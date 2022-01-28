openbase logo
figma-api

by Cristiano Rastelli
1.9.1

Figma REST API implementation with TypeScript, Promises & ES6

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM Version

figma-api

Full implementation of Figma API.

Figma api's file fully typed with TypeScript.

Both browser & nodejs supported.

Promises & ES6.

Install

npm i figma-api

or browser version:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/didoo/figma-api/master/lib/figma-api.js https://raw.githubusercontent.com/didoo/figma-api/master/lib/figma-api.min.js

All api in browser exported to global Figma object.

Usage

import * as Figma from 'figma-api';

export async function main() {
    const api = new Figma.Api({
        personalAccessToken: 'my token',
    });

    const file = await api.getFile('my file key');
    // ... access file data ...
}

or in browser:

const api = new Figma.Api({ personalAccessToken: 'my token' });

api.getFile('my file key').then((file) => {
    // access file data
});

Change API endpoint setting Figma.API_DOMAIN & Figma.API_VER variables.

Api

We have followed the same organisation as the official Figma API documentation to describe our API methods, so it's easier to find the exact endpoint call you are looking for.

Helpers

Api.appendHeaders(headers: {}): void Populate headers with auth.

Api.request<T>(url, opts): Promise<T> Make request with auth headers.

Authentication

new Api ({ personalAccessToken, oAuthToken })

Creates new Api object with specified personal or oAuthToken. Documentation on how to get tokens

Helpers 
function oAuthLink(
    client_id: string,
    redirect_uri: string,
    scope: 'file_read',
    state: string,
    response_type: 'code',
): string;

Returns link for OAuth auth flow. User should open this link, allow access and he will be redirected to redirect_uri?code=<code>. Then you should use oAuthToken method to get access token.

function oAuthToken(
    client_id: string,
    client_secret: string,
    redirect_uri: string,
    code: string,
    grant_type: 'authorization_code',
): Promise<{
    access_token: string,
    refresh_token: string,
    expires_in: number,
}>

Returns access token info from oauth code (see oAuthLink method).

Figma files

Api.getFile 
Api.getFile(fileKey, opts?: { version?, ids?, depth?, geometry?, plugin_data?: string })

Require file data with specified version.

Api.getFileNodes 
Api.getFileNodes(fileKey, ids, opts?: { version?, depth?, geometry?, plugin_data? })

Require file nodes data with specified version.

Api.getImage 
Api.getImage(fileKey, opts?: { ids, scale, format, svg_include_id?, svg_simplify_stroke?, use_absolute_bounds?, version?: string })

Renders images from a file.

Api.getImageFills 
Api.getImageFills(fileKey)

Returns download links for all images present in image fills in a document.

Comments

Api.getComments 
Api.getComments(fileKey)

List of comments left on the file.

Api.postComment 
Api.postComment(fileKey, message, client_meta, comment_id?)

Posts a new comment on the file.

Api.deleteComments 
Api.deleteComment(fileKey, comment_id)

Deletes a specific comment. Only the person who made the comment is allowed to delete it.

Users

Api.getMe 
Api.getMe()

You can use the Users Endpoint to access information regarding the currently authenticated User. When using OAuth 2, the User in question must be authenticated through the Figma API to access their information.

Version history

Api.getVersions 
Api.getVersions(fileKey)

A list of the version history of a file. The version history consists of versions, manually-saved additions to the version history of a file. If the account is not on a paid team, version history is limited to the past 30 days. Note that version history will not include autosaved versions.

Projects

Api.getTeamProjects 
Api.getTeamProjects(team_id)

Lists the projects for a specified team. Note that this will only return projects visible to the authenticated user or owner of the developer token. Note: it is not currently possible to programmatically obtain the team id of a user just from a token. To obtain a team id, navigate to a team page of a team you are a part of. The team id will be present in the URL after the word team and before your team name.

Api.getProjectFiles 
Api.getProjectFiles(project_id)

List the files in a given project.

Components and styles

Api.getTeamComponents 
Api.getTeamComponents(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })

Get a paginated list of published components within a team library.

Api.getFileComponents 
Api.getFileComponents(fileKey)

Get a list of published components within a file library.

Api.getComponent 
Api.getComponent(key)

Get metadata on a component by key.

Api.getTeamComponentSets 
Api.getTeamComponentSets(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })

Get a paginated list of published component_sets within a team library.

Api.getFileComponentSets 
Api.getFileComponentSets(file_key)

Get a list of published component_sets within a file library.

Api.getComponentSet 
Api.getComponentSet(key)

Get metadata on a component_set by key.

Api.getTeamStyles 
Api.getTeamStyles(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })

Get a paginated list of published styles within a team library.

Api.getFileStyles 
Api.getFileStyles(file_key)

Get a list of published styles within a file library.

Api.getStyle 
Api.getStyle(key)

Get metadata on a style by key.

File types

All types with description

Helpers 
isEffectShadow(effect: Effect): effect is EffectShadow;

Check if effect is one of shadow effects.

isEffectBlur(effect: Effect): effect is EffectBlur;

Check if effect is one of blur effects.

isPaintSolid(paint: Paint): paint is PaintSolid;
isPaintGradient(paint: Paint): paint is PaintGradient;
isPaintImage(paint: Paint): paint is PaintImage;

Check if paint is one of pain types.

isNodeType<NodeType>(node: Node): node is type of NodeType;

Check if node is type of specified node.

Development

git clone https://github.com/didoo/figma-api.git
cd figma-api
git checkout main
npm i
npm run build

Release

npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
#if not yet logged in
npm login
npm publish

