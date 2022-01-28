Full implementation of Figma API.
Figma api's file fully typed with TypeScript.
Both browser & nodejs supported.
Promises & ES6.
npm i figma-api
or browser version:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/didoo/figma-api/master/lib/figma-api.js
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/didoo/figma-api/master/lib/figma-api.min.js
All api in browser exported to global
Figma object.
import * as Figma from 'figma-api';
export async function main() {
const api = new Figma.Api({
personalAccessToken: 'my token',
});
const file = await api.getFile('my file key');
// ... access file data ...
}
or in browser:
const api = new Figma.Api({ personalAccessToken: 'my token' });
api.getFile('my file key').then((file) => {
// access file data
});
Change API endpoint setting
Figma.API_DOMAIN &
Figma.API_VER variables.
We have followed the same organisation as the official Figma API documentation to describe our API methods, so it's easier to find the exact endpoint call you are looking for.
Api.appendHeaders(headers: {}): void
Populate headers with auth.
Api.request<T>(url, opts): Promise<T>
Make request with auth headers.
new Api ({ personalAccessToken, oAuthToken })
Creates new Api object with specified
personal or
oAuthToken.
Documentation on how to get tokens
function oAuthLink(
client_id: string,
redirect_uri: string,
scope: 'file_read',
state: string,
response_type: 'code',
): string;
Returns link for OAuth auth flow.
User should open this link, allow access and he will be redirected to
redirect_uri?code=<code>.
Then you should use
oAuthToken method to get
access token.
function oAuthToken(
client_id: string,
client_secret: string,
redirect_uri: string,
code: string,
grant_type: 'authorization_code',
): Promise<{
access_token: string,
refresh_token: string,
expires_in: number,
}>
Returns
access token info from oauth code (see
oAuthLink method).
Api.getFile(fileKey, opts?: { version?, ids?, depth?, geometry?, plugin_data?: string })
Require file data with specified version.
Api.getFileNodes(fileKey, ids, opts?: { version?, depth?, geometry?, plugin_data? })
Require file nodes data with specified version.
Api.getImage(fileKey, opts?: { ids, scale, format, svg_include_id?, svg_simplify_stroke?, use_absolute_bounds?, version?: string })
Renders images from a file.
Api.getImageFills(fileKey)
Returns download links for all images present in image fills in a document.
Api.getComments(fileKey)
List of comments left on the file.
Api.postComment(fileKey, message, client_meta, comment_id?)
Api.deleteComment(fileKey, comment_id)
Deletes a specific comment. Only the person who made the comment is allowed to delete it.
Api.getMe()
You can use the Users Endpoint to access information regarding the currently authenticated User. When using OAuth 2, the User in question must be authenticated through the Figma API to access their information.
Api.getVersions(fileKey)
A list of the version history of a file. The version history consists of versions, manually-saved additions to the version history of a file. If the account is not on a paid team, version history is limited to the past 30 days. Note that version history will not include autosaved versions.
Api.getTeamProjects(team_id)
Lists the projects for a specified team. Note that this will only return projects visible to the authenticated user or owner of the developer token. Note: it is not currently possible to programmatically obtain the team id of a user just from a token. To obtain a team id, navigate to a team page of a team you are a part of. The team id will be present in the URL after the word team and before your team name.
Api.getProjectFiles(project_id)
List the files in a given project.
Api.getTeamComponents(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })
Get a paginated list of published components within a team library.
Api.getFileComponents(fileKey)
Get a list of published components within a file library.
Api.getComponent(key)
Api.getTeamComponentSets(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })
Get a paginated list of published component_sets within a team library.
Api.getFileComponentSets(file_key)
Get a list of published component_sets within a file library.
Api.getComponentSet(key)
Api.getTeamStyles(team_id, opts?: { page_size?, after?, before? })
Get a paginated list of published styles within a team library.
Api.getFileStyles(file_key)
Get a list of published styles within a file library.
Api.getStyle(key)
isEffectShadow(effect: Effect): effect is EffectShadow;
Check if effect is one of shadow effects.
isEffectBlur(effect: Effect): effect is EffectBlur;
Check if effect is one of blur effects.
isPaintSolid(paint: Paint): paint is PaintSolid;
isPaintGradient(paint: Paint): paint is PaintGradient;
isPaintImage(paint: Paint): paint is PaintImage;
Check if paint is one of pain types.
isNodeType<NodeType>(node: Node): node is type of NodeType;
Check if node is type of specified node.
git clone https://github.com/didoo/figma-api.git
cd figma-api
git checkout main
npm i
npm run build
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
#if not yet logged in
npm login
npm publish