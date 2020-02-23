openbase logo
figlet-cli

by Patrick Gillespie
0.1.1 (see all)

A command line interface for the figlet.js library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

figlet-cli

A command line interface for the figlet.js library.

  _______  __     _______   ___       _______  ___________  
 /"     "||" \   /" _   "| |"  |     /"     "|("     _   ") 
(: ______)||  | (: ( \___) ||  |    (: ______) )__/  \\__/  
 \/    |  |:  |  \/ \      |:  |     \/    |      \\_ /     
 // ___)  |.  |  //  \ ___  \  |___  // ___)_     |.  |     
(:  (     /\  |\(:   _(  _|( \_|:  \(:      "|    \:  |     
 \__/    (__\_|_)\_______)  \_______)\_______)     \__|

Getting Started

Install this globally and you'll have access to the figlet.js library on the command line:

npm install -g figlet-cli

Usage Examples

Default Options

Below is a simple example that uses the default options.

figlet "hello world"

Custom Options

Below is an example that uses a custom font.

figlet -f "Dancing Font" "Hi"

Goals

Eventually I think it would be nice for this app to have to same command line interface as the C-based app.

Credits

This was originally submitted to figlet.js by timhudson. It's been broken out as a spearate project so users can control which figlet they want to use on the command line (i.e., so installing the figlet.js library globally wont conflict with the C-based command line figlet app).

Release History

  • 2014.01.02 v0.1.0 Initial release.

