A command line interface for the figlet.js library.

_______ __ _______ ___ _______ ___________ /" "||" \ /" _ "| |" | /" "|(" _ ") (: ______)|| | (: ( \ _ __) || | (: ______) )__/ \ \ __/ \ / | |: | \ / \ |: | \ / | \ \ _ / // ___) |. | // \ ___ \ |___ // ___)_ |. | (: ( / \ | \ ( : _( _|( \ _ |: \ ( : "| \ : | \ _ _/ (__ \ _ |_) \ _ ______) \ _ ______) \ _ ______) \ _ _|

Getting Started

Install this globally and you'll have access to the figlet.js library on the command line:

npm install -g figlet-cli

Usage Examples

Default Options

Below is a simple example that uses the default options.

figlet "hello world"

Custom Options

Below is an example that uses a custom font.

figlet -f "Dancing Font" "Hi"

Goals

Eventually I think it would be nice for this app to have to same command line interface as the C-based app.

Credits

This was originally submitted to figlet.js by timhudson. It's been broken out as a spearate project so users can control which figlet they want to use on the command line (i.e., so installing the figlet.js library globally wont conflict with the C-based command line figlet app).

Release History