Fields

Fields is a small library that provides a handful of useful input fields for use at the command line. Each field type supports both an object-oriented and chainable method-based API.

Installation

npm install fields

Features

Tab completion for File and Select fields

Password masks

Titles, descriptions, prompt labels

Custom renderers and validation handler support

Fully customizable appearance

Command history

Batch field prompting including flow control

Support for select field option accelerators

Field Types

Text

Simple prompt for capturing a string of text. Also supports password masks and history.

File

Prompt for a specific file or directory. Supports tab completion.

Select list

Displays a list of options which a single item can be selected. Supports tab completion, numbered options, and setting the display method.

Set

Group multiple fields into a single "set" and prompts for each field. Supports skipping fields in the set.

Getting Started

Start by requiring the fields module:

var fields = require ( 'fields' );

Global Settings

Sets default settings.

{object} opts Contains settings that will override the default values

Example:

fields.setup({ colors : false });

Available Default Settings

{boolean} colors

Enables colors.

Scope: applies to all field types

Default: true

{string} separator

The separator between the promptLabel and the input.

Scope: applies to all field types

Default: '> '

{string} defaultLeft

When a default value is set, this string is printed to the left of the default value.

Scope: applies to File , Select , and Text

, , and Default: '['

{string} defaultRight

When a default value is set, this string is printed to the right of the default value.

Scope: applies to File , Select , and Text

, , and Default: ']'

{string} promptValuesLeft

When displaying a list of values in the prompt, this string is printed to the left of the list of values.

Scope: applies to Select , but will work with File and Text

, but will work with and Default: '('

{string} promptValuesSeparator

When displaying a list of values in the prompt, this string is printed between each value.

Scope: applies to Select , but will work with File and Text

, but will work with and Default: '|'

{string} promptValuesRight

When displaying a list of values in the prompt, this string is printed to the right of the list of values.

Scope: applies to Select , but will work with File and Text

, but will work with and Default: ')'

{string} mask

The character to be rendered when prompting for a password.

Scope: applies to Text when password = true

when = Default: '*'

{string} fieldSeparator

The string to be displayed between fields in a Set .

. Scope: applies to Set

Default: '

'

{object} style

An object containing one or more style classes where the value is a color or style or an array containg a color and one or more styles. Values may also be null .

. Properties: default (default value: 'cyan' ) title (default value: 'magenta' ) promptLabel (default value: 'bold' ) promptValues (default value: null ) desc (default value: 'grey' ) mask (default value: 'magenta' ) group (default value: 'grey' ) error (default value: 'red' ) suggestion (default value: 'cyan' ) option (default value: 'cyan' ) accelerator (default value ['underline', 'bold', 'cyan'] )

Colors: 'red' 'yellow' 'green' 'blue' 'cyan' 'magenta' 'black' 'grey' 'white'

Styles: 'bold' 'underline' 'italic' 'inverse' NOTE: some styles, such as italic , may not work in all environments and styles such as white or black may conflict with the background color of the user's terminal.



{boolean} repromptOnError

If the field has a validate() function, validation fails, and repromptOnError is true (default), then it will reprompt for the value again. If repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful when you have a Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again.

function, validation fails, and is (default), then it will reprompt for the value again. If is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful when you have a and you need to prompt for multiple values, then possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again. Scope: applies to File , Select , and Text

, , and Default: true

Creates a new Text field.

{object} opts Text field options. Text field specific options: {object} opts.formatters An object of specific formatting functions. {function} opts.formatters.desc(string) Custom field description formatter. {function} opts.formatters.error(Error|string) Error message formatter. {function} opts.formatters.title(string) Custom field title formatter. Standard options: {boolean} opts.colors Enables text being rendered with color. Default value is true . {string} opts.default The default value. Returned when the user enters an empty value at the prompt. {string} opts.defaultLeft A string displayed before the default value in the prompt. Default value is '[' . {string} opts.defaultRight A string displayed after the default value in the prompt. Default value is ']' . {string} opts.desc The description to print below the title, but above the prompt. {boolean} opts.hidden When true, the value is still prompted, but it's not apart of the results. Useful for decisions in a Set . {string} opts.mask The character to be rendered when entering a password. The mask must be 1 character. Default value is '*' . {function} opts.next(err, value, callback) When this field is being prompted in a Set , the next() function is called after prompting and validate() has completed to tell the Set which field to visit next. If validate() fails and repromptOnError == true , then next() is not called since the field will continue to re-prompt until validate() passes. next() may return the name or index of the next field or call the supplied callback() with the name or index of the next field to visit. If next() returns nothing or undefined , it will assume you are planning on calling the supplied callback function. If next() returns null , then the Set will proceed to the next field. If next() returns false , then it will tell the Set to stop prompting. {boolean} opts.password Treat input as a secret. {string} opts.promptLabel The label to display before prompt. {array<string>} opts.promptValues The values to print between the promptLabel and the prompt input. {string} opts.promptValuesLeft A string displayed before the promptValues . Default value is '(' . {string} opts.promptValuesRight A string displayed after the promptValues . Default value is ')' . {string} opts.promptValuesSeparator A string used to separate the prompt values. Default value is '|' . {boolean} opts.repromptOnError If the field has a validate() function, validation fails, and repromptOnError is true (default), then it will reprompt for the value again. If repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful when you have a Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again. Default value is true . {string} opts.separator A string displayed after the prompt, but before the prompt input. Default value is ': ' . {string} opts.title The title to print above the prompt. {boolean} opts.trim Trim the input after entered. Default value is true . {function} opts.validate(value, callback(err, value), field) A function to be called when a value is submitted. The validate() function is passed in the value and a callback . If the validate() function returns true , validation passes. If it returns false , validation fails. If it returns undefined , then it will wait for the callback() parameter to be called. The callback(err, value) function MUST pass the value back. This allows the callback() to not only validate, but modify the value.



Returns a Text field instance with the following properties:

{function} prompt(callback) {function} callback(err, value) A function that is called when prompting has completed.

{Set} set If the field is apart of a Set , then this property will reference the set, otherwise set will be null .

Events:

pre-prompt Emitted before the current field is prompted. {object} field The current field

post-prompt Emitted after the current field has been prompted. {object} field The current field {anything} err The error if something failed {string} result The result after the prompting



Object-oriented example:

var nameField = new fields.Text({ title : 'We would like to know your name' , promptLabel : 'What is your name?' }); nameField.prompt( function ( err, value ) { if (err) { console .error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console .log( 'You entered ' + value); } });

Chainable function example:

var ageField = fields.text({ title : 'What is your age?' , description : 'We promise not to tell anyone' , validate : function ( value ) { return /^\d+$/ .test(value); } }); ageField.prompt( function ( err, value ) { if (err) { console .error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console .log( 'You entered ' + value); } });

Callback validation example:

fields.text({ title: 'What is your favorite food?' validate : function ( value , callback) { callback( null , value .toLowerCase()); } }).prompt( function (err, value ) { if (err) { console.error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console.log( 'You entered ' + value ); } });

Creates a new File field.

{object} opts File field options. File field specific options: {object} opts.formatters An object of specific formatting functions. {function} opts.formatters.desc(string) Custom field description formatter. {function} opts.formatters.error(Error|string) Error message formatter. {function} opts.formatters.title(string) Custom field title formatter. {regexp} opts.ignoreDirs A regular expression of directory names to ignore when autocompleting. {regexp} opts.ignoreFiles A regular expression of filenames to ignore when autocompleting. {boolean} opts.showHidden If true, will display files beginning with a '.' in the autocomplete results. Defaults to true . Autocomplete options: {boolean} opts.complete If true, will autocomplete the current entry when the key is entered. Default value is false . Standard options: {boolean} opts.colors Enables text being rendered with color. Default value is true . {string} opts.default The default value. Returned when the user enters an empty value at the prompt. {string} opts.defaultLeft A string displayed before the default value in the prompt. Default value is '[' . {string} opts.defaultRight A string displayed after the default value in the prompt. Default value is ']' . {string} opts.desc The description to print below the title, but above the prompt. {boolean} opts.hidden When true, the value is still prompted, but it's not apart of the results. Useful for decisions in a Set . {string} opts.mask The character to be rendered when entering a password. The mask must be 1 character. Default value is '*' . {function} opts.next(err, value, callback) When this field is being prompted in a Set , the next() function is called after prompting and validate() has completed to tell the Set which field to visit next. If validate() fails and repromptOnError == true , then next() is not called since the field will continue to re-prompt until validate() passes. next() may return the name or index of the next field or call the supplied callback() with the name or index of the next field to visit. If next() returns nothing or undefined , it will assume you are planning on calling the supplied callback function. If next() returns null , then the Set will proceed to the next field. If next() returns false , then it will tell the Set to stop prompting. {boolean} opts.password Treat input as a secret. {string} opts.promptLabel The label to display before prompt. {array<string>} opts.promptValues The values to print between the promptLabel and the prompt input. {string} opts.promptValuesLeft A string displayed before the promptValues . Default value is '(' . {string} opts.promptValuesRight A string displayed after the promptValues . Default value is ')' . {string} opts.promptValuesSeparator A string used to separate the prompt values. Default value is '|' . {boolean} opts.repromptOnError If the field has a validate() function, validation fails, and repromptOnError is true (default), then it will reprompt for the value again. If repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful when you have a Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again. Default value is true . {string} opts.separator A string displayed after the prompt, but before the prompt input. Default value is ': ' . {string} opts.title The title to print above the prompt. {boolean} opts.trim Trim the input after entered. Default value is true . {function} opts.validate(value, callback(err, value), field) A function to be called when a value is submitted. The validate() function is passed in the value and a callback . If the validate() function returns true , validation passes. If it returns false , validation fails. If it returns undefined , then it will wait for the callback() parameter to be called. The callback(err, value) function MUST pass the value back. This allows the callback() to not only validate, but modify the value.



Returns a File field instance with the following properties:

{function} prompt(callback) {function} callback(err, value) A function that is called when prompting has completed.

{Set} set If the field is apart of a Set , then this property will reference the set, otherwise set will be null .

Events:

pre-prompt Emitted before the current field is prompted. {object} field The current field

post-prompt Emitted after the current field has been prompted. {object} field The current field {anything} err The error if something failed {string} result The result after the prompting



Example:

fields.file({ title : 'Enter the project directory' , desc : 'Any directory will do' , complete : true , showHidden : false , ignoreDirs : /^(\.svn|\.git|\.hg)$'/ , ignoreFiles : /^(\.gitignore|\.npmignore|\.cvsignore|\.DS_store|\._\*)$/ }).prompt( function ( err, value ) { if (err) { console .error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console .log( 'You entered ' + value); } });

Creates a new Select field.

{object} opts Select field options. Select field specific options: {boolean} opts.autoSelectOne If true and the options array contains a single entry, then it will skip the prompting and immediately call the callback. Default value is false . {string} opts.display Controls how autocomplete results are printed. Possible values are 'grid' , 'list' , and 'prompt' . Default value is 'list' . {object} opts.formatters An object of specific formatting functions. {function} opts.formatters.desc(string) Custom field description formatter. {function} opts.formatters.error(Error|string) Error message formatter. {function} opts.formatters.option(string) Custom select list option formatter. {function} opts.formatters.title(string) Custom field title formatter. {boolean} opts.ignoreCase When true , ignores the case of the value being entered. Default value is false . {string} opts.margin A string to print in the left margin for each item being rendered. Default value is two spaces. {boolean} opts.numbered If true , prints numbers for each list option in which the user can select the item by entering the number. Default value is false . {array<object>} opts.options An array of options to display. Each option should have a label and a value. You can name these properties whatever you'd like as long as you specify their name using the optionLabel and optionValue options. {string} opts.optionLabel The name of the key in each option's object that contains the label to print for the option. Default value is 'label' . {string} opts.optionValue The name of the key in each option's object that contains the value that is submitted if the option is selected. Default value is 'value' . {boolean} opts.relistOnError If true , after a invalid option is selected, then it will re-display all available options. Default value is false . {object} opts.i18nStrings An object containing internationalized strings. There currently are only two strings that would need to be translated: 'Invalid selection "%s"' 'Please select a valid option' {boolean} opts.suggest If true , it will display a list of possible suggestions that closest match the submitted value. This uses the levenshtein algorithm to compare the value with possible values. Default value is false . {number} opts.suggestThreshold A threshold for the levenshtein algorithm. Default value is 3 . You may want to use 2 if matching short strings. {boolean} opts.zeroSkip If true and numbered is true , then allows the user to enter zero to select nothing. Default value is false . Autocomplete options: {boolean}|{array<string>} opts.complete If a boolean and true , will autocomplete the value when the key is entered. Default value is false . If value is an array of strings of key names, then it will autocomplete the values based specified option key name values. For example, if you set complete: ['id', 'value'] , then it will autocomplete either the id or the value . {boolean} opts.completeIgnoreCase If true, will ignore case when finding matches. Default value is false . Standard options: {boolean} opts.colors Enables text being rendered with color. Default value is true . {string} opts.default The default value. Returned when the user enters an empty value at the prompt. {string} opts.defaultLeft A string displayed before the default value in the prompt. Default value is '[' . {string} opts.defaultRight A string displayed after the default value in the prompt. Default value is ']' . {string} opts.desc The description to print below the title, but above the prompt. {boolean} opts.hidden When true, the value is still prompted, but it's not apart of the results. Useful for decisions in a Set . {string} opts.mask The character to be rendered when entering a password. The mask must be 1 character. Default value is '*' . {function} opts.next(err, value, callback) When this field is being prompted in a Set , the next() function is called after prompting and validate() has completed to tell the Set which field to visit next. If validate() fails and repromptOnError == true , then next() is not called since the field will continue to re-prompt until validate() passes. next() may return the name or index of the next field or call the supplied callback() with the name or index of the next field to visit. If next() returns nothing or undefined , it will assume you are planning on calling the supplied callback function. If next() returns null , then the Set will proceed to the next field. If next() returns false , then it will tell the Set to stop prompting. {boolean} opts.password Treat input as a secret. {string} opts.promptLabel The label to display before prompt. {array<string>} opts.promptValues The values to print between the promptLabel and the prompt input. {string} opts.promptValuesLeft A string displayed before the promptValues . Default value is '(' . {string} opts.promptValuesRight A string displayed after the promptValues . Default value is ')' . {string} opts.promptValuesSeparator A string used to separate the prompt values. Default value is '|' . {boolean} opts.repromptOnError If the field has a validate() function, validation fails, and repromptOnError is true (default), then it will reprompt for the value again. If repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful when you have a Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again. Default value is true . {string} opts.separator A string displayed after the prompt, but before the prompt input. Default value is ': ' . {string} opts.title The title to print above the prompt. {boolean} opts.trim Trim the input after entered. Default value is true . {function} opts.validate(value, callback(err, value), field) A function to be called when a value is submitted. The validate() function is passed in the value and a callback . If the validate() function returns true , validation passes. If it returns false , validation fails. If it returns undefined , then it will wait for the callback() parameter to be called. The callback(err, value) function MUST pass the value back. This allows the callback() to not only validate, but modify the value.



Returns a Select field instance with the following properties:

{function} prompt(callback) {function} callback(err, value) A function that is called when prompting has completed.

{Set} set If the field is apart of a Set , then this property will reference the set, otherwise set will be null .

If an option label contains double underscores that wrap a character like some__t__hing , then t will become an accelerator that automatically maps t with something . Use the accelerator style to style it.

Events:

pre-prompt Emitted before the current field is prompted. {object} field The current field

post-prompt Emitted after the current field has been prompted. {object} field The current field {anything} err The error if something failed {string} result The result after the prompting



Simple example:

var list = new fields.Select({ title : 'What is your favorite milkshake?' , options : [ '__v__anilla' , 'stra__w__berry' , 'cho__c__olate' ], complete : true , suggest : true }); list.prompt( function ( err, value ) { if (err) { console .error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console .log( 'Your favorite milkshake is ' + value + '. Yum!' ); } });

Slightly more complex example:

fields. select ({ title: 'Select a UUID by number or name' , formatters: { option : function (opt, idx, num) { return ' ' + num + opt. value .cyan + ' ' + opt.name; } }, numbered: true , relistOnError: true , complete: true , suggest: true , options : { 'Available UUIDs:' : [ { name : 'uuid 1' , value : '43C5E7DE-F6BB-4AEF-98F0-0A33990EA280' }, { name : 'uuid 2' , value : '4F562E96-C933-4367-B6BD-89CA7D6EE400' }, { name : 'uuid 3' , value : '31D3AC10-99F4-43E1-997B-980E70EC706B' }, { name : 'uuid 4' , value : 'E1512AE0-FEBB-43A2-9C9C-E1D2F4D6C51F' }, { name : 'uuid 5' , value : 'F624D6BA-5FF3-4E48-B9F2-BC7DD1A8EA97' }, { name : 'uuid 6' , value : '3C12C8D9-C05F-4834-BA7E-9C55CB8C9287' }, { name : 'uuid 7' , value : 'BB91EDBF-2A97-4227-B5B2-5943BAB30304' }, { name : 'uuid 8' , value : '204C6E4A-FA9C-48BB-9D84-709A10A690AB' }, { name : 'uuid 9' , value : '05282F35-42BB-40F3-8C20-3EC1739AB414' }, { name : 'uuid 10' , value : '5EC586D9-7E2B-4F55-834D-CD8199DD92B8' }, { name : 'uuid 11' , value : 'A4BD1980-8C4B-4DBB-8FBE-5A52E36DFA63' }, { name : 'uuid 12' , value : '99C49052-E280-48D3-B881-E8112B7DFCF1' }, { name : 'uuid 13' , value : 'A057301B-B38D-40B6-A6A4-B582AE5EAABE' }, { name : 'uuid 14' , value : 'D39B019B-3EF0-4BCA-A1E9-FC2F5063097F' }, { name : 'uuid 15' , value : 'C9A11E0C-5FF4-4B55-890F-F7715194CAB3' }, { name : 'uuid 16' , value : 'B1E31DD0-8968-4A32-B210-A0558302F65B' } ] } }).prompt( function (err, value ) { if (err) { console.error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console.log( 'You selected ' + value ); } });

Creates a new field Set. Sets batch prompt several fields including other sets.

{object|array} fields An object or array of field instances to prompt for.

{object} opts Select field options. {string} opts.fieldSeparator A string to render between each field being prompted. Default value is '

' . {boolean} opts.stopOnError If true and a field's validate() fails, then the Set will stop prompting, otherwise if false , it will continue to the next field. Default value is true . You may want to set this false when using repromptOnError=false (see repromptOnError ).



Returns a Set field instance with the following properties:

{function} prompt(callback) {function} callback(err, value) A function that is called when prompting has completed.



Events:

pre-prompt Emitted before the current field is prompted. {object} field The current field

post-prompt Emitted after the current field has been prompted. {object} field The current field {anything} err The error if something failed {string} result The result after the prompting



Object-based example:

fields. set ({ something: fields.text({ promptLabel: 'Username' , validate : function ( value , callback) { callback(! value .length && new Error( 'Please enter a username' ), value ); } }), changePass: fields. select ({ promptLabel: 'Change password?' , display: 'prompt' , options : [ 'yes' , 'no' ], next: function ( value ) { if ( value == 'no' ) { return 'favfood' ; } } }), password : fields.text({ promptLabel: 'Enter a password' , password : true , validate : function ( value , callback) { callback(! value .length, value ); } }), favfood: fields.text({ promptLabel: 'What is your favorite food?' }) }, { stopOnError: true }).prompt( function (err, value ) { if (err) { console.error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console.log( 'You entered ' + value ); } });

Array-based example:

fields. set ([ fields.text({ promptLabel: 'Username' , validate : function ( value , callback) { callback(! value .length, value ); } }), fields. select ({ promptLabel: 'Change password?' , display: 'prompt' , options : [ 'yes' , 'no' ], next: function ( value ) { if ( value == 'no' ) { return 3 ; } } }), fields.text({ promptLabel: 'Enter a password' , password : true , validate : function ( value , callback) { callback(! value .length, value ); } }), fields.text({ promptLabel: 'What is your favorite food?' }) ]).prompt( function (err, value ) { if (err) { console.error( 'There was an error!

' + err); } else { console.log( 'You entered ' + value ); } });

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Chris Barber

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.