Fields is a small library that provides a handful of useful input fields for use at the command line. Each field type supports both an object-oriented and chainable method-based API.
npm install fields
Simple prompt for capturing a string of text. Also supports password masks and history.
Prompt for a specific file or directory. Supports tab completion.
Displays a list of options which a single item can be selected. Supports tab completion, numbered options, and setting the display method.
Group multiple fields into a single "set" and prompts for each field. Supports skipping fields in the set.
Start by requiring the fields module:
var fields = require('fields');
Sets default settings.
{object}
opts Contains settings that will override the default values
Example:
fields.setup({
colors: false
});
{boolean}
colors
true
{string}
separator
'> '
{string}
defaultLeft
File,
Select, and
Text
'['
{string}
defaultRight
File,
Select, and
Text
']'
{string}
promptValuesLeft
Select, but will work with
File and
Text
'('
{string}
promptValuesSeparator
Select, but will work with
File and
Text
'|'
{string}
promptValuesRight
Select, but will work with
File and
Text
')'
{string}
mask
Text when
password =
true
'*'
{string}
fieldSeparator
Set.
Set
'\n'
{object}
style
null.
default (default value:
'cyan')
title (default value:
'magenta')
promptLabel (default value:
'bold')
promptValues (default value:
null)
desc (default value:
'grey')
mask (default value:
'magenta')
group (default value:
'grey')
error (default value:
'red')
suggestion (default value:
'cyan')
option (default value:
'cyan')
accelerator (default value
['underline', 'bold', 'cyan'])
'red'
'yellow'
'green'
'blue'
'cyan'
'magenta'
'black'
'grey'
'white'
'bold'
'underline'
'italic'
'inverse'
italic, may not work in all environments
and styles such as
white or
black may conflict with the background
color of the user's terminal.
{boolean}
repromptOnError
validate() function, validation fails, and
repromptOnError is
true (default), then it will reprompt for the value
again. If
repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is
useful when you have a
Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then
possibly return to a previous field if validation fails. For example, you
prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to
re-prompt for the username again.
File,
Select, and
Text
true
Creates a new Text field.
{object}
opts Text field options.
Text field specific options:
{object}
opts.formatters An object of specific formatting functions.
{function}
opts.formatters.desc(string)
Custom field description formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.error(Error|string)
Error message formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.title(string)
Custom field title formatter.
Standard options:
{boolean}
opts.colors
Enables text being rendered with color. Default value is
true.
{string}
opts.default
The default value. Returned when the user enters an empty value at the prompt.
{string}
opts.defaultLeft
A string displayed before the default value in the prompt. Default value is
'['.
{string}
opts.defaultRight
A string displayed after the default value in the prompt. Default value is
']'.
{string}
opts.desc
The description to print below the title, but above the prompt.
{boolean}
opts.hidden
When true, the value is still prompted, but it's not apart of the results.
Useful for decisions in a
Set.
{string}
opts.mask
The character to be rendered when entering a password. The mask must be 1
character. Default value is
'*'.
{function}
opts.next(err, value, callback)
When this field is being prompted in a
Set, the
next() function is
called after prompting and
validate() has completed to tell the
Set
which field to visit next.
If
validate() fails and
repromptOnError ==
true, then
next() is not
called since the field will continue to re-prompt until
validate() passes.
next() may return the name or index of the next field or call the supplied
callback() with the name or index of the next field to visit.
If
next() returns nothing or
undefined, it will assume you are planning
on calling the supplied
callback function.
If
next() returns
null, then the
Set will proceed to the next field.
If
next() returns
false, then it will tell the
Set to stop prompting.
{boolean}
opts.password
Treat input as a secret.
{string}
opts.promptLabel
The label to display before prompt.
{array<string>}
opts.promptValues
The values to print between the
promptLabel and the prompt input.
{string}
opts.promptValuesLeft
A string displayed before the
promptValues. Default value is
'('.
{string}
opts.promptValuesRight
A string displayed after the
promptValues. Default value is
')'.
{string}
opts.promptValuesSeparator
A string used to separate the prompt values. Default value is
'|'.
{boolean}
opts.repromptOnError
If the field has a
validate() function, validation fails, and
repromptOnError is
true (default), then it will reprompt for the value
again.
If
repromptOnError is false, then it will stop prompting. This is useful
when you have a
Set and you need to prompt for multiple values, then
possibly return to a previous field if validation fails.
For example, you prompt for a username and password, but authentication fails, you may want to re-prompt for the username again.
Default value is
true.
{string}
opts.separator
A string displayed after the prompt, but before the prompt input. Default
value is
': '.
{string}
opts.title
The title to print above the prompt.
{boolean}
opts.trim
Trim the input after entered. Default value is
true.
{function}
opts.validate(value, callback(err, value), field)
A function to be called when a value is submitted. The
validate()
function is passed in the
value and a
callback.
If the
validate() function returns
true, validation passes.
If it returns
false, validation fails.
If it returns
undefined, then it will wait for the
callback() parameter
to be called. The
callback(err, value) function MUST pass the
value
back. This allows the
callback() to not only validate, but modify the
value.
Returns a
Text field instance with the following properties:
{function}
prompt(callback)
{function}
callback(err, value)
A function that is called when prompting has completed.
{Set}
set
If the field is apart of a
Set, then this property will reference the set,
otherwise
set will be
null.
Events:
pre-prompt
Emitted before the current field is prompted.
{object}
field The current field
post-prompt
Emitted after the current field has been prompted.
{object}
field The current field
{anything}
err The error if something failed
{string}
result The result after the prompting
Object-oriented example:
var nameField = new fields.Text({
title: 'We would like to know your name',
promptLabel: 'What is your name?'
});
nameField.prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
Chainable function example:
var ageField = fields.text({
title: 'What is your age?',
description: 'We promise not to tell anyone',
validate: function (value) {
return /^\d+$/.test(value);
}
});
ageField.prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
Callback validation example:
fields.text({
title: 'What is your favorite food?'
validate: function (value, callback) {
callback(null, value.toLowerCase());
}
}).prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
Creates a new File field.
{object}
opts File field options.
File field specific options:
{object}
opts.formatters
An object of specific formatting functions.
{function}
opts.formatters.desc(string)
Custom field description formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.error(Error|string)
Error message formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.title(string)
Custom field title formatter.
{regexp}
opts.ignoreDirs
A regular expression of directory names to ignore when autocompleting.
{regexp}
opts.ignoreFiles
A regular expression of filenames to ignore when autocompleting.
{boolean}
opts.showHidden
If true, will display files beginning with a '.' in the autocomplete
results. Defaults to
true.
Autocomplete options:
{boolean}
opts.complete
If true, will autocomplete the current entry when the key is entered.
Default value is
false.
Returns a
File field instance with the following properties:
{function}
prompt(callback)
{function}
callback(err, value)
A function that is called when prompting has completed.
{Set}
set
If the field is apart of a
Set, then this property will reference the set,
otherwise
set will be
null.
Events:
pre-prompt
Emitted before the current field is prompted.
{object}
field The current field
post-prompt
Emitted after the current field has been prompted.
{object}
field The current field
{anything}
err The error if something failed
{string}
result The result after the prompting
Example:
fields.file({
title: 'Enter the project directory',
desc: 'Any directory will do',
complete: true,
showHidden: false,
ignoreDirs: /^(\.svn|\.git|\.hg)$'/,
ignoreFiles: /^(\.gitignore|\.npmignore|\.cvsignore|\.DS_store|\._\*)$/
}).prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
Creates a new Select field.
{object}
opts Select field options.
Select field specific options:
{boolean}
opts.autoSelectOne
If
true and the
options array contains a single entry, then it will skip
the prompting and immediately call the callback. Default value is
false.
{string}
opts.display
Controls how autocomplete results are
printed. Possible values are
'grid',
'list', and
'prompt'.
Default value is
'list'.
{object}
opts.formatters
An object of specific formatting functions.
{function}
opts.formatters.desc(string)
Custom field description formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.error(Error|string)
Error message formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.option(string)
Custom select list option formatter.
{function}
opts.formatters.title(string)
Custom field title formatter.
{boolean}
opts.ignoreCase
When
true, ignores the case of the value being entered. Default value is
false.
{string}
opts.margin
A string to print in the left margin for each item being rendered. Default value is two spaces.
{boolean}
opts.numbered
If
true, prints numbers for each list option in which the user can select
the item by entering the number. Default value is
false.
{array<object>}
opts.options
An array of options to display. Each option should have a label and a value.
You can name these properties whatever you'd like as long as you specify
their name using the
optionLabel and
optionValue options.
{string}
opts.optionLabel
The name of the key in each option's object that contains the label to print
for the option. Default value is
'label'.
{string}
opts.optionValue
The name of the key in each option's object that contains the value that is
submitted if the option is selected. Default value is
'value'.
{boolean}
opts.relistOnError
If
true, after a invalid option is selected, then it will re-display all
available options. Default value is
false.
{object}
opts.i18nStrings
An object containing internationalized strings. There currently are only two strings that would need to be translated:
'Invalid selection "%s"'
'Please select a valid option'
{boolean}
opts.suggest
If
true, it will display a list of possible suggestions that closest match
the submitted value. This uses the levenshtein algorithm to compare the
value with possible values. Default value is
false.
{number}
opts.suggestThreshold
A threshold for the levenshtein algorithm. Default value is
3. You may
want to use
2 if matching short strings.
{boolean}
opts.zeroSkip
If
true and
numbered is
true, then allows the user to enter zero to
select nothing. Default value is
false.
Autocomplete options:
{boolean}|{array<string>}
opts.complete
If a boolean and
true, will autocomplete the
value when the key is
entered. Default value is
false.
If value is an array of strings of key names, then it will autocomplete the
values based specified option key name values. For example, if you set
complete: ['id', 'value'], then it will autocomplete either the
id or
the
value.
{boolean}
opts.completeIgnoreCase
If true, will ignore case when finding matches. Default value is
false.
Returns a
Select field instance with the following properties:
{function}
prompt(callback)
{function}
callback(err, value)
A function that is called when prompting has completed.
{Set}
set
If the field is apart of a
Set, then this property will reference the set,
otherwise
set will be
null.
If an option label contains double underscores that wrap a character like
some__t__hing, then
t will become an accelerator that automatically maps
t
with
something. Use the
accelerator style to style it.
Events:
pre-prompt
Emitted before the current field is prompted.
{object}
field The current field
post-prompt
Emitted after the current field has been prompted.
{object}
field The current field
{anything}
err The error if something failed
{string}
result The result after the prompting
Simple example:
var list = new fields.Select({
title: 'What is your favorite milkshake?',
options: [
'__v__anilla',
'stra__w__berry',
'cho__c__olate'
],
complete: true,
suggest: true
});
list.prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('Your favorite milkshake is ' + value + '. Yum!');
}
});
Slightly more complex example:
fields.select({
title: 'Select a UUID by number or name',
formatters: {
option: function (opt, idx, num) {
return ' ' + num + opt.value.cyan + ' ' + opt.name;
}
},
numbered: true,
relistOnError: true,
complete: true,
suggest: true,
options: {
'Available UUIDs:': [
{ name: 'uuid 1', value: '43C5E7DE-F6BB-4AEF-98F0-0A33990EA280' },
{ name: 'uuid 2', value: '4F562E96-C933-4367-B6BD-89CA7D6EE400' },
{ name: 'uuid 3', value: '31D3AC10-99F4-43E1-997B-980E70EC706B' },
{ name: 'uuid 4', value: 'E1512AE0-FEBB-43A2-9C9C-E1D2F4D6C51F' },
{ name: 'uuid 5', value: 'F624D6BA-5FF3-4E48-B9F2-BC7DD1A8EA97' },
{ name: 'uuid 6', value: '3C12C8D9-C05F-4834-BA7E-9C55CB8C9287' },
{ name: 'uuid 7', value: 'BB91EDBF-2A97-4227-B5B2-5943BAB30304' },
{ name: 'uuid 8', value: '204C6E4A-FA9C-48BB-9D84-709A10A690AB' },
{ name: 'uuid 9', value: '05282F35-42BB-40F3-8C20-3EC1739AB414' },
{ name: 'uuid 10', value: '5EC586D9-7E2B-4F55-834D-CD8199DD92B8' },
{ name: 'uuid 11', value: 'A4BD1980-8C4B-4DBB-8FBE-5A52E36DFA63' },
{ name: 'uuid 12', value: '99C49052-E280-48D3-B881-E8112B7DFCF1' },
{ name: 'uuid 13', value: 'A057301B-B38D-40B6-A6A4-B582AE5EAABE' },
{ name: 'uuid 14', value: 'D39B019B-3EF0-4BCA-A1E9-FC2F5063097F' },
{ name: 'uuid 15', value: 'C9A11E0C-5FF4-4B55-890F-F7715194CAB3' },
{ name: 'uuid 16', value: 'B1E31DD0-8968-4A32-B210-A0558302F65B' }
]
}
}).prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You selected ' + value);
}
});
Creates a new field Set. Sets batch prompt several fields including other sets.
{object|array}
fields An object or array of field instances to prompt for.
{object}
opts Select field options.
{string}
opts.fieldSeparator
A string to render between each field being prompted. Default value is
'\n'.
{boolean}
opts.stopOnError
If
true and a field's
validate() fails, then the
Set will stop
prompting, otherwise if
false, it will continue to the next field. Default
value is
true. You may want to set this
false when using
repromptOnError=false (see
repromptOnError).
Returns a
Set field instance with the following properties:
{function}
prompt(callback)
{function}
callback(err, value)
A function that is called when prompting has completed.
Events:
pre-prompt
Emitted before the current field is prompted.
{object}
field The current field
post-prompt
Emitted after the current field has been prompted.
{object}
field The current field
{anything}
err The error if something failed
{string}
result The result after the prompting
Object-based example:
fields.set({
something: fields.text({
promptLabel: 'Username',
validate: function (value, callback) {
callback(!value.length && new Error('Please enter a username'), value);
}
}),
changePass: fields.select({
promptLabel: 'Change password?',
display: 'prompt',
options: [ 'yes', 'no' ],
next: function (value) {
if (value == 'no') {
return 'favfood';
}
}
}),
password: fields.text({
promptLabel: 'Enter a password',
password: true,
validate: function (value, callback) {
callback(!value.length, value);
}
}),
favfood: fields.text({
promptLabel: 'What is your favorite food?'
})
}, { stopOnError: true }).prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
Array-based example:
fields.set([
fields.text({
promptLabel: 'Username',
validate: function (value, callback) {
callback(!value.length, value);
}
}),
fields.select({
promptLabel: 'Change password?',
display: 'prompt',
options: [ 'yes', 'no' ],
next: function (value) {
if (value == 'no') {
return 3;
}
}
}),
fields.text({
promptLabel: 'Enter a password',
password: true,
validate: function (value, callback) {
callback(!value.length, value);
}
}),
fields.text({
promptLabel: 'What is your favorite food?'
})
]).prompt(function (err, value) {
if (err) {
console.error('There was an error!\n' + err);
} else {
console.log('You entered ' + value);
}
});
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Chris Barber
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.