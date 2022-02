FieldKit

FieldKit lets you take control of your text fields.

FieldKit provides real-time, text field formatting as users type. It simplifies input formatting and creates a more polished experience for users, while outputting standardized data.

Demo

See examples of built-in formatters and fields at the demo page.

Documentation

Please see our documentation for a more in depth overview.

Contributing

We’re glad you’re interested in FieldKit, and we’d love to see where you take it.

Please review CONTRIBUTING.md