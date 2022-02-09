npm install fido2-lib
A library for performing FIDO 2.0 / WebAuthn server functionality
This library contains all the functionality necessary for implementing a full FIDO2 / WebAuthn server. It intentionally does not implement any kind of networking protocol (e.g. - REST endpoints) so that it can remain independent of any messaging protocols.
There are four primary functions:
There is also an extension point for adding new attestation formats.
Full documentation can be found here.
For working examples see OWASP Single Sign-On and / or webauthn.io
Instantiate Library (Simple):
const { Fido2Lib } = require("fido2-lib");
// create a new instance of the library
var f2l = new Fido2Lib();
Instantiate Library (Complex):
// could also use one or more of the options below,
// which just makes the options calls easier later on:
var f2l = new Fido2Lib({
timeout: 42,
rpId: "example.com",
rpName: "ACME",
rpIcon: "https://example.com/logo.png",
challengeSize: 128,
attestation: "none",
cryptoParams: [-7, -257],
authenticatorAttachment: "platform",
authenticatorRequireResidentKey: false,
authenticatorUserVerification: "required"
});
Registration:
var registrationOptions = await f2l.attestationOptions();
// make sure to add registrationOptions.user.id
// save the challenge in the session information...
// send registrationOptions to client and pass them in to `navigator.credentials.create()`...
// get response back from client (clientAttestationResponse)
var attestationExpectations = {
challenge: "33EHav-jZ1v9qwH783aU-j0ARx6r5o-YHh-wd7C6jPbd7Wh6ytbIZosIIACehwf9-s6hXhySHO-HHUjEwZS29w",
origin: "https://localhost:8443",
factor: "either"
};
var regResult = await f2l.attestationResult(clientAttestationResponse, attestationExpectations); // will throw on error
// registration complete!
// save publicKey and counter from regResult to user's info for future authentication calls
Authentication:
var authnOptions = await f2l.assertionOptions();
// add allowCredentials to limit the number of allowed credential for the authentication process. For further details refer to webauthn specs: (https://www.w3.org/TR/webauthn-2/#dom-publickeycredentialrequestoptions-allowcredentials).
// save the challenge in the session information...
// send authnOptions to client and pass them in to `navigator.credentials.get()`...
// get response back from client (clientAssertionResponse)
var assertionExpectations = {
// Remove the following comment if allowCredentials has been added into authnOptions so the credential received will be validate against allowCredentials array.
// allowCredentials: [{
// id: "lTqW8H/lHJ4yT0nLOvsvKgcyJCeO8LdUjG5vkXpgO2b0XfyjLMejRvW5oslZtA4B/GgkO/qhTgoBWSlDqCng4Q==",
// type: "public-key",
// transports: ["usb"]
// }],
challenge: "eaTyUNnyPDDdK8SNEgTEUvz1Q8dylkjjTimYd5X7QAo-F8_Z1lsJi3BilUpFZHkICNDWY8r9ivnTgW7-XZC3qQ",
origin: "https://localhost:8443",
factor: "either",
publicKey: "-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY-----\n" +
"MFkwEwYHKoZIzj0CAQYIKoZIzj0DAQcDQgAERez9aO2wBAWO54MuGbEqSdWahSnG\n" +
"MAg35BCNkaE3j8Q+O/ZhhKqTeIKm7El70EG6ejt4sg1ZaoQ5ELg8k3ywTg==\n" +
"-----END PUBLIC KEY-----\n",
prevCounter: 362
};
var authnResult = await f2l.assertionResult(clientAssertionResponse, assertionExpectations); // will throw on error
// authentication complete!
For a real-life example, refer to OWASP Single Sign-On.
Work for this project was supported by Adam Power.