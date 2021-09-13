Fiddly

Create beautiful and simple HTML pages from your Readme.md files

🛠 No config

👩‍💻 Code Highlighting

💯 Emoji Support

✨ Creates Static files (only JS is prism)

🏳️‍🌈 Pretty Pages

🦄 Customizable

🖼 Image minification

🧠 Custom Meta Tags

🇳🇱 CodeSandbox and iframe Support

yarn add fiddly --dev

npm install fiddly --save-dev

Usage

{ ... "scripts" : { "build:demo" : "fiddly" , .... }

Deploy automatically to netlify 🎉

This Readme on Netlify

This Readme with white theme

Usage with npx

If you just want a quick fancy HTML page from the Readme but don't care about running this in continuous deployment you can also use npx to run it as a one time thing.

npx fiddly

By running this in the root folder you will also get a public folder

Options

Options are placed in a .fiddly.config.json or as a fiddly key in package.json . It can contain the following options:

Option Default Description file Readme.md, readme.md, or README.md Your Readme.md name name name in package.json The project name that is in the title and the header logo '' The project logo that is in the header shareCard '' URL to social media preview image for meta tags (recommended size: 1200x628, URL cannot be relative) description description in package.json The project description for meta tags homepage null The project homepage for meta tags noHeader false Show no header and just the markdown content darkTheme false Dark theme ofc 🎉 favicon '' Favicon url or local path dist public To what folder to render your HTML styles {} Styles to apply to the page. Object or path to css/scss file additionalFiles [] Any other pages to create. It expects an array of paths of markdown files repo null Link to point the github corner pathPrefix Environment var PATH_PREFIX or '/' Host your fiddly files at e.g. /my-fiddly-project meta [] Any extra meta tags you would like remoteStyles [] Array of any remote styles you want to include (eg: Google Fonts) remoteScripts [] Array of any remote scripts you want to include (eg: Google Analytics) deployment {} Deployment options for github pages. Accepts all options here

Example of styles

For styles you can either use a style object like so and that will override the default styles applied. Like so:

{ "styles" : { "h1" : { "color" : "blue" , "backgroundColor" : "red" } } }

Another option is to give the path to a local css or scss file. In this case you need to override any specificity issues. You can by using the #fiddly id. Example:

body { background : #fff ; } #fiddly { h1 { text-transform : uppercase; } }

To create any meta tags it uses an array system like so:

"meta" : [ { "name" : "description" , "content" : "A cool page" }, { "property" : "robots" , "content" : "robots.txt" } ]

This will create the following HTML:

< meta name = "description" content = "A cool page" /> < meta property = "robots" content = "robots.txt" />

The first key on the object can have any name and will be applied as presented, the second one must have the name of content and will work as presented above.

Images

Any images linked in your markdown that are local will be minified and copied to your dist folder. If some image is not found it will be ignored.

GitHub Corner

The GitHub corner comes from either the repo option in your .fiddly.config.json or from the repository url in your package.json . If none is present it will not be shown.

Lint

Fiddly also exports a command to let you lint all the markdown files you specified.

You can run this by using the lint command

"lint:md" : "fiddly lint"

Deploy

Fiddly also exports a command to let you deploy your new site to GitHub pages

You can run this by using the deploy command

"deploy" : "fiddly deploy"

Options for this can be passed in a deployment key in your config file. All options can be found here: https://github.com/tschaub/gh-pages#options

Acknowledgements

Base styles from medium.css

Logo from OpenMoji

Contributors

License

MIT - see LICENSE