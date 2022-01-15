FicusJS is a set of lightweight functions for developing modern web applications using web components.
FicusJS provides the following features for building modern web applications.
The easiest way to try out FicusJS is using a hello world example.
Create an
index.html file and copy the following between the
<body> tags.
<hello-world></hello-world>
<script type="module">
import { html, renderer } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/@ficusjs/renderers@4/htm'
import { createCustomElement } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/ficusjs@3/custom-element'
createCustomElement('hello-world', {
renderer,
handleClick () {
window.alert('Hello to you!')
},
render () {
return html`
<div>
<p>FicusJS hello world</p>
<button type="button" onclick="${this.handleClick}">Click me</button>
</div>
`
}
})
</script>
Alternatively, fork this Codepen to see it in action - https://codepen.io/ducksoupdev/pen/GRZPqJO
The hello world example creates a new custom element using the
createCustomElement function and registers it to the
hello-world tag. It uses the htm JSX-like renderer (other renderers are available) for creating HTML from tagged template literals.
Once registered, the tag can be used multiple times in HTML and instances can be programmatically obtained using
document.querySelector
or
element.querySelector.
FicusJS can be installed in a number of ways.
We recommend using native ES modules in the browser.
<script type="module">
import { createCustomElement } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/ficusjs@3/custom-element'
</script>
FicusJS is available on Skypack.
FicusJS works nicely with build tools such as Snowpack, Webpack or Rollup. If you are using a NodeJS tool, you can install the NPM package.
npm install ficusjs
FicusJS only provides ES module builds. For legacy browsers or alternative modules such as CommonJS, it is recommended to use a build tool to transpile the code.
How to set-up FicusJS for local development.
git clone https://github.com/ficusjs/ficusjs.git
cd ficusjs
npm install # or, yarn install
npm run dev # or, yarn dev
That's it! Now open http://localhost:8080 to see a local app.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the
LICENSE file for details.
