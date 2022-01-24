NOTE OF OBSOLESCENCE -- The author of this project recommends you avoid its use if possible. The original version of this module targeted nodejs v0.1.x in early 2011 when JavaScript on the server looked a lot different. Since then async/await, Promises, and Generators were standardized and the ecosystem as a whole has moved in that direction.

I'll continue to support newer versions of nodejs as long as possible but v8 and nodejs are extraordinarily complex and dynamic platforms. It is inevitable that one day this library will abruptly stop working and no one will be able to do anything about it.

I'd like to say thank you to all the users of fibers, your support over the years has meant a lot to me.

Update [April 13th, 2021] -- Fibers is not compatible with nodejs v16.0.0 or later. Unfortunately, v8 commit dacc2fee0f is a breaking change and workarounds are non-trivial.

fibers(1) -- Fiber support for v8 and Node

Fibers, sometimes called coroutines, are a powerful tool which expose an API to jump between multiple call stacks from within a single thread. This can be useful to make code written for a synchronous library play nicely in an asynchronous environment.

INSTALLING

via npm

npm install fibers

You're done! (see "supported platforms" below if you run into errors)

from source

git clone git://github.com/laverdet/node-fibers.git

cd node-fibers

npm install

Note: node-fibers uses node-gyp for building. To manually invoke the build process, you can use node-gyp rebuild . This will put the compiled extension in build/Release/fibers.node . However, when you do require('fibers') , it will expect the module to be in, for example, bin/linux-x64-v8-3.11/fibers.node . You can manually put the module here every time you build, or you can use the included build script. Either npm install or node build -f will do this for you. If you are going to be hacking on node-fibers, it may be worthwhile to first do node-gyp configure and then for subsequent rebuilds you can just do node-gyp build which will be faster than a full npm install or node-gyp rebuild .

meteor users please read this

If you're trying to get meteor running and you ended up at this page you're probably doing something wrong. Please uninstall all versions of NodeJS and Meteor, then start over. See meteor#5124 for more information.

supported platforms

If you are running 64-bit nodejs version 12.x or 14.x on Linux, OS X, or Windows (7 or later) then you should be able to install fibers from npm just fine. If you are running nodejs v10.x then you will need to use npm install fibers@4 . Older versions of nodejs will require older and older version of fibers.

(special thanks to Jeroen Janssen for his work on fibers in Windows)

If you do end up needing to compile fibers first make sure you have node-gyp installed as a global dependency ( npm install -g node-gyp ), and that you have setup your build environment by following the instructions at node-gyp. Ubuntu-flavored Linux users may need to run sudo apt-get install g++ as well.

EXAMPLES

The examples below describe basic use of Fiber , but note that it is not recommended to use Fiber without an abstraction in between your code and fibers. See "FUTURES" below for additional information.

Sleep

This is a quick example of how you can write sleep() with fibers. Note that while the sleep() call is blocking inside the fiber, node is able to handle other events.

cat sleep.js

var Fiber = require ( 'fibers' ); function sleep ( ms ) { var fiber = Fiber.current; setTimeout( function ( ) { fiber.run(); }, ms); Fiber.yield(); } Fiber( function ( ) { console .log( 'wait... ' + new Date ); sleep( 1000 ); console .log( 'ok... ' + new Date ); }).run(); console .log( 'back in main' );

$ node sleep.js wait... Fri Jan 21 2011 22 :42:04 GMT+0900 (JST) back in main ok... Fri Jan 21 2011 22 :42:05 GMT+0900 (JST)

Incremental Generator

Yielding execution will resume back in the fiber right where you left off. You can also pass values back and forth through yield() and run(). Again, the node event loop is never blocked while this script is running.

cat generator.js

var Fiber = require ( 'fibers' ); var inc = Fiber( function ( start ) { var total = start; while ( true ) { total += Fiber.yield(total); } }); for ( var ii = inc.run( 1 ); ii <= 10 ; ii = inc.run( 1 )) { console .log(ii); }

$ node generator.js 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Fibonacci Generator

Expanding on the incremental generator above, we can create a generator which returns a new Fibonacci number with each invocation. You can compare this with the ECMAScript Harmony Generator Fibonacci example.

cat fibonacci.js

var Fiber = require ( 'fibers' ); function Fibonacci ( ) { var fiber = Fiber( function ( ) { Fiber.yield( 0 ); var prev = 0 , curr = 1 ; while ( true ) { Fiber.yield(curr); var tmp = prev + curr; prev = curr; curr = tmp; } }); return fiber.run.bind(fiber); } var seq = Fibonacci(); for ( var ii = seq(); ii <= 1597 ; ii = seq()) { console .log(ii); }

$ node fibonacci.js 0 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34 55 89 144 233 377 610 987 1597

Basic Exceptions

Fibers are exception-safe; exceptions will continue travelling through fiber boundaries:

cat error.js

var Fiber = require ( 'fibers' ); var fn = Fiber( function ( ) { console .log( 'async work here...' ); Fiber.yield(); console .log( 'still working...' ); Fiber.yield(); console .log( 'just a little bit more...' ); Fiber.yield(); throw new Error ( 'oh crap!' ); }); try { while ( true ) { fn.run(); } } catch (e) { console .log( 'safely caught that error!' ); console .log(e.stack); } console .log( 'done!' );

$ node error .js async work here... still working... just a little bit more... safely caught that error! Error: oh crap! at error .js : 11 : 9 done!

FUTURES

Using the Fiber class without an abstraction in between your code and the raw API is not recommended. Fiber is meant to implement the smallest amount of functionality in order make possible many different programming patterns. This makes the Fiber class relatively lousy to work with directly, but extremely powerful when coupled with a decent abstraction. There is no right answer for which abstraction is right for you and your project. Included with node-fibers is an implementation of "futures" which is fiber-aware. Usage of this library is documented below. There are several other externally-maintained options which can be found on the wiki. You should feel encouraged to be creative with fibers and build a solution which works well with your project. For instance, Future is not a good abstraction to use if you want to build a generator function (see Fibonacci example above).

Using Future to wrap existing node functions. At no point is the node event loop blocked:

cat ls.js

var Future = require ( 'fibers/future' ); var fs = Future.wrap( require ( 'fs' )); Future.task( function ( ) { var fileNames = fs.readdirFuture( '.' ).wait(); console .log( 'Found ' + fileNames.length+ ' files' ); var stats = []; for ( var ii = 0 ; ii < fileNames.length; ++ii) { stats.push(fs.statFuture(fileNames[ii])); } stats.map( function ( f ) { f.wait() }); for ( var ii = 0 ; ii < fileNames.length; ++ii) { console .log(fileNames[ii]+ ': ' + stats[ii].get().size); } }).detach();

$ node ls.js Found 11 files bin: 4096 fibers.js: 1708 .gitignore: 37 README.md: 8664 future.js: 5833 .git: 4096 LICENSE: 1054 src: 4096 ls.js: 860 Makefile: 436 package.json: 684

The future API is designed to make it easy to move between classic callback-style code and fiber-aware waiting code:

cat sleep.js

var Future = require ( 'fibers/future' ), wait = Future.wait; function sleep ( ms ) { var future = new Future; setTimeout( function ( ) { future.return(); }, ms); return future; } var calcTimerDelta = function ( ms ) { var start = new Date ; sleep(ms).wait(); return new Date - start; }.future(); calcTimerDelta( 2000 ).resolve( function ( err, val ) { console .log( 'Set timer for 2000ms, waited ' + val+ 'ms' ); });

$ node sleep.js Set timer for 2000 ms, waited 2009 ms

API DOCUMENTATION

Fiber's definition looks something like this:

function Fiber ( fn ) { [native code] } Fiber.current = undefined ; Fiber.yield = function ( param ) { [native code] } Fiber.prototype.run = function ( param ) { [native code] } Fiber.prototype.reset = function ( ) { [native code] } Fiber.prototype.throwInto = function ( exception ) { [native code] }

Future's definition looks something like this:

Function .prototype.future = function ( ) { ... } function Future ( ) {} Future.wrap = function ( fn, multi, suffix ) { ... } Future.task = function ( fn ) { ... } Future.wait = function ( /* ... */ ) { ... } Future.prototype.get = function ( ) { ... } Future.prototype.return = function ( value ) { ... } Future.prototype.throw = function ( error ) { ... } Future.prototype.detach = function ( ) { ... } Future.prototype.isResolved = function ( ) { ... } Future.prototype.resolver = function ( ) { ... } Future.prototype.resolve = function ( /* errback or future, callback */ ) { ... } Future.prototype.proxy = function ( future ) { ... } Future.prototype.wait = function ( ) { ... } Future.fromPromise = function ( promise ) { ... } Future.prototype.promise = function ( ) { ... }

GARBAGE COLLECTION

If you intend to build generators, iterators, or "lazy lists", you should be aware that all fibers must eventually unwind. This is implemented by causing yield() to throw unconditionally when the library is trying to unwind your fiber-- either because reset() was called, or all handles to the fiber were lost and v8 wants to delete it.

Something like this will, at some point, cause an infinite loop in your application:

var fiber = Fiber( function ( ) { while ( true ) { try { Fiber.yield(); } catch (e) {} } }); fiber.run();

If you either call reset() on this fiber, or the v8 garbage collector decides it is no longer in use, the fiber library will attempt to unwind the fiber by causing all calls to yield() to throw. However, if you catch these exceptions and continue anyway, an infinite loop will occur.

There are other garbage collection issues that occur with misuse of fiber handles. If you grab a handle to a fiber from within itself, you should make sure that the fiber eventually unwinds. This application will leak memory:

var fiber = Fiber( function ( ) { var that = Fiber.current; Fiber.yield(); } fiber.run(); fiber = undefined ;

There is no way to get back into the fiber that was started, however it's impossible for v8's garbage collector to detect this. With a handle to the fiber still outstanding, v8 will never garbage collect it and the stack will remain in memory until the application exits.