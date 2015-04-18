Fiber.js: Lightweight, fast, JavaScript inheritance model

Why another JavaScript inheritance library?

Take a look at the performance tests to see how it compares against commonly used inheritance libraries.

Inheritance

Usage

[[constructor]].extend( function )

Example

var Animal = Fiber.extend( function ( ) { return { init : function ( ) { function private1 ( ) {} function private2 ( ) {} this .privileged1 = function ( ) {} this .privileged2 = function ( ) {} }, method1 : function ( ) {} } });

The init method acts as the constructor, which is invoked when an instance is created:

var animal = new Animal();

init is invoked automatically.

Inheritance

var Dog = Animal.extend( function ( ) { return { method1 : function ( ) { console .log( 'dog::method1' ); }, scare : function ( ) { console .log( 'Dog::I scare you' ); } } });

Create an instance of Dog :

var husky = new Dog(); husky.scare();

Accessing parent prototype

Every class definition has access to the parent's prototype via the first argument passed into the function:

var Dog = Animal.extend( function ( base ) { return { method1 : function ( ) { base.method1.call( this ); }, scare : function ( ) { console .log( 'Dog::I scare you' ); } } });

Mixin

Mixins are a way to add functionality to a Fiber definition. Basically, they address the problem of "multiple inheritance". Read more.

Usage

Fiber.mixin( object, function1, function2, ... )

var Foo = Fiber.extend( function ( base ) { return { method1 : function ( ) {} } }); var f = new Foo(); f.method1(); var mix1 = function ( base ) { return { method2 : function ( ) {} } } Fiber.mixin(Foo, mix1); f.method2();

Decorators

With decorators you can dynamically attach additional properties to an instance. Read more.

Usage

Fiber.decorate( instance, decorator_1, ... , decorator_n )

function CarWithPowerWindows ( base ) { return { roll : function ( ) {} } } Fiber.decorate(myCar, CarWithPowerWindows);

Proxy

Usage

Fiber.proxy( base, instance )

var Dog = Animal.extend( function ( base ) { return { init : function ( ) { this .base = Fiber.proxy(base, this ); this .base.init(); } } });

noConflict

Usage

Fiber.noConflict()