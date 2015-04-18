Take a look at the performance tests to see how it compares against commonly used inheritance libraries.
[[constructor]].extend( function )
// Animal base class
var Animal = Fiber.extend(function() {
return {
// The `init` method serves as the constructor.
init: function() {
// Private
function private1(){}
function private2(){}
// Privileged
this.privileged1 = function(){}
this.privileged2 = function(){}
},
// Public
method1: function(){}
}
});
The
init method acts as the constructor, which is invoked when an instance is created:
var animal = new Animal(); // Create a new Animal instance
init is invoked automatically.
// Extend the Animal class.
var Dog = Animal.extend(function() {
return {
// Override base class `method1`
method1: function(){
console.log('dog::method1');
},
scare: function(){
console.log('Dog::I scare you');
}
}
});
Create an instance of
Dog:
var husky = new Dog();
husky.scare(); // "Dog::I scare you'"
Every class definition has access to the parent's prototype via the first argument passed into the function:
// Extend the Animal class.
var Dog = Animal.extend(function( base ) {
return {
// Override base class `method1`
method1: function(){
// Call the parent method
base.method1.call(this);
},
scare: function(){
console.log('Dog::I scare you');
}
}
});
Mixins are a way to add functionality to a Fiber definition. Basically, they address the problem of "multiple inheritance". Read more.
Fiber.mixin( object, function1, function2, ... )
var Foo = Fiber.extend(function(base) {
return {
method1: function(){}
}
});
var f = new Foo();
f.method1();
var mix1 = function(base) {
return {
method2: function() {}
}
}
Fiber.mixin(Foo, mix1);
f.method2();
With decorators you can dynamically attach additional properties to an instance. Read more.
Fiber.decorate( instance, decorator_1, ... , decorator_n )
function CarWithPowerWindows(base) {
return {
roll: function() {}
}
}
Fiber.decorate(myCar, CarWithPowerWindows);
Fiber.proxy( base, instance )
// Extend the Animal class;
var Dog = Animal.extend(function(base) {
return {
init: function() {
this.base = Fiber.proxy(base, this);
this.base.init();
}
}
});
Fiber.noConflict()
Returns a reference to the Fiber object, and sets the
Fiber variable to its previous owner.