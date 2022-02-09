A React component library for displaying FHIR data.
npm install --save fhir-react
This package has two exports: a
FhirResource React component and
fhirVersions object.
import { FhirResource, fhirVersions } from 'fhir-react';
Render the component providing the FHIR data as a JavaScript object:
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons={fhirIcons}
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
Optionally custom header icons could be passed as
fhirIcons props in few different way:
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons="https://www.gravatar.com/avatar/?s=50&r=any&default=identicon&forcedefault=1"
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
<img> element
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons={<img
src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
alt="header icon"
/>}
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
import EncounterIcon from '../../../assets/containers/Encounter/encounter.svg';
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons={EncounterIcon}
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
or
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
false value to display the placeholder
const MyComponent = () => {
const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
return (
<FhirResource
fhirResource={fhirResource}
fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
fhirIcons={false}
withCarinBBProfile
/>
);
};
fhirIcons props
The resource icon if it exists or a placeholder will be displayed.
import React from 'react';
export default {
Condition: (
<img
src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
alt="header icon"
/>
),
Immunization: (
<img
src={require('./dstu2/resources/immunization/immunization.svg')}
alt="header icon"
/>
),
};
FhirResource component props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
fhirResource*
|Object
|-
|The FHIR resource to be rendered
fhirVersion*
fhirVersions.DSTU2,
fhirVersions.STU3, fhirVersions.R4
|-
|FHIR resource version
withCarinBBProfile
|Boolean
false
|Use Carin BB profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/carin-bb/index.html
withDaVinciPDex
|Boolean
false
|Use DaVinci Payer Data Exchange (PDex) profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://hl7.org/fhir/us/davinci-drug-formulary/index.html
thorough
|Boolean
false
|If this is set to
true, or if it is absent, all array items and supported attributes will be displayed. Otherwise if this is
false then only the first or otherwise important items will be displayed
* required props
fhirVersions
fhirVersions.DSTU2 - http://hl7.org/fhir/dstu2/index.html
fhirVersions.STU3 - http://hl7.org/fhir/stu3/index.html
fhirVersions.R4 - http://hl7.org/fhir/r4/
|Resource
|DSTU2
|STU3
|R4
|Carin BB Profile
|DaVinci PDex
AdverseEvent
|N/A
|✅
|✅
AllergyIntolerance
|✅
|✅
|✅
AdverseEvent
|N/A
|✅
|✅
AllergyIntolerance
|✅
|✅
|✅
Appointment
|✅
|✅
|✅
Bundle
|✅
|✅
|✅
CarePlan
|✅
|✅
|✅
CareTeam
|N/A
|✅
|✅
Claim
|✅
|✅
|✅
ClaimResponse
|✅
|✅
|✅
Condition
|✅
|✅
|✅
Coverage
|✅
|✅
|✅
Device
|✅
|✅
|✅
DiagnosticReport
|✅
|✅
|✅
DocumentReference
|✅
|✅
|✅
Encounter
|✅
|✅
|✅
ExplanationOfBenefit
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
Goal
|✅
|✅
|✅
Immunization
|✅
|✅
|✅
List
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
Location
|✅
|✅
|✅
Medication
|✅
|✅
|✅
MedicationAdministration
|✅
|✅
|✅
MedicationDispense
|✅
|✅
|✅
MedicationKnowledge
|N/A
|N/A
|✅
|✅
MedicationRequest
|N/A
|✅
|✅
MedicationStatement
|✅
|✅
|✅
Observation
|✅
|✅
|✅
Organization
|✅
|✅
|✅
Patient
|✅
|✅
|✅
Practitioner
|✅
|✅
|✅
PractitionerRole
|N/A
|✅
|✅
Procedure
|✅
|✅
|✅
Questionnaire
|✅
|✅
|✅
QuestionnaireResponse
|✅
|✅
|✅
ReferralRequest
|✅
|✅
|N/A
ResearchStudy
|N/A
|✅
|✅
v0.3
The 0.3 version of the FHIR React Component library introduces the bootstrap Accordion component as the base of each available resource which provides any data. The RWD support is provided for each component.
All of the changes can be tracked by viewing the current version of the storybook.
v0.3
The update does not change the datasets which components are able to handle. It means that user can display the same particulars as in the previous version of the specific component.
Optional CSS styles are provided with this library. They are split into two files:
style.css with basic styling of the components
bootstrap-reboot.min.css further enhancing those styles
To use provided styles include them in the React component:
import 'fhir-react/build/style.css';
import 'fhir-react/build/bootstrap-reboot.min.css';
The working demo example with styles included can be viewed here.
Run storybook local server with:
npm run storybook
Now you can check how a component graphically presents information based on raw data at http://localhost:63653 .
There's also an online version available at http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com .
npm link in this folder to create the npm package locally
npm link fhir-react
import FhirReact from 'fhir-react'
npm start and start developing.
npm run test
npm run lint
npm run stylelint
npm run build
To publish, create a new release in GitHub.
When creating a new PR, changes will be available in the storybook at:
http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/{branch-name}/