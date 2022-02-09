openbase logo
Readme

CircleCI Storybook

fhir-react

A React component library for displaying FHIR data.

Installation

npm install --save fhir-react

Usage

This package has two exports: a FhirResource React component and fhirVersions object.

import { FhirResource, fhirVersions } from 'fhir-react';

Render the component providing the FHIR data as a JavaScript object:

const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons={fhirIcons}
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};

Optionally custom header icons could be passed as fhirIcons props in few different way:

  1. As a URL 
const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons="https://www.gravatar.com/avatar/?s=50&r=any&default=identicon&forcedefault=1"
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};
  1. As a <img> element 
const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons={<img
        src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
        alt="header icon"
      />}
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};
  1. As a React src from import
import EncounterIcon from '../../../assets/containers/Encounter/encounter.svg';

const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons={EncounterIcon}
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};

or

const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};
  1. As a false value to display the placeholder
const MyComponent = () => {
  const fhirResource = JSON.parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString);
  return (
    <FhirResource
      fhirResource={fhirResource}
      fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4}
      fhirIcons={false}
      withCarinBBProfile
    />
  );
};
  1. Without a fhirIcons props The resource icon if it exists or a placeholder will be displayed.
  1. As the resources object with resource type as the key and image URL or DOM node as the value
import React from 'react';

export default {
  Condition: (
    <img
      src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')}
      alt="header icon"
    />
  ),
  Immunization: (
    <img
      src={require('./dstu2/resources/immunization/immunization.svg')}
      alt="header icon"
    />
  ),
};

FhirResource component props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
fhirResource*Object-The FHIR resource to be rendered
fhirVersion*fhirVersions.DSTU2, fhirVersions.STU3, fhirVersions.R4-FHIR resource version
withCarinBBProfileBooleanfalseUse Carin BB profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/carin-bb/index.html
withDaVinciPDexBooleanfalseUse DaVinci Payer Data Exchange (PDex) profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://hl7.org/fhir/us/davinci-drug-formulary/index.html
thoroughBooleanfalseIf this is set to true, or if it is absent, all array items and supported attributes will be displayed. Otherwise if this is false then only the first or otherwise important items will be displayed

* required props

Available fhirVersions

Available resources

ResourceDSTU2STU3R4Carin BB ProfileDaVinci PDex
AdverseEventN/A
AllergyIntolerance
AdverseEventN/A
AllergyIntolerance
Appointment
Bundle
CarePlan
CareTeamN/A
Claim
ClaimResponse
Condition
Coverage
Device
DiagnosticReport
DocumentReference
Encounter
ExplanationOfBenefit
Goal
Immunization
List
Location
Medication
MedicationAdministration
MedicationDispense
MedicationKnowledgeN/AN/A
MedicationRequestN/A
MedicationStatement
Observation
Organization
Patient
Practitioner
PractitionerRoleN/A
Procedure
Questionnaire
QuestionnaireResponse
ReferralRequestN/A
ResearchStudyN/A

Styles update v0.3

The 0.3 version of the FHIR React Component library introduces the bootstrap Accordion component as the base of each available resource which provides any data. The RWD support is provided for each component.

All of the changes can be tracked by viewing the current version of the storybook.

Available resources v0.3

ResourceDSTU2STU3R4Carin BB ProfileDaVinci PDex
Appointment
Condition
Encounter
ExplanationOfBenefit
Immunization
Observation
Patient
Practitioner
Procedure

The update does not change the datasets which components are able to handle. It means that user can display the same particulars as in the previous version of the specific component.

Styles

Optional CSS styles are provided with this library. They are split into two files:

  • style.css with basic styling of the components
  • bootstrap-reboot.min.css further enhancing those styles

To use provided styles include them in the React component:

import 'fhir-react/build/style.css';
import 'fhir-react/build/bootstrap-reboot.min.css';

The working demo example with styles included can be viewed here.

Storybook

Run storybook local server with:

npm run storybook

Now you can check how a component graphically presents information based on raw data at http://localhost:63653 .

There's also an online version available at http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com .

Development

  1. run npm link in this folder to create the npm package locally
  2. in the folder where you are using the package (some other project) run npm link fhir-react
  3. in that other project import this package as you would normally with import FhirReact from 'fhir-react'
  4. Finally, in this fhir-react folder run the watch command via npm start and start developing.

Test

npm run test

Lint

npm run lint
npm run stylelint

Build

npm run build

Publish to NPM Registry

To publish, create a new release in GitHub.

Storybook for the changes

When creating a new PR, changes will be available in the storybook at:
http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/{branch-name}/

