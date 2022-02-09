A React component library for displaying FHIR data.

Installation

npm install --save fhir-react

Usage

This package has two exports: a FhirResource React component and fhirVersions object.

import { FhirResource, fhirVersions } from 'fhir-react' ;

Render the component providing the FHIR data as a JavaScript object:

const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( < FhirResource fhirResource = {fhirResource} fhirVersion = {fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons = {fhirIcons} withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

Optionally custom header icons could be passed as fhirIcons props in few different way:

As a URL

const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( < FhirResource fhirResource = {fhirResource} fhirVersion = {fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons = "https://www.gravatar.com/avatar/?s=50&r=any&default=identicon&forcedefault=1" withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

As a <img> element

const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( <FhirResource fhirResource={fhirResource} fhirVersion={fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons={<img src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')} alt="header icon" />} withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

As a React src from import

import EncounterIcon from '../../../assets/containers/Encounter/encounter.svg' ; const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( < FhirResource fhirResource = {fhirResource} fhirVersion = {fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons = {EncounterIcon} withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

or

const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( < FhirResource fhirResource = {fhirResource} fhirVersion = {fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons = {require( ' . / dstu2 / resources / condition / condition.svg ')} withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

As a false value to display the placeholder

const MyComponent = () => { const fhirResource = JSON .parse(fhirResourceAsJsonString); return ( < FhirResource fhirResource = {fhirResource} fhirVersion = {fhirVersions.R4} fhirIcons = {false} withCarinBBProfile /> ); };

Without a fhirIcons props The resource icon if it exists or a placeholder will be displayed.

As the resources object with resource type as the key and image URL or DOM node as the value

import React from 'react' ; export default { Condition : ( <img src={require('./dstu2/resources/condition/condition.svg')} alt="header icon" /> ), Immunization: ( <img src={require('./dstu2/resources/immunization/immunization.svg')} alt="header icon" /> ), };

FhirResource component props

Prop Type Default Description fhirResource * Object - The FHIR resource to be rendered fhirVersion * fhirVersions.DSTU2 , fhirVersions.STU3, fhirVersions.R4 - FHIR resource version withCarinBBProfile Boolean false Use Carin BB profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://build.fhir.org/ig/HL7/carin-bb/index.html withDaVinciPDex Boolean false Use DaVinci Payer Data Exchange (PDex) profile extension on top of the HL7 default FHIR specification https://hl7.org/fhir/us/davinci-drug-formulary/index.html thorough Boolean false If this is set to true , or if it is absent, all array items and supported attributes will be displayed. Otherwise if this is false then only the first or otherwise important items will be displayed

* required props

Available fhirVersions

Available resources

Resource DSTU2 STU3 R4 Carin BB Profile DaVinci PDex AdverseEvent N/A ✅ ✅ AllergyIntolerance ✅ ✅ ✅ AdverseEvent N/A ✅ ✅ AllergyIntolerance ✅ ✅ ✅ Appointment ✅ ✅ ✅ Bundle ✅ ✅ ✅ CarePlan ✅ ✅ ✅ CareTeam N/A ✅ ✅ Claim ✅ ✅ ✅ ClaimResponse ✅ ✅ ✅ Condition ✅ ✅ ✅ Coverage ✅ ✅ ✅ Device ✅ ✅ ✅ DiagnosticReport ✅ ✅ ✅ DocumentReference ✅ ✅ ✅ Encounter ✅ ✅ ✅ ExplanationOfBenefit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Goal ✅ ✅ ✅ Immunization ✅ ✅ ✅ List ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Location ✅ ✅ ✅ Medication ✅ ✅ ✅ MedicationAdministration ✅ ✅ ✅ MedicationDispense ✅ ✅ ✅ MedicationKnowledge N/A N/A ✅ ✅ MedicationRequest N/A ✅ ✅ MedicationStatement ✅ ✅ ✅ Observation ✅ ✅ ✅ Organization ✅ ✅ ✅ Patient ✅ ✅ ✅ Practitioner ✅ ✅ ✅ PractitionerRole N/A ✅ ✅ Procedure ✅ ✅ ✅ Questionnaire ✅ ✅ ✅ QuestionnaireResponse ✅ ✅ ✅ ReferralRequest ✅ ✅ N/A ResearchStudy N/A ✅ ✅

The 0.3 version of the FHIR React Component library introduces the bootstrap Accordion component as the base of each available resource which provides any data. The RWD support is provided for each component.

All of the changes can be tracked by viewing the current version of the storybook.

Available resources v0.3

Resource DSTU2 STU3 R4 Carin BB Profile DaVinci PDex Appointment ✅ ✅ ✅ Condition ✅ ✅ ✅ Encounter ✅ ✅ ✅ ExplanationOfBenefit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Immunization ✅ ✅ ✅ Observation ✅ ✅ ✅ Patient ✅ ✅ ✅ Practitioner ✅ ✅ ✅ Procedure ✅ ✅ ✅

The update does not change the datasets which components are able to handle. It means that user can display the same particulars as in the previous version of the specific component.

Styles

Optional CSS styles are provided with this library. They are split into two files:

style.css with basic styling of the components

with basic styling of the components bootstrap-reboot.min.css further enhancing those styles

To use provided styles include them in the React component:

import 'fhir-react/build/style.css' ; import 'fhir-react/build/bootstrap-reboot.min.css' ;

The working demo example with styles included can be viewed here.

Storybook

Run storybook local server with:

npm run storybook

Now you can check how a component graphically presents information based on raw data at http://localhost:63653 .

There's also an online version available at http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com .

Development

run npm link in this folder to create the npm package locally in the folder where you are using the package (some other project) run npm link fhir-react in that other project import this package as you would normally with import FhirReact from 'fhir-react' Finally, in this fhir-react folder run the watch command via npm start and start developing.

Test

npm run test

Lint

npm run lint npm run stylelint

Build

npm run build

Publish to NPM Registry

To publish, create a new release in GitHub.

Storybook for the changes

When creating a new PR, changes will be available in the storybook at:

http://storybook-fhir-react-lib.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/{branch-name}/