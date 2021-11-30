Node.JS library for serializing/deserializing FHIR resources between JS and XML, and validating FHIR resources. The library uses technologies that are safe for use in browser-only applications (node.js is not required).
npm install fhir
or
bower install fhir-js
To use in a node.js application, require the "fhir" module.
var Fhir = require('fhir').Fhir;
To use in a browser application, reference dist/bundle.js.
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/fhir/dist/bundle.js"></script>
or
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/fhir-js/dist/bundle.js"></script>
var resource = {
resourceType: 'Patient',
...
};
var fhir = new Fhir();
var xml = fhir.objToXml(resource);
var json = fhir.xmlToJson(xml);
var obj = fhir.xmlToObj(xml);
var results = fhir.validate(xml, { errorOnUnexpected: true });
results = fhir.validate(obj, {});
fhir.generateSnapshot(SnapshotGenerator.createBundle(sd1, sd2, sd3));
4.0.0
FHIR.js supports FHIR version 4.0.0 by default.
If your implementation needs to support a specific FHIR version (as long as it is 3.0.1 or newer), you may download the "FHIR Definitions" from the FHIR Downloads page in JSON format and load them into the FHIR.js module.
var ParseConformance = require('fhir').ParseConformance;
var FhirVersions = require('fhir').Versions;
var Fhir = require('fhir').Fhir;
// Get the data
var newValueSets = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('..path..to..valuesets.json').toString());
var newTypes = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('..path..to..profiles-types.json').toString());
var newResources = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('..path..to..profiles-resources.json').toString());
// Create a parser and parse it using the parser
var parser = new ParseConformance(false, FhirVersions.STU3); // don't load pre-parsed data
parser.parseBundle(newValueSets);
parser.parseBundle(newTypes);
parser.parseResources(newResources);
var fhir = new Fhir(parser);
fhir.xmlToJson(...);
fhir.objToXml(...);
fhir.validate(...);
// etc.
Custom-loading a version like this may not work if the FHIR spec includes changes to the StructureDefinition resource that are not accounted for in this version of the FHIR.js module. For example, recently StructureDefinition.element.binding.valueSetReference#Reference was changed to StructureDefinition.element.binding.valueSet#canonical. The FHIR.js module had to be updated to respect this change before it could properly validate value sets referenced by the StructureDefinition.
Note: For validation to validate a value set referenced by a StructureDefinition, the ValueSet resource must be loaded into the parser before the StructureDefinition is loaded.
API documentation can be found at http://lantanagroup.github.io/FHIR.js/
The FHIR specification requires that decimal values have arbitrary precision and be encoded in JSON as numbers. This is problematic since JavaScript numbers are 64-bit floating-point numbers that do lose precision. As a workaround:
xmlToObj keeps decimals as JavaScript strings so as to not lose precision
xmlToJson converts decimals to JSON numbers, obeying the specification. Consider using it instead of
JSON.stringify(fhir.xmlToObj(xml)).
xmlToJson or other FHIR libraries, consider using an alternative to
JSON.parse such as https://github.com/josdejong/lossless-json. This issue is mentioned in the FHIR specification: https://www.hl7.org/fhir/json.html#decimal
npm test