FHC - FeedHenry Command Line Interface

FeedHenry CLI, the command line interface to FeedHenry.

Installation

fhc should now be available on your command line. fhc -v will tell you what version of fhc you have installed.

Usage

From the Command Line

To see the list of commands available, just run fhc . See fhc help for general help, or fhc help <someCommand> for help on a specific command.

Getting started

To get started with fhc, set the FeedHenry target and then login:

$ fhc target https://apps.feedhenry.com

$ fhc login <your-email-address> <your-password>

Examples of usage

To list your projects, use:

$ fhc projects

To create an app from a git repository use:

fhc app create --project=SomeProjectId --title=WelcomeApp --type=cloud_nodejs --repo=git://github.com/feedhenry-templates/welcome-app.git

As a Node.js Module

You can also use fh-fhc as a Node.js module in your scripts. This is useful for scripting automated tests, mobile app client builds and cloud deploys.

First, install & add it to your project dependencies by doing npm install --save fh-fhc from your project root.

Then, you can require it in your code like so:

var fhc = require ( './lib/fhc' ); fhc.load( function ( err ) { if (err) { } fhc.projects.list({ json : true }, function ( err, projects ) { if (err) { } console .log(projects); }); });

The commands require params to be passed in - these are typically passed like:

fhc .projects .list ({ title : 'Some title' , project : 'someProjectId' }, function () {});

Note : To force the result to be a json object use the json: true parameter

From Docker

To use FHC via docker, run commands like:

$ docker run -v $HOME: /root -it feedhenry/ fhc target https:

We mount $HOME into the the container to persist configuration in ~/.fhcrc & ~/.fhctargets on the host. You may want to alias this docker run command to fhc , by adding an alias to your shell's config:

alias fhc= 'docker run -v $HOME :/root -it feedhenry/fhc'

Now you'll be able to run commands similar to:

fhc target https://rhmap.cup.feedhenry.io

Building & Releasing for Docker

To build:

docker build -t feedhenry/fhc .

Get your Image ID via:

$ docker images | grep fhc feedhenry/fhc latest 0618027d8d57 8 minutes ago 749 MB

Tag this as latest & the version in package.json :

docker tag 0618027d8d57 feedhenry/fhc:latest docker tag 0618027d8d57 feedhenry/fhc:2.17.3

Push your images (you may need to log in):

docker push feedhenry/fhc

Finally, verify your push by visiting:

https://hub.docker.com/r/feedhenry/fhc/tags/

Extending

The latest version of fh-fhc updates the structure of commands:

lib cmd # all commands go here fh3 # RHMAP commands ( ` E .g fhc .projects .list ({})` ) fhc # FHC commands ( ` E .g target ` ) internal # internal piping goes here

The fh3 directory structure doesn't get exposed to the user, but everything underneath does - meaning we can have a command lib/cmd/common/fooGroup/barCommand.js , another lib/cmd/common/fh3/fooGroup/anotherCommand.js , and be able to run both fhc fooGroup barCommand and fhc fooGroup anotherCommand . Internal commands in the internal directory are hidden from help output, but are still call-able.

Writing new commands is a little different than before. Old commands export a function - new style commands export an object.

Commands are DRY'd up substantially - see App List lib/cmd/fh3/app/list.js as an example of what a command definition looks like. Using the 'demand' syntax, yargs look after all validation - you don't need to worry about it. Commands can be DRY'd up even more if they're very similar - e.g. app start. This extends from a base class - anything with an _ prefix doesn't go into the command tree.

There's no longer a need to require() new commands in many different places - no need to require() new commands at all, just put them in the relevant tree structure within lib/cmd . Tests are turbo'd, nock for mocks, coverage is at least a little better than before.

Setting a Proxy Server

fhc fhcfg set proxy http://host:port fhc fhcfg set proxy http://127.0.0.1:8080

Tests

$grunt test

Internationalization

All of the strings expecting to be internationalized have to be passed through i18n._() function like:

module .exports = { 'desc' : i18n._( 'Version info about the FeedHenry instance we\'re connected to' ), ... }

To get strings translated, we use Zanata, the web-based translation platform. The source strings file has to be uploaded into the Zanata server. That can be done with:

$grunt potupload

Prior to doing that, please make sure you have an account on the Zanata server. If not, please visit https://translate.zanata.org and follow up the steps at http://docs.zanata.org/en/release/user-guide/account/account-sign-up/ to create an account, and http://zanata-client.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration/ to store the API key into $HOME/.config/zanata.ini.

Node version :

FHC requires node 4.4.x version

Javascript style & syntax

Javascript style & syntax can be checked using:

$grunt eslint

eslint configuration is in .eslintrc.json

If eslint has any errors, the build will fail

Report Bug/Issue:

Where: https://issues.jboss.org/projects/FH/issues

Use the field component as 'fhc' to track the issues for this project

RHMAP Supportability

If you are targetting a version of RHMAP < 3.5.0 then install an older version of fh-fhc with npm install fh-fhc@latest-1 .

If you want install an older version of fh-fhc you can do it by the available tags via the command npm install fh-fhc@<tag> . To check the available tags use the command npm view fh-fhc and check the dist-tags section. Following a list with the currently tags/versions available.