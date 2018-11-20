FeedHenry CLI, the command line interface to FeedHenry.
sudo npm install -g fh-fhc
fhc should now be available on your command line.
fhc -v will tell you what version of fhc you have installed.
To see the list of commands available, just run
fhc.
See
fhc help for general help, or
fhc help <someCommand> for help on a specific command.
To get started with fhc, set the FeedHenry target and then login:
$ fhc target https://apps.feedhenry.com
$ fhc login <your-email-address> <your-password>
To list your projects, use:
$ fhc projects
To create an app from a git repository use:
fhc app create --project=SomeProjectId --title=WelcomeApp --type=cloud_nodejs --repo=git://github.com/feedhenry-templates/welcome-app.git
You can also use
fh-fhc as a Node.js module in your scripts. This is useful for scripting automated tests, mobile app client builds and cloud deploys.
First, install & add it to your project dependencies by doing
npm install --save fh-fhc from your project root.
Then, you can require it in your code like so:
var fhc = require('./lib/fhc');
fhc.load(function(err) {
if (err) {
// Something went wrong
}
// FHC started up OK - we can now perform commands, like listing projects:
fhc.projects.list({json:true}, function(err, projects) {
if (err) {
// Handle error
}
console.log(projects);
});
});
The commands require params to be passed in - these are typically passed like:
fhc.projects.list({ title : 'Some title', project : 'someProjectId'}, function() {});
Note : To force the result to be a json object use the
json: true parameter
To use FHC via docker, run commands like:
$ docker run -v $HOME:/root -it feedhenry/fhc target https://rhmap.cup.feedhenry.io
We mount
$HOME into the the container to persist configuration in
~/.fhcrc &
~/.fhctargets on the host. You may want to alias this
docker run command to
fhc, by adding an alias to your shell's config:
alias fhc='docker run -v $HOME:/root -it feedhenry/fhc'
Now you'll be able to run commands similar to:
fhc target https://rhmap.cup.feedhenry.io
To build:
$ docker build -t feedhenry/fhc .
Get your Image ID via:
$ docker images | grep fhc
feedhenry/fhc latest 0618027d8d57 8 minutes ago 749 MB
Tag this as latest & the version in
package.json:
$ docker tag 0618027d8d57 feedhenry/fhc:latest
$ docker tag 0618027d8d57 feedhenry/fhc:2.17.3
Push your images (you may need to log in):
$ docker push feedhenry/fhc
Finally, verify your push by visiting:
https://hub.docker.com/r/feedhenry/fhc/tags/
The latest version of
fh-fhc updates the structure of commands:
lib
cmd # all commands go here
fh3 # RHMAP commands ( `E.g fhc.projects.list({})` )
fhc # FHC commands ( `E.g target` )
internal # internal piping goes here
The
fh3 directory structure doesn't get exposed to the user, but everything underneath does - meaning we can have a command
lib/cmd/common/fooGroup/barCommand.js, another
lib/cmd/common/fh3/fooGroup/anotherCommand.js, and be able to run both
fhc fooGroup barCommand and
fhc fooGroup anotherCommand.
Internal commands in the internal directory are hidden from help output, but are still call-able.
Writing new commands is a little different than before. Old commands export a function - new style commands export an object.
Commands are DRY'd up substantially - see App List
lib/cmd/fh3/app/list.js as an example of what a command definition looks like. Using the 'demand' syntax, yargs look after all validation - you don't need to worry about it.
Commands can be DRY'd up even more if they're very similar - e.g. app start. This extends from a base class - anything with an _ prefix doesn't go into the command tree.
There's no longer a need to require() new commands in many different places - no need to require() new commands at all, just put them in the relevant tree structure within
lib/cmd.
Tests are turbo'd, nock for mocks, coverage is at least a little better than before.
fhc fhcfg set proxy http://host:port
# eg:
fhc fhcfg set proxy http://127.0.0.1:8080
$grunt test
All of the strings expecting to be internationalized have to be passed through i18n._() function like:
module.exports = {
'desc': i18n._('Version info about the FeedHenry instance we\'re connected to'),
...
}
To get strings translated, we use Zanata, the web-based translation platform. The source strings file has to be uploaded into the Zanata server. That can be done with:
$grunt potupload
Prior to doing that, please make sure you have an account on the Zanata server. If not, please visit https://translate.zanata.org and follow up the steps at http://docs.zanata.org/en/release/user-guide/account/account-sign-up/ to create an account, and http://zanata-client.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration/ to store the API key into $HOME/.config/zanata.ini.
FHC requires node 4.4.x version
Javascript style & syntax can be checked using:
$grunt eslint
.eslintrc.json
If you are targetting a version of RHMAP <
3.5.0 then install an older version of
fh-fhc with
npm install fh-fhc@latest-1.
If you want install an older version of
fh-fhc you can do it by the available tags via the command
npm install fh-fhc@<tag>. To check the available tags use the command
npm view fh-fhc and check the
dist-tags section. Following a list with the currently tags/versions available.
|Tag
|Version
|latest
|7.x
|latest-1
|1.2.0
|latest-2
|2.18.0-896
|latest-4
|4.2.5