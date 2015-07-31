Implementing this amazing reverse engineering by rouault in JavaScript
Produces valid geojson with coordinates converted to wgs84.
build with
npm run build, build the site with
npm run site
all ways of calling it return the same thing, an object with keys being feature class names and values being geojson.
either give it a path, in node to a .gdb folder or in the browser to a zipped .gdb file.
var fgdb = require('fgdb');
fgdb('path/to/something.gdb(.zip)').then(function(objectOfGeojson){
//do something
},function(error){
//do something else
});
in the browser you can also just pass a fileList aka from something like this:
<input id="upload" class="upStuff" type='file' webkitdirectory directory multiple></input>
which in chrome they can select a folder, or in other browsers they can select all the files inside the folder.
document.getElementById("upload").addEventListener("change", function() {
fgdb(fileInput.files).then(function(objectOfGeojson){
//do something
},function(error){
//do something else
});
});
Both the browser and node will accept a buffer (node Buffer or ArrayBuffer) for a zipped .gdb, that simply returns the object.
todo:
not a high priority: