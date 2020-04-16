A CSS Snap-Points based carousel (and lightweight polyfill)
MIT License [c] 2020 Filament Group, Inc
$ npm install to download a copy to
./node_modules/intersection-observer/intersection-observer.js
<div class="snapper">
<div class="snapper_pane">
<div class="snapper_items">
<div class="snapper_item" id="img-a">
<img src="a-image.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="snapper_item" id="img-b">
<img src="b-image.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="snapper_item" id="img-c">
<img src="c-image.jpg" alt="">
</div>
<div class="snapper_item" id="img-d">
<img src="d-image.jpg" alt="">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
$( function(){
$( document ).trigger( "enhance" );
});
To add thumbnail or graphic navigation to the carousel, you can append the following markup to the end of the snapper div (substituting your own styles, images, and hrefs to correspond to the IDs of their associated slides):
<div class="snapper_nav">
<a href="#img-a"><img src="a-thumb.jpg" alt=""></a>
<a href="#img-b"><img src="b-thumb.jpg" alt=""></a>
<a href="#img-c"><img src="c-thumb.jpg" alt=""></a>
<a href="#img-d"><img src="d-thumb.jpg" alt=""></a>
</div>
To add next and previous links that persist state, you can add a
data-snapper-nextprev attribute to the snapper div.
<div class="snapper" data-snapper-nextprev>
...
</div>
If you want to show more than one snapper item at a time, you can set the widths on
.snapper_item elements. You can aslo adjust widths as viewport width changes. For backwards compatibility, we recommend adding a
scroll-snap-points-x rule on the
.snapper_pane that matches the widths. As shown below.
@media (min-width: 30em){
.snapper_pane {
scroll-snap-points-x: repeat(50%);
}
.snapper_item {
width: 50%;
}
}
Just as the above specifies, you can use widths to reveal part of the next image to show there's more to scroll.
@media (min-width: 30em){
.snapper_pane {
scroll-snap-points-x: repeat(45%);
}
.snapper_item {
width: 45%;
}
}
### Looping (*experimental)
To make a snapper loop endlessly in either direction, you can add the data-snapper-loop attribute. This feature is experimental in this release.
``` html
<div class="snapper" data-snapper-loop>
...
</div>
Version 4.0 breaks a few features and changes the way snapper works. Some notes on that:
CSS Scroll Snap support can be found here: CSS Snap Points on Caniuse.com This plugin is tested to work broadly across modern browsers, and as long as you use thumbnail navigation. Various features may not work as well across older browsers, such as those that do not support snapping, but scroller content will still be accessible.