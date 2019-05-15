Cross-browser select element CSS for consistent select element styling.
Article: https://www.filamentgroup.com/lab/select-css.html
Demo page: http://filamentgroup.github.io/select-css/demo/
Download: select-css.css
Available on npm:
npm install fg-select-css
Include the following file:
src/select-css.css: main component code
Its CSS will style any select with a class of
select-css
The CSS for this is fine to use as-is, but if you're editing it at all, you might want to be aware of a few numbers and values that help it look right.
select is set to
display: block by default but you can style it
display: inline-block; width: auto; if you'd like it to sit alongside a
label.
select is created using two background images: the first is an svg arrow icon (expressed inline as a data URI) and the second is a repeating linear gradient. Either URL could be an external image if you'd like. If you change the icon image, be aware that its size is set in the first section of the later
background-size: .65em auto, 100%; property. And its position is set via
background-position: right .7em top 50%, 0 0; (which is
.7em from the right side, respectively). Also, if the size changes, you might want to make more right padding on the button so that it doesn't overlap the
select's text, but be aware that in IE9 and older, the custom arrow will not appear, and the browser's default arrow will show to the left of the padding, so don't add too much there or IE9's arrow will be inset really far.
appearance rule and its and prefixed versions are important to unset some default browser
select styling.
font-size: 16px; rule is important because iOS Safari will zoom-in the site layout if the
select's text is less than 16px. Generally, this behavior is annoying so we try to avoid it with a 16px font size on
selects.
.select-css option keeps
option elements from inheriting the bold font weight of the
select button itself.
select (though not background image as I've used here, can cause
option elements to inherit background colors as well, which can cause problems. So avoid doing that. )
.select-css::-ms-expand rule instructs IE11 and IE10 to hide the menu icon pseudo element, so the custom icon behind it can appear. Thanks for the tip, Jelmer de Maat.
If you’re looking for a custom select that uses JavaScript for additional features, check out
select.