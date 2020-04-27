A framework-independent,
overflow: auto polyfill for use in responsive design.
License: Open-source MIT license
Copyright 2013: Scott Jehl, Filament Group, Inc.
See the project site for detailed documentation.
The goals of Overthrow are simple: create a reliable way to safely use CSS overflow in responsive designs, polyfilling support in non-native environments where possible, and if not, letting things scroll with the rest of the page).
scrollTop and
scrollLeft properties are used. This means any you can use any standard web conventions for scrolling an overthrow element, such as
#fragment anchor links, and so on.
You can grab the latest of the core and extensions on the releases pages, or see how to do a custom build below.
First, download and reference overthrow.js from your document. Anywhere's fine.
<script src="overthrow.js"></script>
Then put a class of
overthrow on any elements in which you'd like to apply
overflow: auto or
scroll CSS.
<div id="foo" class="overthrow">Content goes here!</div>
In browsers that Overthrow deems capable of scrolling overflow content (either natively, or using its touch polyfill), it will add a class of
overthrow-enabled to the
html element. Add the following CSS to your stylesheet somewhere, enabling overflow on all elements in your document that have an
overthrow class.
/* Overthrow CSS:
Enable overflow: auto on elements with overthrow class when html element has overthrow class too */
.overthrow-enabled .overthrow {
overflow: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
}
That's it. Design away! Any time you want to set dimensions on an element to use overflow scrolling, just be sure to key off that
overthrow class on the HTML element, and
overflow: auto will apply.
.overthrow-enabled #foo {
height: 28em;
}
Overthrow exposes various properties you can access via the
overthrow object:
overthrow.support: returns a string of "native", "polyfilled", or "none" depending on the type of overflow in play.
Many
overthrow settings are exposed and configurable via the
overthrow object. If needed, you can redefine these before calling
set().
overthrow.enabledClassName: The class name added to the
html element in supported browsers. Default is
overthrow-enabled
overthrow.scrollIndicatorClassName: The class name used to identify scrollable
overthrow elements. Default is
overthrow
Overthrow exposes various methods you can use via the
overthrow object:
overthrow.set(): run the overflow detection and add an
overthrow-enabled class to the
html element in browsers that natively support overflow. If the
overthrow-polyfill.js is included,
set() will also polyfill overflow behavior in touch-event supporting browsers that do not natively support it, such as iOS4 and Android 2.3. The default overthrow.js built file runs this automatically.
overthrow.forget(): This removes the
overthrow-enabled class from the
html element and unbinds touch event handlers in polyfilled browsers.
overthrow.toss(): This method scrolls to a x,y location in an overflow element. Its first argument is required reference to the element to be scrolled. The second argument is an options object.
For example:
overthrow.toss(
document.getElementById( "foo" ),
{
top: 150,
left: "+30",
duration: 80,
easing: function (t, b, c, d) {
return c*((t=t/d-1)*t*t + 1) + b;
};
}
);
overthrow.intercept(): Stops any
toss currently animating.
Overthrow's
src directory includes several files:
overthrow global object and the
overthrow.set and
overthrow.forget methods. When
set is called, it will add a
overthrow-enabled class to the
html element in browsers that natively support overflow.
overthrow.set method so that it polyfills overflow behavior in touch-event supporting browsers that do not natively support it.
overthrow.toss and
overthrow.intercept methods.
overthrow.set method when it loads. This script can safely execute before domready.
All above files depend upon
overthrow-detect.js but are otherwise independent of one another and can be used that way.
You can grab any of the above files manually from this repo, but to create a custom build of any of the above files, you'll need grunt.js. Once installed, you can check out this project's
gruntfile.js file to see various pre-configured build options that are available when you run
grunt.
Overthrow's
extensions directory incudes several behavioral extensions you might find useful.
throw that point to in-page content (
href starting with a
#) to scroll with easing, via the
toss method. Just include it in the page and it'll work.
These both depend on
overthrow-detect.js,
overthrow-toss.js, and
overthrow-init.js.
The sidescroller extension (not included by default) makes a horizontal carousel-like component of an overflow area. This provides you with carousel-like functionality, built on a system of tiered fallbacks. The Sidescroller area’s child elements can be fixed-width
See the README.
We’ve produced a number of self-contained extensions that add to or alter the basic Sidescroller functionality:
By default, the Sidescroller controls will do nothing at the start/end of navigation. There are two methods for changing this behavior:
A more extensive list of demos is available in the Sidescroller README.
Overthrow's goal is to create an accessible experience in every browser, and if possible, an enhanced experience in modern browsers. As such, Overthrow has 3 potential support situations: native, polyfilled, or none (which simply means the content is left uncropped and tall/wide). Here's where some popular browsers land on that spectrum:
<tr><td>Mobile Safari on iOS5: iPhone, iPod, iPad</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Chrome on Android</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Webkit on Android 3.0+</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Nokia N8 WebKit</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>BlackBerry 7 WebKit</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>BlackBerry PlayBook Webkit</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Firefox Mobile (Fennec) 4+</td><td><span class="native">native</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Mobile Safari on iOS4 and older: iPhone, iPod, iPad</td><td><span class="polyfilled">polyfilled</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Android 2.3 and under, WebKit</td><td><span class="polyfilled">polyfilled</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Amazon Kindle Fire</td><td><span class="polyfilled">polyfilled</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Nokia N9, WebKit</td><td><span class="polyfilled">polyfilled</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>BlackBerry 6, WebKit</td><td><span class="polyfilled">polyfilled</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Opera Mini</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Opera Mobile</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Windows Phone 7 and 7.5</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>BlackBerry 5 and under</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Nokia Devices without touch event support</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
<tr><td>Any non-touch supporting device</td><td><span class="none">none</span></td></tr>
</tbody>
|User Agent
|Result
|IE 10 (touch and desktop)
|native
|Chrome (desktop)
|native
|Firefox (desktop)
|native
|Internet Explorer (desktop)
|native
|Opera (desktop)
|native
|Safari (desktop)
|native
|Any browser on screen > 1200px wide w/ no touch support
|native
For known issues with Overthrow, or to file a new one, please visit the issue tracker
Unit tests use QUnit and can be run from the /test/ directory.