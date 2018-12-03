A simple function for asynchronously loading JavaScript files
Place the
loadJS function inline in the
head of your page (it can also be included in an external JavaScript file if preferable).
Then call it by passing it a JavaScript URL:
<head>
...
<script>
// include loadJS here...
function loadJS( src ){ ... }
// load a file with loadJS
loadJS( "path/to/script.js" );
</script>
...
</head>
You can execute code after the Script has loaded via a callback:
<head>
...
<script>
// include loadJS here...
function loadJS( src ){ ... }
// load a file with loadJS
loadJS( "path/to/script.js", function() {
// file has loaded
});
</script>
...
</head>
You can ensure ordered execution of multiple asynchronous by passing
true as the second or third parameter. Only supported in browsers that support the
async attribute (No IE8/IE9 support).:
loadJS( "path/to/library.js", true );
loadJS( "path/to/plugins.js", true );
loadJS( "path/to/last.js", function() {
//all scripts loaded
}, true );
<script src="..." async defer>?
The
async and
defer attributes enjoy broad browser support. They're great options when all you need to do is load a script for all users, ideally in a non-blocking manner. The limitations with these attributes are:
async (though defer has broader support so it's typically not a problem)
async, but in order.
Number 2 above is the main reason we use
loadJS. Say you want to check if
querySelector is supported before requesting your entire DOM framework and UI scripting - you'll need to use a script loader to do that. But again, if you just want to load a script unconditionally, these attributes are recommended.
async script loading of crucial scripts is to inline
loadJS before any other stylesheets and scripts and use it either immediately or within a
setTimeout.
<script>
// include loadJS here...
function loadJS( src ){ ... }
setTimeout(function(){
loadJS( "path/to/library.js", true );
if ( !hasFeature ) {
loadJS( "path/to/polyfill.js", true );
}
loadJS( "path/to/app.js", true );
});
</script>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/styles.css" />
Both are very much appreciated - especially bug fixes. As for contributions, the goals of this project are to keep things very simple and utilitarian, so if we don't accept a feature addition, it's not necessarily because it's a bad idea. It just may not meet the goals of the project. Thanks!