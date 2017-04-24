fftjs

fftjs is a compact Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) and Inverse Fast Fourier Transform (IFFT) library for JavaScript. It implements the Cooley-Tukey radix-2 Decimation In Time (DIT) algorithm.

How to install

This package is available on npm .

npm install --save fftjs

How to use

The input can be either an array:

let signal = [ 0.13 , -0.45 , ....];

Or an object consisting of a field named real

let signal = { 'real' : [ 0.13 , -0.45 , ....] };

Then, you can compute the FFT like so:

const fftjs = require ( 'fftjs' ); let phasors = fftjs.fft(signal); console .log( "phasors: " + phasors);

phasors now contains the complex values in the ferquency domain representation of the signal!

We can also reconstruct our original time-domain signal from the complex phasors.