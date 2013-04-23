FFT in JavaScript, it works, I think.

No promises, but I tested it against Wolfram Alpha once, and it was reasonably accurate.

There are optimized kernels for prime factors, 2, 3, 4, so if you want high performance, use lengths that are a factor of those.

Notice that the DFT is not normalized, so ifft(fft(x)) / n ~= x

Usage

var fft = new FFT.complex(n, inverse) fft.process(output, outputOffset, outputStride, input, inputOffset, inputStride, type) fft.simple(output, input, type)

Installing via npm

You can also install via npm, the name is fft in the registy.

Credits

I was too lazy to calculate the butterflies myself, so they are inspired by kissfft, which is a small library for doing discrete fourier transforms.