openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fft

fft

by jensnockert
0.2.1 (see all)

Discrete Fourier Transform in Javascript, it is intended to be reasonably fast.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fft.js

FFT in JavaScript, it works, I think.

No promises, but I tested it against Wolfram Alpha once, and it was reasonably accurate.

There are optimized kernels for prime factors, 2, 3, 4, so if you want high performance, use lengths that are a factor of those.

Notice that the DFT is not normalized, so ifft(fft(x)) / n ~= x

Usage


/* Create a new FFT object */

var fft = new FFT.complex(n, inverse)

/* Output and input should be float arrays (of the right length), type is either 'complex' (default) or 'real' */
fft.process(output, outputOffset, outputStride, input, inputOffset, inputStride, type)

/* Or the simplified interface, which just sets the offsets to 0, and the strides to 1 */
fft.simple(output, input, type)

Installing via npm

You can also install via npm, the name is fft in the registy.

Credits

I was too lazy to calculate the butterflies myself, so they are inspired by kissfft, which is a small library for doing discrete fourier transforms.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial