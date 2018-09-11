Static binaries for ffprobe .

Based on https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static.

Binaries are from http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/

Usage

var ffprobe = require ( 'ffprobe-static' ); console .log(ffprobe.path);

Version Notes

Currently supports Mac OS X (64-bit), Linux (32 and 64-bit) and Windows (32 and 64-bit).

Currently version 4.0.2 is installed for Mac, Windows and Linux.

I pulled the versions from the ffmpeg static build pages linked from the official ffmpeg site. Namely:

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to eugeneware for https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static, which this is based upon.