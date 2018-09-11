openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fs

ffprobe-static

by Josh Johnston
3.0.0 (see all)

Static binaries for ffprobe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ffprobe-static

Static binaries for ffprobe.

Based on https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static.

Binaries are from http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/

Usage

var ffprobe = require('ffprobe-static');
console.log(ffprobe.path);

Version Notes

Currently supports Mac OS X (64-bit), Linux (32 and 64-bit) and Windows (32 and 64-bit).

Currently version 4.0.2 is installed for Mac, Windows and Linux.

I pulled the versions from the ffmpeg static build pages linked from the official ffmpeg site. Namely:

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to eugeneware for https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static, which this is based upon.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial