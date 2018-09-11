Static binaries for
ffprobe.
Based on https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static.
Binaries are from http://ffmpeg.zeranoe.com/builds/
var ffprobe = require('ffprobe-static');
console.log(ffprobe.path);
Currently supports Mac OS X (64-bit), Linux (32 and 64-bit) and Windows (32 and 64-bit).
Currently version
4.0.2 is installed for Mac, Windows and Linux.
I pulled the versions from the ffmpeg static build pages linked from the official ffmpeg site. Namely:
Special thanks to eugeneware for https://github.com/eugeneware/ffmpeg-static, which this is based upon.