Below is a comparison between ffprobe-client and other popular ffprobe libraries, as of August 23rd, 2018:

ffprobe-client ffprobe node-ffprobe promise API ✔ ✔ ✘ custom ffprobe path ✔ ✔ ✘ -show_format ✔ ✘ ✔ electron support1 ✔ ✘ ✘ dependencies none! JSONStream, bl, deferential none! last publish 2018-08-23 2016-01-02 2013-04-20

Usage

process.env.FFPROBE_PATH = '/usr/bin/ffprobe' const ffprobe = require ( 'ffprobe-client' ) const file = './path/to/file' const url = 'http://www.example.com/foo.webm' ffprobe( './myfile.webm' ) .then( data => console .log(data.format.duration)) .catch( err => console .error(err)) async function run ( ) { try { const data = await ffprobe( 'http://www.example.com/foo.webm' ) console .log(data) } catch (err) { console .error(err) } } run()

API

Returns a Promise which resolves to a JSON outputted by ffprobe .

target

Type: String

The file path or URL of the stream for ffprobe to analyze. Older versions of ffprobe seem to segfault when passed in a URL; please try to keep your ffprobe binary up to date.

config

Type: Object

A configuration object, see details below.

Type: String

The path of the ffprobe binary. If omitted, the path will be set to the FFPROBE_PATH environment variable. If the environment variable is not set, ffprobe will be invoked directly (ie. ffprobe [...] ).

Payload

Below is an example payload. Note that keys will be omitted if ffprobe fails to generate the data.

{ "streams" : [ { "index" : 0 , "codec_name" : "vp8" , "codec_long_name" : "On2 VP8" , "profile" : "0" , "codec_type" : "video" , "codec_time_base" : "1/25" , "codec_tag_string" : "[0][0][0][0]" , "codec_tag" : "0x0000" , "width" : 320 , "height" : 176 , "coded_width" : 320 , "coded_height" : 176 , "has_b_frames" : 0 , "sample_aspect_ratio" : "1:1" , "display_aspect_ratio" : "20:11" , "pix_fmt" : "yuv420p" , "level" : -99 , "field_order" : "progressive" , "refs" : 1 , "r_frame_rate" : "25/1" , "avg_frame_rate" : "25/1" , "time_base" : "1/1000" , "start_pts" : 0 , "start_time" : "0.000000" , "disposition" : { "default" : 1 , "dub" : 0 , "original" : 0 , "comment" : 0 , "lyrics" : 0 , "karaoke" : 0 , "forced" : 0 , "hearing_impaired" : 0 , "visual_impaired" : 0 , "clean_effects" : 0 , "attached_pic" : 0 , "timed_thumbnails" : 0 } }, { "index" : 1 , "codec_name" : "vorbis" , "codec_long_name" : "Vorbis" , "codec_type" : "audio" , "codec_time_base" : "1/48000" , "codec_tag_string" : "[0][0][0][0]" , "codec_tag" : "0x0000" , "sample_fmt" : "fltp" , "sample_rate" : "48000" , "channels" : 2 , "channel_layout" : "stereo" , "bits_per_sample" : 0 , "r_frame_rate" : "0/0" , "avg_frame_rate" : "0/0" , "time_base" : "1/1000" , "start_pts" : 0 , "start_time" : "0.000000" , "disposition" : { "default" : 1 , "dub" : 0 , "original" : 0 , "comment" : 0 , "lyrics" : 0 , "karaoke" : 0 , "forced" : 0 , "hearing_impaired" : 0 , "visual_impaired" : 0 , "clean_effects" : 0 , "attached_pic" : 0 , "timed_thumbnails" : 0 } } ], "format" : { "filename" : "./test/data/input.webm" , "nb_streams" : 2 , "nb_programs" : 0 , "format_name" : "matroska,webm" , "format_long_name" : "Matroska / WebM" , "start_time" : "0.000000" , "duration" : "10.027000" , "size" : "482282" , "bit_rate" : "384786" , "probe_score" : 100 , "tags" : { "encoder" : "Lavf52.68.0" } } }

