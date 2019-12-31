A zero-dependency, promise-based Node.js API for
ffprobe.
Below is a comparison between
ffprobe-client and other popular
ffprobe libraries, as of August 23rd, 2018:
|ffprobe-client
|ffprobe
|node-ffprobe
|promise API
|✔
|✔
|✘
|custom ffprobe path
|✔
|✔
|✘
|-show_format
|✔
|✘
|✔
|electron support1
|✔
|✘
|✘
|dependencies
|none!
|JSONStream, bl, deferential
|none!
|last publish
|2018-08-23
|2016-01-02
|2013-04-20
// optional: specify a binary path, see config
process.env.FFPROBE_PATH = '/usr/bin/ffprobe'
const ffprobe = require('ffprobe-client')
const file = './path/to/file'
const url = 'http://www.example.com/foo.webm'
// promise
ffprobe('./myfile.webm')
.then(data => console.log(data.format.duration))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
// async/await
async function run () {
try {
const data = await ffprobe('http://www.example.com/foo.webm')
console.log(data)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
}
run()
Returns a
Promise which resolves to a
JSON outputted by
ffprobe.
Type:
String
The file path or URL of the stream for
ffprobe to analyze. Older versions of
ffprobe seem to segfault when passed in a URL; please try to keep your
ffprobe binary up to date.
Type:
Object
A configuration object, see details below.
Type:
String
The path of the
ffprobe binary. If omitted, the path will be set to the
FFPROBE_PATH environment variable. If the environment variable is not set,
ffprobe will be invoked directly (ie.
ffprobe [...]).
Below is an example payload. Note that keys will be omitted if
ffprobe fails to generate the data.
{
"streams": [
{
"index": 0,
"codec_name": "vp8",
"codec_long_name": "On2 VP8",
"profile": "0",
"codec_type": "video",
"codec_time_base": "1/25",
"codec_tag_string": "[0][0][0][0]",
"codec_tag": "0x0000",
"width": 320,
"height": 176,
"coded_width": 320,
"coded_height": 176,
"has_b_frames": 0,
"sample_aspect_ratio": "1:1",
"display_aspect_ratio": "20:11",
"pix_fmt": "yuv420p",
"level": -99,
"field_order": "progressive",
"refs": 1,
"r_frame_rate": "25/1",
"avg_frame_rate": "25/1",
"time_base": "1/1000",
"start_pts": 0,
"start_time": "0.000000",
"disposition": {
"default": 1,
"dub": 0,
"original": 0,
"comment": 0,
"lyrics": 0,
"karaoke": 0,
"forced": 0,
"hearing_impaired": 0,
"visual_impaired": 0,
"clean_effects": 0,
"attached_pic": 0,
"timed_thumbnails": 0
}
},
{
"index": 1,
"codec_name": "vorbis",
"codec_long_name": "Vorbis",
"codec_type": "audio",
"codec_time_base": "1/48000",
"codec_tag_string": "[0][0][0][0]",
"codec_tag": "0x0000",
"sample_fmt": "fltp",
"sample_rate": "48000",
"channels": 2,
"channel_layout": "stereo",
"bits_per_sample": 0,
"r_frame_rate": "0/0",
"avg_frame_rate": "0/0",
"time_base": "1/1000",
"start_pts": 0,
"start_time": "0.000000",
"disposition": {
"default": 1,
"dub": 0,
"original": 0,
"comment": 0,
"lyrics": 0,
"karaoke": 0,
"forced": 0,
"hearing_impaired": 0,
"visual_impaired": 0,
"clean_effects": 0,
"attached_pic": 0,
"timed_thumbnails": 0
}
}
],
"format": {
"filename": "./test/data/input.webm",
"nb_streams": 2,
"nb_programs": 0,
"format_name": "matroska,webm",
"format_long_name": "Matroska / WebM",
"start_time": "0.000000",
"duration": "10.027000",
"size": "482282",
"bit_rate": "384786",
"probe_score": 100,
"tags": {
"encoder": "Lavf52.68.0"
}
}
}
Run
./scripts/gen-output.sh before running the tests; this command will generate the expected JSON snapshot.