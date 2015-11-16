Use ffprobe to get info from media files and return as JSON
This module is installed via npm:
$ npm install ffprobe
ffprobe is a dual API, supporting both node.js callbacks AND
Promises.
List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:
var ffprobe = require('ffprobe'),
ffprobeStatic = require('ffprobe-static');
ffprobe('./file.mp4', { path: ffprobeStatic.path }, function (err, info) {
if (err) return done(err);
console.log(info);
/***
{
"streams": [
{
"index": 0,
"codec_name": "h264",
"codec_long_name": "H.264 / AVC / MPEG-4 AVC / MPEG-4 part 10",
"profile": "High",
"codec_type": "video",
"codec_time_base": "1/50",
"codec_tag_string": "avc1",
"codec_tag": "0x31637661",
"width": 1280,
"height": 720,
"coded_width": 1280,
"coded_height": 720,
"has_b_frames": 0,
"sample_aspect_ratio": "1:1",
"display_aspect_ratio": "16:9",
"pix_fmt": "yuv420p",
"level": 31,
"chroma_location": "left",
"refs": 1,
"is_avc": "1",
"nal_length_size": "4",
"r_frame_rate": "25/1",
"avg_frame_rate": "25/1",
"time_base": "1/25",
"start_pts": 0,
"start_time": "0.000000",
"duration_ts": 299,
"duration": "11.960000",
"bit_rate": "1031739",
"bits_per_raw_sample": "8",
"nb_frames": "299",
"disposition": {
"default": 1,
"dub": 0,
"original": 0,
"comment": 0,
"lyrics": 0,
"karaoke": 0,
"forced": 0,
"hearing_impaired": 0,
"visual_impaired": 0,
"clean_effects": 0,
"attached_pic": 0
},
"tags": {
"language": "und",
"handler_name": "VideoHandler"
}
},
{
"index": 1,
"codec_name": "aac",
"codec_long_name": "AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)",
"profile": "LC",
"codec_type": "audio",
"codec_time_base": "1/44100",
"codec_tag_string": "mp4a",
"codec_tag": "0x6134706d",
"sample_fmt": "fltp",
"sample_rate": "44100",
"channels": 2,
"channel_layout": "stereo",
"bits_per_sample": 0,
"r_frame_rate": "0/0",
"avg_frame_rate": "0/0",
"time_base": "1/44100",
"start_pts": 0,
"start_time": "0.000000",
"duration_ts": 528384,
"duration": "11.981497",
"bit_rate": "192287",
"max_bit_rate": "203120",
"nb_frames": "516",
"disposition": {
"default": 1,
"dub": 0,
"original": 0,
"comment": 0,
"lyrics": 0,
"karaoke": 0,
"forced": 0,
"hearing_impaired": 0,
"visual_impaired": 0,
"clean_effects": 0,
"attached_pic": 0
},
"tags": {
"creation_time": "2015-11-16 00:48:42",
"language": "eng",
"handler_name": "IsoMedia File Produced by Google, 5-11-2011"
}
}
]
}
**/
});
List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:
var ffprobe = require('ffprobe'),
ffprobeStatic = require('ffprobe-static');
ffprobe('./file.mp4', { path: ffprobeStatic.path })
.then(function (info) {
console.log(info);
/***
{
"streams": [
{
"index": 0,
"codec_name": "h264",
"codec_long_name": "H.264 / AVC / MPEG-4 AVC / MPEG-4 part 10",
"profile": "High",
...
}
}
]
}
**/
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err);
})
});
ffprobe(mediaFilePath, opts, [cb])
mediaFilePath - path to your audio / video / image that you want to get media
info for.
opts - options object with the following options:
path - path to ffprobe binary (You can use
ffprobe-static to easily get
a static binary that you can install with npm.
cb(err, info) - standard callback, with the info returned as a javascript
object. NB: If the
cb parameter is not provided, a
Promise will be returned
allowing chained
then(),
catch() methods.