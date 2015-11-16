openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ffp

ffprobe

by Eugene Ware
1.1.2 (see all)

Use ffprobe to get info from media files and return as JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.4K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ffprobe

Use ffprobe to get info from media files and return as JSON

build status

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

$ npm install ffprobe

Example Usage

ffprobe is a dual API, supporting both node.js callbacks AND Promises.

Callback API

List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:

var ffprobe = require('ffprobe'),
    ffprobeStatic = require('ffprobe-static');

ffprobe('./file.mp4', { path: ffprobeStatic.path }, function (err, info) {
  if (err) return done(err);
  console.log(info);
/***
{
    "streams": [
        {
            "index": 0,
            "codec_name": "h264",
            "codec_long_name": "H.264 / AVC / MPEG-4 AVC / MPEG-4 part 10",
            "profile": "High",
            "codec_type": "video",
            "codec_time_base": "1/50",
            "codec_tag_string": "avc1",
            "codec_tag": "0x31637661",
            "width": 1280,
            "height": 720,
            "coded_width": 1280,
            "coded_height": 720,
            "has_b_frames": 0,
            "sample_aspect_ratio": "1:1",
            "display_aspect_ratio": "16:9",
            "pix_fmt": "yuv420p",
            "level": 31,
            "chroma_location": "left",
            "refs": 1,
            "is_avc": "1",
            "nal_length_size": "4",
            "r_frame_rate": "25/1",
            "avg_frame_rate": "25/1",
            "time_base": "1/25",
            "start_pts": 0,
            "start_time": "0.000000",
            "duration_ts": 299,
            "duration": "11.960000",
            "bit_rate": "1031739",
            "bits_per_raw_sample": "8",
            "nb_frames": "299",
            "disposition": {
                "default": 1,
                "dub": 0,
                "original": 0,
                "comment": 0,
                "lyrics": 0,
                "karaoke": 0,
                "forced": 0,
                "hearing_impaired": 0,
                "visual_impaired": 0,
                "clean_effects": 0,
                "attached_pic": 0
            },
            "tags": {
                "language": "und",
                "handler_name": "VideoHandler"
            }
        },
        {
            "index": 1,
            "codec_name": "aac",
            "codec_long_name": "AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)",
            "profile": "LC",
            "codec_type": "audio",
            "codec_time_base": "1/44100",
            "codec_tag_string": "mp4a",
            "codec_tag": "0x6134706d",
            "sample_fmt": "fltp",
            "sample_rate": "44100",
            "channels": 2,
            "channel_layout": "stereo",
            "bits_per_sample": 0,
            "r_frame_rate": "0/0",
            "avg_frame_rate": "0/0",
            "time_base": "1/44100",
            "start_pts": 0,
            "start_time": "0.000000",
            "duration_ts": 528384,
            "duration": "11.981497",
            "bit_rate": "192287",
            "max_bit_rate": "203120",
            "nb_frames": "516",
            "disposition": {
                "default": 1,
                "dub": 0,
                "original": 0,
                "comment": 0,
                "lyrics": 0,
                "karaoke": 0,
                "forced": 0,
                "hearing_impaired": 0,
                "visual_impaired": 0,
                "clean_effects": 0,
                "attached_pic": 0
            },
            "tags": {
                "creation_time": "2015-11-16 00:48:42",
                "language": "eng",
                "handler_name": "IsoMedia File Produced by Google, 5-11-2011"
            }
        }
    ]
}
 **/
});

Promise API

List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:

var ffprobe = require('ffprobe'),
    ffprobeStatic = require('ffprobe-static');

ffprobe('./file.mp4', { path: ffprobeStatic.path })
  .then(function (info) {
    console.log(info);
    /***
    {
        "streams": [
            {
                "index": 0,
                "codec_name": "h264",
                "codec_long_name": "H.264 / AVC / MPEG-4 AVC / MPEG-4 part 10",
                "profile": "High",

                ...
                }
            }
        ]
    }
     **/
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.error(err);
  })
});

API

ffprobe(mediaFilePath, opts, [cb])

  • mediaFilePath - path to your audio / video / image that you want to get media info for.
  • opts - options object with the following options:
    • path - path to ffprobe binary (You can use ffprobe-static to easily get a static binary that you can install with npm.
  • cb(err, info) - standard callback, with the info returned as a javascript object. NB: If the cb parameter is not provided, a Promise will be returned allowing chained then(), catch() methods.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial