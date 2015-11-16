ffprobe

Use ffprobe to get info from media files and return as JSON

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

$ npm install ffprobe

Example Usage

ffprobe is a dual API, supporting both node.js callbacks AND Promise s.

Callback API

List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:

var ffprobe = require ( 'ffprobe' ), ffprobeStatic = require ( 'ffprobe-static' ); ffprobe( './file.mp4' , { path : ffprobeStatic.path }, function ( err, info ) { if (err) return done(err); console .log(info); });

Promise API

List the output of ffprobe for a media file in a convenient JSON format:

var ffprobe = require ( 'ffprobe' ), ffprobeStatic = require ( 'ffprobe-static' ); ffprobe( './file.mp4' , { path : ffprobeStatic.path }) .then( function ( info ) { console .log(info); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }) });

API