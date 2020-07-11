Wrapper around ffprobe for getting info about media files such as width, height, and duration.

Install

npm install --save ffmpeg-probe yarn add ffmpeg-probe

Usage

const ffmpeg = require ( 'fluent-ffmpeg' ) const probe = require ( 'ffmpeg-probe' ) const info = await probe( 'input.mp4' )

API

Returns a Promise for the probe information augmented with the first stream's width , height , and duration in milliseconds.

input

Type: String

Path or URL to a media file.

Related

fluent-ffmpeg

awesome-ffmpeg - A curated list of awesome ffmpeg resources with a focus on JavaScript.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer