ffmpeg-probe

by Travis Fischer
1.0.6 (see all)

Wrapper around ffprobe for getting info about media files.

Documentation
2.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ffmpeg-probe

Wrapper around ffprobe for getting info about media files such as width, height, and duration.

Install

npm install --save ffmpeg-probe
# or
yarn add ffmpeg-probe

Usage

const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg')
const probe = require('ffmpeg-probe')

const info = await probe('input.mp4')

// info = {
//   width: 640,
//   height: 360,
//   duration: 4000,
//   fps: 25,
//   streams: [ ... ],
//   format: { ... }
// }

API

probe(input)

Returns a Promise for the probe information augmented with the first stream's width, height, and duration in milliseconds.

input

Type: String

Path or URL to a media file.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

