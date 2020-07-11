Wrapper around ffprobe for getting info about media files such as width, height, and duration.
npm install --save ffmpeg-probe
# or
yarn add ffmpeg-probe
const ffmpeg = require('fluent-ffmpeg')
const probe = require('ffmpeg-probe')
const info = await probe('input.mp4')
// info = {
// width: 640,
// height: 360,
// duration: 4000,
// fps: 25,
// streams: [ ... ],
// format: { ... }
// }
Returns a
Promise for the probe information augmented with the first stream's
width,
height, and
duration in milliseconds.
Type:
String
Path or URL to a media file.
MIT © Travis Fischer