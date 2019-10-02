🎧 Audio loudness normalization with ffmpeg.

Install

npm install ffmpeg-normalize

Usage

Ebu R128

const normalize = require ( 'ffmpeg-normalize' ); normalize({ input : 'input.mp4' , output : 'output.mp4' , loudness : { normalization : 'ebuR128' , target : { input_i : -23 , input_lra : 7.0 , input_tp : -2.0 } }, verbose : true }) .then( normalized => { }) .catch( error => { });

API

normalize({ input, output, loudness, verbose })

Parameters:

input

output

loudness

verbose

input

Type: string

Required: true

Path to the input file.

output

Type: string

Required: true

Path to the output file.

loudness

Type: object

Required: true

Describes a target loudness.

verbose

Type: boolean

Required: false

Default: false

When true sends ffmpeg input to stdout.

loudness normalization

Type: string

Required: true

Options: ebuR128 (Experimental rms || peak )

The normalization method to use. The ebu R128 normalization uses a two pass method to measure the original values of the input file. The other normalization methods only need the input_i value set.

loudness input_i

Type: number

Required: true

ebu R128 normalization

Min: -70.0

Max: -5.0

Default: -23

rms and peak normalization (Experimental)

Min: -99

Max: 0

Default: -23

The normalization target level in dB/LUFS.

loudness input_lra

Type: number

Required: false

Min: 1.0

Max: 20.0

Default: 7.0

Loudness range.

loudness input_tp

Type: number

Required: false

Min: -9.0

Max: 0.0

Default: -2.0

True peak.

License

MIT © Peter Forgacs