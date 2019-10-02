🎧 Audio loudness normalization with ffmpeg.
npm install ffmpeg-normalize
const normalize = require('ffmpeg-normalize');
normalize({
input: 'input.mp4',
output: 'output.mp4',
loudness: {
normalization: 'ebuR128',
target:
{
input_i: -23,
input_lra: 7.0,
input_tp: -2.0
}
},
verbose: true
})
.then(normalized => {
// Normalized
})
.catch(error => {
// Some error happened
});
Parameters:
Type:
string
Required:
true
Path to the input file.
Type:
string
Required:
true
Path to the output file.
Type:
object
Required:
true
Describes a target loudness.
Type:
boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
When true sends ffmpeg input to stdout.
Type:
string
Required:
true
Options:
ebuR128 (Experimental
rms ||
peak )
The normalization method to use. The ebu R128 normalization uses a two pass method to measure the original values of the input file. The other normalization methods only need the input_i value set.
Type:
number
Required:
true
ebu R128 normalization
Min:
-70.0
Max:
-5.0
Default:
-23
rms and peak normalization (Experimental)
Min:
-99
Max:
0
Default:
-23
The normalization target level in dB/LUFS.
Type:
number
Required:
false
Min:
1.0
Max:
20.0
Default:
7.0
Loudness range.
Type:
number
Required:
false
Min:
-9.0
Max:
0.0
Default:
-2.0
True peak.
MIT © Peter Forgacs