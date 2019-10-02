openbase logo
Readme

ffmpeg-normalize Build StatusDependabot Status

sympact

🎧 Audio loudness normalization with ffmpeg.

Install

npm install ffmpeg-normalize

Usage

Ebu R128

const normalize = require('ffmpeg-normalize');

normalize({
    input: 'input.mp4',
    output: 'output.mp4',
    loudness: {
        normalization: 'ebuR128',
        target:
        {
            input_i: -23,
            input_lra: 7.0,
            input_tp: -2.0
        }
    },
    verbose: true
})
.then(normalized  => {
    // Normalized
})
.catch(error => {
    // Some error happened
});

API

normalize({ input, output, loudness, verbose })

Parameters:

  • input
  • output
  • loudness
  • verbose

input

Type: string
Required: true

Path to the input file.

output

Type: string
Required: true

Path to the output file.

loudness

Type: object
Required: true

Describes a target loudness.

verbose

Type: boolean
Required: false
Default: false

When true sends ffmpeg input to stdout.

loudness normalization

Type: string
Required: true
Options: ebuR128 (Experimental rms || peak )

The normalization method to use. The ebu R128 normalization uses a two pass method to measure the original values of the input file. The other normalization methods only need the input_i value set.

loudness input_i

Type: number
Required: true

ebu R128 normalization
Min: -70.0
Max: -5.0
Default: -23

rms and peak normalization (Experimental)
Min: -99
Max: 0
Default: -23

The normalization target level in dB/LUFS.

loudness input_lra

Type: number
Required: false
Min: 1.0
Max: 20.0
Default: 7.0

Loudness range.

loudness input_tp

Type: number
Required: false
Min: -9.0
Max: 0.0
Default: -2.0

True peak.

License

MIT © Peter Forgacs

