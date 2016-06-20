#FFMPEG-NODE
Node.js module to control ffmpeg
npm install ffmpeg-node
ffmpeg.call(
[ ... ], // array of ffmpeg flags
callback // function to call after ffmpeg is done
);
Examples:
See file test.js
These are the ffmpeg commands used by the module for the convenience methods. (If you know how to improve them for better quality/speed, please let me know).
mp4:
ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
-acodec libfaac -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
-vcodec libx264 -vpre slow -vpre baseline -s 640x360 -r 25 \
./test.mp4
ogg:
ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
-acodec libvorbis -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
-vcodec libtheora -s 640x360 -r 30 \
./test.ogg
webm:
ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
-acodec libvorbis -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
-vcodec libvpx -s 640x360 -b 614400 -aspect 16:9 \
./video.webm