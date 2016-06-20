openbase logo
fn

ffmpeg-node

by Sean Caetano Martin
0.0.2 (see all)

Node.js Module for ffmpeg library.

Readme

#FFMPEG-NODE

Node.js module to control ffmpeg

To install

npm install ffmpeg-node

Usage

ffmpeg.call(
      [ ... ],                 // array of ffmpeg flags
      callback                 // function to call after ffmpeg is done
   );

Examples:

See file test.js

These are the ffmpeg commands used by the module for the convenience methods. (If you know how to improve them for better quality/speed, please let me know).

mp4:

  ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
     -acodec libfaac -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
     -vcodec libx264 -vpre slow -vpre baseline -s 640x360 -r 25 \
     ./test.mp4


  ogg:

  ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
     -acodec libvorbis -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
     -vcodec libtheora -s 640x360 -r 30 \
     ./test.ogg

  webm:

  ffmpeg -i ./test.3gp \
     -acodec libvorbis -ab 128k -ar 41000 \
     -vcodec libvpx -s 640x360 -b 614400 -aspect 16:9 \
     ./video.webm

