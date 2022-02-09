FFmpegKit is a collection of tools to use
FFmpeg in
Android,
iOS,
macOS,
tvOS,
Flutter and
React Native applications.
It includes scripts to build
FFmpeg native libraries, a wrapper library to run
FFmpeg/
FFprobe commands in
applications and 8 prebuilt binary packages available at Github,
Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm.
FFmpegKit wrapper library to run
FFmpeg/
FFprobe commands in applications
v4.5-dev with optional system and external libraries
LGPL 3.0, or
GPL v3.0 if GPL licensed libraries are enabled
See Android to learn more about
FFmpegKit for
Android.
See Apple to use
FFmpegKit on
Apple platforms (
iOS,
macOS,
tvOS).
See Flutter to learn more about
FFmpegKit for
Flutter.
See React Native to learn more about
FFmpegKit for
React Native.
Use
android.sh,
ios.sh,
macos.sh and
tvos.sh to build
FFmpegKit for each native platform.
All scripts support additional options to enable optional libraries and disable platform architectures. See Building wiki page for the details.
FFmpegKit is a wrapper library that allows you to easily run
FFmpeg/
FFprobe commands in applications. It
provides additional features on top of
FFmpeg to enable platform specific resources, control how commands are
executed and how the results are handled.
Android library of
FFmpegKit has a
Java API,
Apple libraries (
iOS,
macOS,
tvOS) have an
Objective-C
API,
Flutterlibrary comes with a
Dart API and
React Native library provides a
JavaScript API, which are
identical in terms of features and capabilities.
There are eight different
ffmpeg-kit packages distributed on
Github,
Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and
npm.
Below you can see which system libraries and external libraries are enabled in each one of them.
Please remember that some parts of
FFmpeg are licensed under the
GPL and only
GPL licensed
ffmpeg-kit packages
include them.
|min
|min-gpl
|https
|https-gpl
|audio
|video
|full
|full-gpl
|external libraries
|-
|vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore
|gmp
gnutls
|gmp
gnutls
vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore
|lame
libilbc
libvorbis
opencore-amr
opus
shine
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc
|dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
kvazaar
libass
libiconv
libtheora
libvpx
libwebp
snappy
zimg
|dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc
zimg
|dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vid.stab
vo-amrwbenc
x264
x265
xvidcore
zimg
|android system libraries
|zlib
MediaCodec
|ios system libraries
|bzip2
AudioToolbox
AVFoundation
iconv
VideoToolbox
zlib
|macos system libraries
|bzip2
AudioToolbox
AVFoundation
Core Image
iconv
OpenCL
OpenGL
VideoToolbox
zlib
|tvos system libraries
|bzip2
AudioToolbox
iconv
VideoToolbox
zlib
AVFoundation is not available on
tvOS
VideoToolbox is not available on LTS releases of
iOS and
tvOS
zimg is supported since
v4.5.1
FFmpegKit binaries generated use the same major and minor version numbers as the upstream
FFmpeg project.
The exact version number of
FFmpeg is obtained using
git describe --tags.
dev part in the version string
indicates that
FFmpeg source code is cloned from the
FFmpeg
master branch.
|Platforms
|FFmpegKit Version
|FFmpeg Version
|Release Date
|Flutter
|4.5.1
|4.5-dev-3393
|Jan 02, 2022
|React Native
|4.5.1
|4.5-dev-3393
|Jan 02, 2022
|Android
|4.5.1
|4.5-dev-3393
|Jan 01, 2022
|Apple
|4.5.1
|4.5-dev-3393
|Jan 14, 2022
|Flutter
|4.5.0
|4.5-dev-2008
|Oct 05, 2021
|React Native
|4.5.0
|4.5-dev-2008
|Oct 01, 2021
|Android
Apple
|4.5
|4.5-dev-2008
|Sep 18, 2021
|Android
Apple
|4.4
|4.4-dev-3015
|Mar 03, 2021
FFmpegKit binaries are published in two release variants:
Main Release and
LTS Release.
Main releases include complete functionality of the library and support the latest SDK/API features.
LTS releases are customized to support a wider range of devices. They are built using older API/SDK versions, so some features are not available on them.
This table shows the differences between two variants.
|Main Release
|LTS Release
|Android API Level
|24
|16
|Android Camera Access
|Yes
|-
|Android Architectures
|arm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64
|arm-v7a
arm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64
|iOS Min SDK
|12.1
|10
|iOS VideoToolbox
|Yes
|-
|iOS AVFoundation
|Yes
|-
|iOS Architectures
|arm64
arm64-simulator
arm64-mac-catalyst
x86-64
x86-64-mac-catalyst
|armv7
arm64
i386
x86-64
|iOS Bundle Format
|XCFrameworks
|Frameworks
|Mac Catalyst Min Version
|14.0
|-
|macOS Min SDK
|10.15
|10.12
|macOS AVFoundation
|Yes
|-
|macOS Architectures
|arm64
x86-64
|x86-64
|macOS Bundle Format
|XCFrameworks
|Frameworks
|tvOS Min SDK
|11.0
|10.0
|tvOS VideoToolbox
|Yes
|-
|tvOS Architectures
|arm64
x86-64
arm64-simulator
|arm64
x86-64
|tvOS Bundle Format
|XCFrameworks
|Frameworks
A more detailed documentation is available under Wiki.
You can see how
FFmpegKit is used inside an application by running test applications created under
FFmpegKit Test project.
All applications are identical and supports command execution, video encoding, accessing https urls, encoding audio, burning subtitles, video stabilisation, pipe operations and concurrent command execution.
FFmpegKit is licensed under the
LGPL v3.0. However, if source code is built using the optional
--enable-gpl flag
or prebuilt binaries with
-gpl postfix are used, then
FFmpegKit is subject to the
GPL v3.0 license.
See the License wiki page for the details.
It is not clearly explained in their documentation, but it is believed that
FFmpeg,
kvazaar,
x264 and
x265
include algorithms which are subject to software patents. If you live in a country where software algorithms are
patentable then you'll probably need to pay royalty fees to patent holders. We are not lawyers though, so we recommend
that you seek legal advice first. See FFmpeg Patent Mini-FAQ.
openh264 clearly states that it uses patented algorithms. Therefore, if you build
ffmpeg-kit with
openh264 and
distribute that library, then you are subject to pay MPEG LA licensing fees. Refer to
OpenH264 FAQ page for the details.
Feel free to submit issues or pull requests.
Please note that
main includes only the latest released source code. Changes planned for the next release are
developed under the
development branches (
development for native platforms,
development-react-native for
react-native,
development-flutter for
flutter). Therefore, if you want to create a pull request, please open it
against them.