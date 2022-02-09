openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fkr

ffmpeg-kit-react-native

by Taner Şener
4.5.0 (see all)

FFmpeg Kit for applications. Supports Android, Flutter, iOS, macOS, React Native and tvOS. Supersedes MobileFFmpeg, flutter_ffmpeg and react-native-ffmpeg.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

976

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FFmpegKit GitHub release Maven Central CocoaPods pub npm

FFmpegKit is a collection of tools to use FFmpeg in Android, iOS, macOS, tvOS, Flutter and React Native applications.

It includes scripts to build FFmpeg native libraries, a wrapper library to run FFmpeg/FFprobe commands in applications and 8 prebuilt binary packages available at Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm.

1. Features

  • Scripts to build FFmpeg native libraries
  • FFmpegKit wrapper library to run FFmpeg/FFprobe commands in applications
  • Supports native platforms: Android, iOS, macOS and tvOS
  • Supports hybrid platforms: Flutter, React Native
  • Based on FFmpeg v4.5-dev with optional system and external libraries
  • 8 prebuilt binary packages available at Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm
  • Licensed under LGPL 3.0, or GPL v3.0 if GPL licensed libraries are enabled

2. Android

See Android to learn more about FFmpegKit for Android.

3. iOS, macOS, tvOS

See Apple to use FFmpegKit on Apple platforms (iOS, macOS, tvOS).

4. Flutter

See Flutter to learn more about FFmpegKit for Flutter.

5. React Native

See React Native to learn more about FFmpegKit for React Native.

6. Build Scripts

Use android.sh, ios.sh, macos.sh and tvos.sh to build FFmpegKit for each native platform.

All scripts support additional options to enable optional libraries and disable platform architectures. See Building wiki page for the details.

7. FFmpegKit Library

FFmpegKit is a wrapper library that allows you to easily run FFmpeg/FFprobe commands in applications. It provides additional features on top of FFmpeg to enable platform specific resources, control how commands are executed and how the results are handled.

Android library of FFmpegKit has a Java API, Apple libraries (iOS, macOS, tvOS) have an Objective-C API, Flutterlibrary comes with a Dart API and React Native library provides a JavaScript API, which are identical in terms of features and capabilities.

8. Packages

There are eight different ffmpeg-kit packages distributed on Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm. Below you can see which system libraries and external libraries are enabled in each one of them.

Please remember that some parts of FFmpeg are licensed under the GPL and only GPL licensed ffmpeg-kit packages include them.

min min-gpl https https-gpl audio video full full-gpl
external libraries - vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore		 gmp
gnutls		 gmp
gnutls
vid.stab
x264
x265
xvidcore		 lame
libilbc
libvorbis
opencore-amr
opus
shine
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc		 dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
kvazaar
libass
libiconv
libtheora
libvpx
libwebp
snappy
zimg		 dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vo-amrwbenc
zimg		 dav1d
fontconfig
freetype
fribidi
gmp
gnutls
kvazaar
lame
libass
libiconv
libilbc
libtheora
libvorbis
libvpx
libwebp
libxml2
opencore-amr
opus
shine
snappy
soxr
speex
twolame
vid.stab
vo-amrwbenc
x264
x265
xvidcore
zimg
android system libraries zlib
MediaCodec
ios system libraries bzip2
AudioToolbox
AVFoundation
iconv
VideoToolbox
zlib
macos system libraries bzip2
AudioToolbox
AVFoundation
Core Image
iconv
OpenCL
OpenGL
VideoToolbox
zlib
tvos system libraries bzip2
AudioToolbox
iconv
VideoToolbox
zlib
  • AVFoundation is not available on tvOS
  • VideoToolbox is not available on LTS releases of iOS and tvOS
  • zimg is supported since v4.5.1

9. Versions

FFmpegKit binaries generated use the same major and minor version numbers as the upstream FFmpeg project.

The exact version number of FFmpeg is obtained using git describe --tags. dev part in the version string indicates that FFmpeg source code is cloned from the FFmpeg master branch.

PlatformsFFmpegKit VersionFFmpeg VersionRelease Date
Flutter4.5.14.5-dev-3393Jan 02, 2022
React Native4.5.14.5-dev-3393Jan 02, 2022
Android4.5.14.5-dev-3393Jan 01, 2022
Apple4.5.14.5-dev-3393Jan 14, 2022
Flutter4.5.04.5-dev-2008Oct 05, 2021
React Native4.5.04.5-dev-2008Oct 01, 2021
Android
Apple		4.54.5-dev-2008Sep 18, 2021
Android
Apple		4.44.4-dev-3015Mar 03, 2021

10. LTS Releases

FFmpegKit binaries are published in two release variants: Main Release and LTS Release.

  • Main releases include complete functionality of the library and support the latest SDK/API features.

  • LTS releases are customized to support a wider range of devices. They are built using older API/SDK versions, so some features are not available on them.

This table shows the differences between two variants.

Main ReleaseLTS Release
Android API Level2416
Android Camera AccessYes-
Android Architecturesarm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64		arm-v7a
arm-v7a-neon
arm64-v8a
x86
x86-64
iOS Min SDK12.110
iOS VideoToolboxYes-
iOS AVFoundationYes-
iOS Architecturesarm64
arm64-simulator
arm64-mac-catalyst
x86-64
x86-64-mac-catalyst		armv7
arm64
i386
x86-64
iOS Bundle FormatXCFrameworksFrameworks
Mac Catalyst Min Version14.0-
macOS Min SDK10.1510.12
macOS AVFoundationYes-
macOS Architecturesarm64
x86-64		x86-64
macOS Bundle FormatXCFrameworksFrameworks
tvOS Min SDK11.010.0
tvOS VideoToolboxYes-
tvOS Architecturesarm64
x86-64
arm64-simulator		arm64
x86-64
tvOS Bundle FormatXCFrameworksFrameworks

11. Documentation

A more detailed documentation is available under Wiki.

12. Test Applications

You can see how FFmpegKit is used inside an application by running test applications created under FFmpegKit Test project.

All applications are identical and supports command execution, video encoding, accessing https urls, encoding audio, burning subtitles, video stabilisation, pipe operations and concurrent command execution.

13. License

FFmpegKit is licensed under the LGPL v3.0. However, if source code is built using the optional --enable-gpl flag or prebuilt binaries with -gpl postfix are used, then FFmpegKit is subject to the GPL v3.0 license.

See the License wiki page for the details.

14. Patents

It is not clearly explained in their documentation, but it is believed that FFmpeg, kvazaar, x264 and x265 include algorithms which are subject to software patents. If you live in a country where software algorithms are patentable then you'll probably need to pay royalty fees to patent holders. We are not lawyers though, so we recommend that you seek legal advice first. See FFmpeg Patent Mini-FAQ.

openh264 clearly states that it uses patented algorithms. Therefore, if you build ffmpeg-kit with openh264 and distribute that library, then you are subject to pay MPEG LA licensing fees. Refer to OpenH264 FAQ page for the details.

15. Contributing

Feel free to submit issues or pull requests.

Please note that main includes only the latest released source code. Changes planned for the next release are developed under the development branches (development for native platforms, development-react-native for react-native, development-flutter for flutter). Therefore, if you want to create a pull request, please open it against them.

16. See Also

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial