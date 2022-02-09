FFmpegKit

FFmpegKit is a collection of tools to use FFmpeg in Android , iOS , macOS , tvOS , Flutter and React Native applications.

It includes scripts to build FFmpeg native libraries, a wrapper library to run FFmpeg / FFprobe commands in applications and 8 prebuilt binary packages available at Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm.

1. Features

Scripts to build FFmpeg native libraries

FFmpegKit wrapper library to run FFmpeg / FFprobe commands in applications

wrapper library to run / commands in applications Supports native platforms: Android, iOS, macOS and tvOS

Supports hybrid platforms: Flutter, React Native

Based on FFmpeg v4.5-dev with optional system and external libraries

with optional system and external libraries 8 prebuilt binary packages available at Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm

Licensed under LGPL 3.0 , or GPL v3.0 if GPL licensed libraries are enabled

2. Android

See Android to learn more about FFmpegKit for Android .

3. iOS, macOS, tvOS

See Apple to use FFmpegKit on Apple platforms ( iOS , macOS , tvOS ).

4. Flutter

See Flutter to learn more about FFmpegKit for Flutter .

5. React Native

See React Native to learn more about FFmpegKit for React Native .

6. Build Scripts

Use android.sh , ios.sh , macos.sh and tvos.sh to build FFmpegKit for each native platform.

All scripts support additional options to enable optional libraries and disable platform architectures. See Building wiki page for the details.

7. FFmpegKit Library

FFmpegKit is a wrapper library that allows you to easily run FFmpeg / FFprobe commands in applications. It provides additional features on top of FFmpeg to enable platform specific resources, control how commands are executed and how the results are handled.

Android library of FFmpegKit has a Java API, Apple libraries ( iOS , macOS , tvOS ) have an Objective-C API, Flutter library comes with a Dart API and React Native library provides a JavaScript API, which are identical in terms of features and capabilities.

8. Packages

There are eight different ffmpeg-kit packages distributed on Github, Maven Central, CocoaPods, pub and npm. Below you can see which system libraries and external libraries are enabled in each one of them.

Please remember that some parts of FFmpeg are licensed under the GPL and only GPL licensed ffmpeg-kit packages include them.

min min-gpl https https-gpl audio video full full-gpl external libraries - vid.stab

x264

x265

xvidcore gmp

gnutls gmp

gnutls

vid.stab

x264

x265

xvidcore lame

libilbc

libvorbis

opencore-amr

opus

shine

soxr

speex

twolame

vo-amrwbenc dav1d

fontconfig

freetype

fribidi

kvazaar

libass

libiconv

libtheora

libvpx

libwebp

snappy

zimg dav1d

fontconfig

freetype

fribidi

gmp

gnutls

kvazaar

lame

libass

libiconv

libilbc

libtheora

libvorbis

libvpx

libwebp

libxml2

opencore-amr

opus

shine

snappy

soxr

speex

twolame

vo-amrwbenc

zimg dav1d

fontconfig

freetype

fribidi

gmp

gnutls

kvazaar

lame

libass

libiconv

libilbc

libtheora

libvorbis

libvpx

libwebp

libxml2

opencore-amr

opus

shine

snappy

soxr

speex

twolame

vid.stab

vo-amrwbenc

x264

x265

xvidcore

zimg android system libraries zlib

MediaCodec ios system libraries bzip2

AudioToolbox

AVFoundation

iconv

VideoToolbox

zlib macos system libraries bzip2

AudioToolbox

AVFoundation

Core Image

iconv

OpenCL

OpenGL

VideoToolbox

zlib tvos system libraries bzip2

AudioToolbox

iconv

VideoToolbox

zlib

AVFoundation is not available on tvOS

is not available on VideoToolbox is not available on LTS releases of iOS and tvOS

is not available on LTS releases of and zimg is supported since v4.5.1

9. Versions

FFmpegKit binaries generated use the same major and minor version numbers as the upstream FFmpeg project.

The exact version number of FFmpeg is obtained using git describe --tags . dev part in the version string indicates that FFmpeg source code is cloned from the FFmpeg master branch.

Platforms FFmpegKit Version FFmpeg Version Release Date Flutter 4.5.1 4.5-dev-3393 Jan 02, 2022 React Native 4.5.1 4.5-dev-3393 Jan 02, 2022 Android 4.5.1 4.5-dev-3393 Jan 01, 2022 Apple 4.5.1 4.5-dev-3393 Jan 14, 2022 Flutter 4.5.0 4.5-dev-2008 Oct 05, 2021 React Native 4.5.0 4.5-dev-2008 Oct 01, 2021 Android

Apple 4.5 4.5-dev-2008 Sep 18, 2021 Android

Apple 4.4 4.4-dev-3015 Mar 03, 2021

10. LTS Releases

FFmpegKit binaries are published in two release variants: Main Release and LTS Release .

Main releases include complete functionality of the library and support the latest SDK/API features.

LTS releases are customized to support a wider range of devices. They are built using older API/SDK versions, so some features are not available on them.

This table shows the differences between two variants.

Main Release LTS Release Android API Level 24 16 Android Camera Access Yes - Android Architectures arm-v7a-neon

arm64-v8a

x86

x86-64 arm-v7a

arm-v7a-neon

arm64-v8a

x86

x86-64 iOS Min SDK 12.1 10 iOS VideoToolbox Yes - iOS AVFoundation Yes - iOS Architectures arm64

arm64-simulator

arm64-mac-catalyst

x86-64

x86-64-mac-catalyst armv7

arm64

i386

x86-64 iOS Bundle Format XCFrameworks Frameworks Mac Catalyst Min Version 14.0 - macOS Min SDK 10.15 10.12 macOS AVFoundation Yes - macOS Architectures arm64

x86-64 x86-64 macOS Bundle Format XCFrameworks Frameworks tvOS Min SDK 11.0 10.0 tvOS VideoToolbox Yes - tvOS Architectures arm64

x86-64

arm64-simulator arm64

x86-64 tvOS Bundle Format XCFrameworks Frameworks

11. Documentation

A more detailed documentation is available under Wiki.

12. Test Applications

You can see how FFmpegKit is used inside an application by running test applications created under FFmpegKit Test project.

All applications are identical and supports command execution, video encoding, accessing https urls, encoding audio, burning subtitles, video stabilisation, pipe operations and concurrent command execution.

13. License

FFmpegKit is licensed under the LGPL v3.0 . However, if source code is built using the optional --enable-gpl flag or prebuilt binaries with -gpl postfix are used, then FFmpegKit is subject to the GPL v3.0 license.

See the License wiki page for the details.

14. Patents

It is not clearly explained in their documentation, but it is believed that FFmpeg , kvazaar , x264 and x265 include algorithms which are subject to software patents. If you live in a country where software algorithms are patentable then you'll probably need to pay royalty fees to patent holders. We are not lawyers though, so we recommend that you seek legal advice first. See FFmpeg Patent Mini-FAQ.

openh264 clearly states that it uses patented algorithms. Therefore, if you build ffmpeg-kit with openh264 and distribute that library, then you are subject to pay MPEG LA licensing fees. Refer to OpenH264 FAQ page for the details.

15. Contributing

Feel free to submit issues or pull requests.

Please note that main includes only the latest released source code. Changes planned for the next release are developed under the development branches ( development for native platforms, development-react-native for react-native , development-flutter for flutter ). Therefore, if you want to create a pull request, please open it against them.

16. See Also