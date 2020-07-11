Extracts frames from a video using fluent-ffmpeg.
npm install --save ffmpeg-extract-frames
# or
yarn add ffmpeg-extract-frames
const extractFrames = require('ffmpeg-extract-frames')
// extract 3 frames at 1s, 2s, and 3.5s respectively
await extractFrames({
input: 'media/1.mp4',
output: './screenshot-%i.jpg',
offsets: [
1000,
2000,
3500
]
})
// generated screenshots:
// ./screenshot-1.jpg
// ./screenshot-2.jpg
// ./screenshot-3.jpg
// default behavior is to extract all frames
await extractFrames({
input: 'media/1.mp4',
output: './frame-%d.png'
})
// generated screenshots:
// ./frame-1.png
// ./frame-2.png
// ...
// ./frame-100.png
Extracts one or more frames from a video file. Returns a
Promise for when all frames have been written.
There are several options for specifying which frames to extract, namely
timestamps,
offsets,
fps, and
numFrames. The default behavior if you don't specify any of these options is to extract all frames from the input.
Type:
String
Required
Path or URL to a video file.
Type:
String
Required
Output file pattern.
Note that for
timestamps or
offsets, the pattern should include a
%i or
%s (details).
For any other call, you should use the
%d format specifier. I know this is confusing, but it's how fluent-ffmpeg works under the hood.
Type:
Array<Number>
Array of seek offsets to take the screenshot from in milliseconds.
Type:
Array<Number|String>
Same as fluent-ffmpeg's screenshots.timestamps.
Type:
Number
Frames per second to output.
Type:
Number
Output a specific number of frames. The input video's frames will be skipped such that only this number of frames are output.
Type:
Function
Default:
noop
Optional function to log the underlying ffmpeg command (like
console.log).
Type:
String
Specify a path for the ffmpeg binary.
MIT © Travis Fischer