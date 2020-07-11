openbase logo
ffmpeg-extract-frames

by Travis Fischer
2.0.2 (see all)

Extracts frames from a video using ffmpeg.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ffmpeg-extract-frames

Extracts frames from a video using fluent-ffmpeg.

Install

npm install --save ffmpeg-extract-frames
# or
yarn add ffmpeg-extract-frames

Usage

const extractFrames = require('ffmpeg-extract-frames')

// extract 3 frames at 1s, 2s, and 3.5s respectively
await extractFrames({
  input: 'media/1.mp4',
  output: './screenshot-%i.jpg',
  offsets: [
    1000,
    2000,
    3500
  ]
})

// generated screenshots:
// ./screenshot-1.jpg
// ./screenshot-2.jpg
// ./screenshot-3.jpg

// default behavior is to extract all frames
await extractFrames({
  input: 'media/1.mp4',
  output: './frame-%d.png'
})

// generated screenshots:
// ./frame-1.png
// ./frame-2.png
// ...
// ./frame-100.png

API

extractFrames(options)

Extracts one or more frames from a video file. Returns a Promise for when all frames have been written.

There are several options for specifying which frames to extract, namely timestamps, offsets, fps, and numFrames. The default behavior if you don't specify any of these options is to extract all frames from the input.

options

input

Type: String Required

Path or URL to a video file.

output

Type: String Required

Output file pattern.

Note that for timestamps or offsets, the pattern should include a %i or %s (details).

For any other call, you should use the %d format specifier. I know this is confusing, but it's how fluent-ffmpeg works under the hood.

offsets

Type: Array<Number>

Array of seek offsets to take the screenshot from in milliseconds.

timestamps

Type: Array<Number|String>

Same as fluent-ffmpeg's screenshots.timestamps.

fps

Type: Number

Frames per second to output.

numFrames

Type: Number

Output a specific number of frames. The input video's frames will be skipped such that only this number of frames are output.

log

Type: Function Default: noop

Optional function to log the underlying ffmpeg command (like console.log).

ffmpegPath

Type: String

Specify a path for the ffmpeg binary.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

