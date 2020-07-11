Extracts frames from a video using fluent-ffmpeg.

Install

npm install --save ffmpeg-extract-frames yarn add ffmpeg-extract-frames

Usage

const extractFrames = require ( 'ffmpeg-extract-frames' ) await extractFrames({ input : 'media/1.mp4' , output : './screenshot-%i.jpg' , offsets : [ 1000 , 2000 , 3500 ] })

await extractFrames({ input : 'media/1.mp4' , output : './frame-%d.png' })

API

Extracts one or more frames from a video file. Returns a Promise for when all frames have been written.

There are several options for specifying which frames to extract, namely timestamps , offsets , fps , and numFrames . The default behavior if you don't specify any of these options is to extract all frames from the input.

options

input

Type: String Required

Path or URL to a video file.

output

Type: String Required

Output file pattern.

Note that for timestamps or offsets , the pattern should include a %i or %s (details).

For any other call, you should use the %d format specifier. I know this is confusing, but it's how fluent-ffmpeg works under the hood.

offsets

Type: Array<Number>

Array of seek offsets to take the screenshot from in milliseconds.

Type: Array<Number|String>

Same as fluent-ffmpeg's screenshots.timestamps.

fps

Type: Number

Frames per second to output.

numFrames

Type: Number

Output a specific number of frames. The input video's frames will be skipped such that only this number of frames are output.

log

Type: Function Default: noop

Optional function to log the underlying ffmpeg command (like console.log ).

ffmpegPath

Type: String

Specify a path for the ffmpeg binary.

Related

ffmpeg-extract-frame - Extracts a single frame from a video.

ffmpeg-generate-video-preview - Generates an attractive image strip or GIF preview from a video.

gif-extract-frames - Analogous module for extracting frames from GIF files.

fluent-ffmpeg - A fluent API to FFmpeg.

awesome-ffmpeg - A curated list of awesome ffmpeg resources with a focus on JavaScript.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer