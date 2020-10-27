Concats a list of videos together using ffmpeg with sexy OpenGL transitions.
(example of 9 videos concatenated together with unique transitions)
(note that the quality and fps is only poor due to the GIF preview; here is the original)
FFmpeg is the de facto standard in command-line video editing, but it is really difficult to concatenate videos together using non-trivial transitions. Here are some convoluted examples of a simple cross-fade between two videos. FFmpeg filter graphs are extremely powerful, but for implementing transitions, they are just too complicated and error-prone.
GL Transitions, on the other hand, is a great open source initiative spearheaded by Gaëtan Renaudeau that is aimed at using GLSL to establish a universal collection of transitions. Its extremely simple spec makes it really easy to customize existing transitions or write your own as opposed to struggling with complex ffmpeg filter graphs.
This module and CLI make it easy to concat videos together using gl-transitions.
This module requires ffmpeg to be installed.
npm install --save ffmpeg-concat
# or if you want to use the CLI
npm install -g ffmpeg-concat
This package runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Node.js versions 10.13.0 and up are supported. Note (macOS only): due to an inadvertant low-level breaking change in libuv's process handling code, OpenGL is not supported when running Node.js version 12.13.1 through to 13.6.0 on macOS. A fix has been released in Node.js version 13.7.0. A fix for 12.x is pending. Other platforms are unaffected.
Usage: ffmpeg-concat [options] <videos...>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-o, --output <output> path to mp4 file to write (default: out.mp4)
-t, --transition-name <name> name of gl-transition to use (default: fade)
-d, --transition-duration <duration> duration of transition to use in ms (default: 500)
-T, --transitions <file> json file to load transitions from
-f, --frame-format <format> format to use for temp frame images (default: raw)
-c, --concurrency <number> number of videos to process in parallel (default: 4)
-C, --no-cleanup-frames disables cleaning up temp frame images
-O, --temp-dir <dir> temporary working directory to store frame data
-v, --verbose enable verbose logging from FFmpeg
-h, --help output usage information
Example:
ffmpeg-concat -t circleopen -d 750 -o huzzah.mp4 0.mp4 1.mp4 2.mp4
const concat = require('ffmpeg-concat')
// concat 3 mp4s together using 2 500ms directionalWipe transitions
await concat({
output: 'test.mp4',
videos: [
'media/0.mp4',
'media/1.mp4',
'media/2.mp4'
],
transition: {
name: 'directionalWipe',
duration: 500
}
})
// concat 5 mp4s together using 4 different transitions
await concat({
output: 'test.mp4',
videos: [
'media/0.mp4',
'media/1.mp4',
'media/2.mp4',
'media/0.mp4',
'media/1.mp4'
],
transitions: [
{
name: 'circleOpen',
duration: 1000
},
{
name: 'crossWarp',
duration: 800
},
{
name: 'directionalWarp',
duration: 500,
// pass custom params to a transition
params: { direction: [ 1, -1 ] }
},
{
name: 'squaresWire',
duration: 2000
}
]
})
Concatenates video files together along with OpenGL transitions. Returns a
Promise for when the output video has been written.
Note that you must specify
videos,
output, and either
transition or
transitions.
Note that the output video's size and fps are determined by the first input video.
Type:
Array<String>
Required
Array of videos to concat, where each item is a path or URL to a video file.
Type:
String
Required
Path to an
mp4 video file to write.
Note: we currently only support outputting to mp4; please open an issue if you'd like to see support for more formats.
Type:
Object
Specifies a default transition to be used between each video.
Note that you must specify either
transition or
transitions, depending on how much control you want over each transition. If you specify both,
transitions takes precedence.
// example
const transition = {
duration: 1000, // ms
name: 'directionalwipe', // gl-transition name to use (will match with lower-casing)
params: { direction: [1, -1] } // optionally override default parameters
}
Type:
Array<Object>
Specifies a (possibly unique) transition between each video. If there are N videos, then there should be N - 1 transitions.
Note that you must specify either
transition or
transitions, depending on how much control you want over each transition. If you specify both,
transitions takes precedence.
// example
const transitions = [
{
duration: 1000,
name: 'fade'
},
{
duration: 500,
name: 'swap'
}
]
Type:
String
Optional
Path or URL to an audio file to use as the audio track for the output video.
if parameter is not provided - assuming user wants to concat the source scenes audio.
Type:
Array<String>
Optional
Default:
['-c:v', 'libx264', '-profile:v', 'main', '-preset', 'medium', '-crf 20', '-movflags', 'faststart']
Array of output-only ffmpeg command line arguments for the final video.
Type:
string
Default:
raw
The format for temporary frame images. You may, for example, use
png or
jpg.
Note: the default is
raw for performance reasons, as writing and reading raw binary pixel data is much faster than encoding and decoding
png frames. Raw format is difficult to preview and debug, however, in which case you may want to change
frameFormat to
png.
Type:
Number
Default:
4
Max number of videos to process in parallel.
Type:
Function
Default:
noop
Optional function to log progress and the underlying ffmpeg commands. You may, for example, use
console.log
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
By default, we cleanup temporary frame images. Set this to
false if you need to debug intermediate results.
Type:
string
Default: random directory in
/tmp
The temporary working directory to store intermediate frame data. This is where the frames in
cleanupFrames will be saved.
Here are some gl-transitions that I've found particularly useful for quality video transitions:
MIT © Travis Fischer
Support my OSS work by following me on twitter