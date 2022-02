A platform indepindependent installer of FFmpeg

Supported architectures: Linux | Windows | Mac ----- | ------- | --- x64 | x64 | x64 ia32 | ia32 | arm | | arm64 | |

API

node-ffmpeg-binaries exports a string containing the path to the FFmpeg executable.

This software uses code of FFmpeg licensed under the LGPLv2.1 and its source can be downloaded here