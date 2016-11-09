FFmpeg module for Node. This library provides a set of functions and utilities to abstract commands-line usage of ffmpeg. To use this library requires that ffmpeg is already installed (including all necessary encoding libraries like libmp3lame or libx264)

You can install this module using npm:

npm install ffmpeg

Usage

To start using this library, you must include it in your project and then you can either use the callback function or through the promise library:

var ffmpeg = require ( 'ffmpeg' );

Use the callback function

try { new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' , function ( err, video ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'The video is ready to be processed' ); } else { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); } }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

Use the approach with the library promise

try { var process = new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' ); process.then( function ( video ) { console .log( 'The video is ready to be processed' ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

The video object

Each time you create a new instance, this library provides a new object to retrieve the information of the video, the ffmpeg configuration and all methods to make the necessary conversions:

try { var process = new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' ); process.then( function ( video ) { console .log(video.metadata); console .log(video.info_configuration); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

Preset functions

The video object contains a set of functions that allow you to perform specific operations independent of the settings for the conversion. In all the functions you can use the approach with the callback function or with the promise object

This function extracts the audio stream of a video into an mp3 file

Params:

destionationFileName : Full path of the new file: /path/to/your_audio_file.mp3

callback: (optional) If specified at the end of the process it will return the path of the new audio file: function (error, file)

Example:

try { var process = new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' ); process.then( function ( video ) { video.fnExtractSoundToMP3( '/path/to/your_audio_file.mp3' , function ( error, file ) { if (!error) console .log( 'Audio file: ' + file); }); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

This function takes care of extracting one or more frames from the video that is being developed. At the end of the operation will return an array containing the list of extracted images

Params:

destinationFolder : Destination folder for the frames generated: /path/to/save_your_frames

settings: (optional) Settings to change the default settings:

{ start_time : null , duration_time : null , frame_rate : null , size : null , number : null , every_n_frames : null , every_n_seconds : null , every_n_percentage : null , keep_pixel_aspect_ratio : true , keep_aspect_ratio : true , padding_color : 'black' , file_name : null }

callback: (optional) If specified at the end of the process will be returned list of paths of frames created: function (error, files)

Example:

try { var process = new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' ); process.then( function ( video ) { video.fnExtractFrameToJPG( '/path/to/save_your_frames' , { frame_rate : 1 , number : 5 , file_name : 'my_frame_%t_%s' }, function ( error, files ) { if (!error) console .log( 'Frames: ' + files); }); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

This function takes care of adding a watermark to the video that is being developed. You can specify the exact position in which position the image

Params:

watermarkPath : The full path where the image is stored to add as watermark: /path/to/retrieve/watermark_file.png

newFilepath : (optional) Name of the new video. If not specified will be created by the function: /path/to/save/your_file_video.mp4

settings: (optional) Settings to change the default settings:

{ position : "SW" , margin_nord : null , margin_sud : null , margin_east : null , margin_west : null };

callback: (optional) If specified at the end of the process it will return the path of the new video containing the watermark: function (error, files)

Example:

try { var process = new ffmpeg( '/path/to/your_movie.avi' ); process.then( function ( video ) { video.fnAddWatermark( '/path/to/retrieve/watermark_file.png' , '/path/to/save/your_file_video.mp4' , { position : 'SE' }, function ( error, file ) { if (!error) console .log( 'New video file: ' + file); }); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); }); } catch (e) { console .log(e.code); console .log(e.msg); }

Custom settings

In addition to the possibility of using the preset, this library provides a variety of settings with which you can modify to your liking settings for converting video

video.setDisableAudio() : Disables audio encoding

video.setDisableVideo() : Disables video encoding

video.setVideoFormat(format) : Sets the new video format. Example: video .setVideoFormat ( 'avi' )

video.setVideoCodec(codec) : Sets the new audio codec. Example: video .setVideoCodec ( 'mpeg4' )

video.setVideoBitRate(bitrate) : Sets the video bitrate in kb. Example: video .setVideoBitRate (1024)

video.setVideoFrameRate(framerate) : Sets the framerate of the video. Example: video .setVideoFrameRate (25)

video.setVideoStartTime(time): Sets the start time. You can specify the value in seconds or in date time format. Example:

video.setVideoStartTime( 13 ) video.setVideoStartTime( '00:00:13' )

video.setVideoDuration(duration): Sets the duration. You can specify the value in seconds or in date time format. Example:

video.setVideoDuration( 100 ) video.setVideoDuration( '00:01:40' )

video.setVideoAspectRatio(aspect): Sets the new aspetc ratio. You can specify the value with a number or with a string in the format 'xx:xx'. Example:

video.setVideoAspectRatio( 1.77 ) video.setVideoAspectRatio( '16:9' )

video.setVideoSize(size, keepPixelAspectRatio, keepAspectRatio, paddingColor): Set the size of the video. This library can handle automatic resizing of the video. You can also apply a padding automatically keeping the original aspect ratio The following size formats are allowed to be passed to size: 640x480 Fixed size (plain ffmpeg way) 50% Percental resizing ?x480 Fixed height, calculate width 640x? Fixed width, calculate height Example:

video.setVideoSize( '640x?' , true , true , '#fff' ) video.setVideoSize( '640x480' , true , false )

video.setAudioCodec(codec) : Sets the new audio codec. Example: video .setAudioCodec ( 'libfaac' )

video.setAudioFrequency(frequency) : Sets the audio sample frequency for audio outputs in kb. Example: video .setAudioFrequency (48)

video.setAudioChannels(channel) : Sets the number of audio channels. Example: video .setAudioChannels (2)

video.setAudioBitRate(bitrate) : Sets the audio bitrate in kb. Example: video .setAudioBitRate (128)

video.setAudioQuality(quality) : Sets the audio quality. Example: video .setAudioQuality (128)

video.setWatermark(watermarkPath, settings) : Sets the watermark. You must specify the path where the image is stored to be inserted as watermark The possible settings (the values ​​shown are the default): position : "SW" Position: NE NC NW SE SC SW C CE CW margin_nord : null Margin nord (specify in pixel) margin_sud : null Margin sud (specify in pixel) margin_east : null Margin east (specify in pixel) margin_west : null Margin west (specify in pixel) Example: video .setWatermark ( '/path/to/retrieve/watermark_file.png' )



Add custom options

If the ffmpeg parameters are not present in the list of available function you can add it manually through the following function

video.addCommand(command, argument)

Example:

video.addCommand( '-f' , 'avi' );

Save the file

After setting the desired parameters have to start the conversion process. To do this you must call the function 'save'. This method takes as input the final destination of the file and optionally a callback function. If the function callback is not specified it's possible use the promise object.

video.save(destionationFileName, callback)

Example: