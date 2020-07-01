fflip

Working on an experimental new design? Starting a closed beta? Rolling out a new feature over the next few weeks? Fa-fa-fa-flip it. fflip gives you complete control over releasing new functionality to your users based on their user id, join date, membership status, and whatever else you can think of. fflip's goal is to be the most powerful and extensible feature flipping/toggling module out there.

Create custom criteria to segment users & features based on your audience.

to segment users & features based on your audience. View & edit feature access in one easy place, and not scattered around your code base.

in one easy place, and not scattered around your code base. System-Agnostic: Support any database, user representation or web framework you can throw at it.

Support any database, user representation or web framework you can throw at it. Extensible: Supports 3rd-party plugins for your favorite libraries (like our Express integration!)

npm install fflip --save

Integrations

As mentioned, fflip's goal is to be flexible enough to integrate with any web framework, database, or ORM. The following integrations are known to exist:

If you're interested in creating an integration, don't hesitate to reach out or create an issue if some functionality is missing. And if you've created an integration, please add it to the list above!

Getting Started

Below is a simple example that uses fflip to deliver a closed beta to a fraction of users:

let fflip = require ( 'fflip' ); fflip.config({ criteria : ExampleCriteria, features : ExampleFeatures }); someFreeUser.features = fflip.getFeaturesForUser(someFreeUser); if (someFreeUser.features.closedBeta === true ) { console .log( 'Welcome to the Closed Beta!' ); } if (fflip.isFeatureEnabledForUser( 'closedBeta' , someFreeUser) === true ) { console .log( 'Welcome to the Closed Beta!' ); }

Criteria

Criteria are the rules that define access to different features. Each criteria takes a user object and some data as arguments, and returns true/false if the user matches that criteria. You will use these criteria to restrict/allow features for different subsets of your userbase.

let ExampleCriteria = [ { id : 'isPaidUser' , check : function ( user, isPaid ) { return user.isPaid == isPaid; } }, { id : 'percentageOfUsers' , check : function ( user, percent ) { return (user.id % 100 < percent * 100 ); } }, { id : 'allowUserIDs' , check : function ( user, allowedIDs ) { return allowedIDs.indexOf(user.id) > -1 ; } } ];

Features

Features represent some special behaviors in your application. They also define a set of criteria to test users against for each feature. When you ask fflip if a feature is enabled for some user, it will check that user against each rule/criteria, and return "true" if the user passes.

Features are described in the following way:

let ExampleFeatures = [ { id : 'closedBeta' , criteria : { isPaidUser : true , percentageOfUsers : 0.50 } }, { id : 'newFeatureRollout' , criteria : [{ isPaidUser : true }, { percentageOfUsers : 0.50 }] }, { id : 'experimentalFeature' , name : 'An Experimental Feature' , description : 'Experimental feature still in development, useful for internal development' , owner : 'Fred K. Schott <fkschott@gmail.com>' , enabled : false , }, ]

The value present for each rule is passed in as the data argument to it's criteria function. This allows you to write more general, flexible, reusable rules.

Rule sets & lists can be nested and combined. It can help to think of criteria sets as a group of AND operators, and lists as a set of OR operators.

Veto Criteria

If you'd like to allow wider access to your feature while still preventing a specific group of users, you can use the $veto property. If the $veto property is present on a member of a criteria list (array), and that member evaluates to false, the entire list will evaluate to false regardless of it's other members.

{ criteria : [{ isPaidUser : true }, { percentageOfUsers : 0.50 , usingModernBrowser : true }] criteria : [{ isPaidUser : true }, { percentageOfUsers : 0.50 }, { usingModernBrowser : true , $veto : true }] }

Usage

.config(options) -> void : Configure fflip (see below)

: Configure fflip (see below) .isFeatureEnabledForUser(featureName, user) -> boolean : Return true/false if featureName is enabled for user

: Return true/false if featureName is enabled for user .getFeaturesForUser(user) -> Object : Return object of true/false for all features for user

: Return object of true/false for all features for user .reload() -> void : Force a reload (if loading features dynamically)

Configuration

Configure fflip using any of the following options:

fflip.config({ criteria : {}, features : {}, reload : 30 , });

Loading Features Dynamically

fflip also accepts functions for loading features. If fflip is passed a function with no arguments it will call the function and accept the return value. To load asynchronously, pass a function that sends a features object to a callback. fflip will receive the callback and set the data accordingly. In both cases, fflip will save the function and call it again every X seconds, as set by the reload parameter.

let getFeaturesSync = function ( ) { let collection = db.collection( 'features' ); let featuresArr = collection.find().toArray(); return featuresArr; } let getFeaturesAsync = function ( callback ) { let collection = db.collection( 'features' ); collection.find().toArray( function ( err, featuresArr ) { callback(featuresArr); }); } fflip.config({ criteria : ExampleCriteriaObject, features : getFeaturesAsync, reload : 60 });

Special Thanks

Original logo designed by Luboš Volkov