Node.js Foreign Function Interface for N-API

node-ffi-napi is a Node.js addon for loading and calling dynamic libraries using pure JavaScript. It can be used to create bindings to native libraries without writing any C++ code.

It also simplifies the augmentation of node.js with C code as it takes care of handling the translation of types across JavaScript and C, which can add reams of boilerplate code to your otherwise simple C. See the example/factorial for an example of this use case.

WARNING: node-ffi-napi assumes you know what you're doing. You can pretty easily create situations where you will segfault the interpreter and unless you've got C debugger skills, you probably won't know what's going on.

WARNING: The original API of node-ffi is left mostly untouched in the N-API wrapper. However, the API did not have very well-defined properties in the context of garbage collection and multi-threaded execution. It is recommended to avoid any multi-threading usage of this library if possible.

Example

var ffi = require ( 'ffi-napi' ); var libm = ffi.Library( 'libm' , { 'ceil' : [ 'double' , [ 'double' ] ] }); libm.ceil( 1.5 ); var current = ffi.Library( null , { 'atoi' : [ 'int' , [ 'string' ] ] }); current.atoi( '1234' );

For a more detailed introduction, see the node-ffi tutorial page.

Requirements

Linux, OS X, Windows, or Solaris.

libffi comes bundled with node-ffi-napi; it does not need to be installed on your system.

comes bundled with node-ffi-napi; it does not need to be installed on your system. The current version is tested to run on Node 6 and above.

Installation

Make sure you've installed all the necessary build tools for your platform, then invoke:

$ npm install ffi-napi

Source Install / Manual Compilation

To compile from source it's easiest to use node-gyp :

$ npm install -g node-gyp

Now you can compile node-ffi-napi :

$ git clone git://github.com/node-ffi-napi/node-ffi-napi.git $ cd node-ffi $ node-gyp rebuild

Types

The types that you specify in function declarations correspond to ref's types system. So see its docs for a reference if you are unfamiliar.

V8 and 64-bit Types

Internally, V8 stores integers that will fit into a 32-bit space in a 32-bit integer, and those that fall outside of this get put into double-precision floating point numbers. This is problematic because FP numbers are imprecise. To get around this, the methods in node-ffi that deal with 64-bit integers return strings and can accept strings as parameters.

Call Overhead

There is non-trivial overhead associated with FFI calls. Comparing a hard-coded binding version of strtoul() to an FFI version of strtoul() shows that the native hard-coded binding is orders of magnitude faster. So don't just use the C version of a function just because it's faster. There's a significant cost in FFI calls, so make them worth it.

License