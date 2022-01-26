FFCreator is a lightweight and flexible short video processing library based on Node.js. You only need to add some pictures, music or video clips, you can use it to quickly create a very exciting video album.
Nowadays, short video is an increasingly popular form of media communication. Like weishi and tiktok is full of all kinds of wonderful short videos. So how to make users visually create video clips on the web easily and quickly. Or based on pictures Text content, dynamic batch generation of short videos is a technical problem.
FFCreator is a lightweight and flexible solution that requires few dependencies and low machine configuration to start working quickly. And it simulates 90% animation effects of
animate.css. You can easily convert the animation effects on the web page side into videos.
Using
FFCreator and
vue.js, you can develop a web project that builds video by dragging and dropping, just as the h5 building tool. You can check it here.
When you need to process a lot of video clips and need faster synthesis speed,
FFCreatorLite is a better choice, please click here for details.
node.js development, it is very simple to use and easy to expand and develop.
animate.css, css animation is converted to video.
VTuber, you can add
YouTuber based on sequence frames.
npm install ffcreator --save
Note: To run the preceding commands, Node.js and npm must be installed.
const { FFScene, FFText, FFVideo, FFAlbum, FFImage, FFCreator } = require("ffcreator");
// Create FFCreator instance
const creator = new FFCreator({
cacheDir,
outputDir,
width: 800,
height: 450
});
// Create scene
const scene = new FFScene();
scene.setBgColor("#ffcc22");
scene.setDuration(6);
scene.setTransition("GridFlip", 2);
creator.addChild(scene);
// Create Image and add animation effect
const image = new FFImage({ path: path.join(__dirname, "../assets/01.jpg") });
image.addEffect("moveInUp", 1, 1);
image.addEffect("fadeOutDown", 1, 4);
scene.addChild(image);
// Create Text
const text = new FFText({ text: "hello 你好", x: 400, y: 300 });
text.setColor("#ffffff");
text.setBackgroundColor("#000000");
text.addEffect("fadeIn", 1, 1);
scene.addChild(text);
// Create a multi-photo Album
const album = new FFAlbum({
list: [img1, img2, img3, img4], // Picture collection for album
x: 250,
y: 300,
width: 500,
height: 300,
});
album.setTransition('zoomIn'); // Set album switching animation
album.setDuration(2.5); // Set the stay time of a single sheet
album.setTransTime(1.5); // Set the duration of a single animation
scene.addChild(album);
// Create Video
const video = new FFVideo({ path, x: 300, y: 50, width: 300, height: 200 });
video.addEffect("zoomIn", 1, 0);
scene.addChild(video);
creator.output(path.join(__dirname, "../output/example.mp4"));
creator.start(); // Start processing
creator.closeLog(); // Close log (including perf)
creator.on('start', () => {
console.log(`FFCreator start`);
});
creator.on('error', e => {
console.log(`FFCreator error: ${JSON.stringify(e)}`);
});
creator.on('progress', e => {
console.log(colors.yellow(`FFCreator progress: ${e.state} ${(e.percent * 100) >> 0}%`));
});
creator.on('complete', e => {
console.log(colors.magenta(`FFCreator completed: \n USEAGE: ${e.useage} \n PATH: ${e.output} `));
});
Sound is the soul of a video. FFCreator supports multiple ways to add audio. You can not only add global background music, but also set your own voice or soundtrack for each individual scene.
const video = new FFVideo({ path, x: 100, y: 150, width: 500, height: 350 });
video.setTimes('00:00:18', '00:00:33');
video.setAudio(true); // Turn on
const creator = new FFCreator({
cacheDir,
outputDir,
audio: path, // background audio
});
// or
creator.addAudio({ path, loop, start });
scene.addAudio(path);
// or
scene.addAudio({ path, loop, start });
FFCreator3.0+ uses
node Stream for data caching. The original version frees up disk space and further improves the speed.
parallel (or
frames) to modify the number of video frames for a single parallel rendering.
Note: This should be set reasonably according to the actual configuration of your machine, not that the larger the value, the better.
parallel: 10,
highWaterMark, you can learn about the highWaterMark water mark from here.
highWaterMark: '6mb',
pool to turn on or off the object pool mode.
pool: true,
node-canvas and
headless-gl dependencies
If it is a computer with a display device, such as a personal
pccomputer with
windows,
Mac OSXsystem, or a
serverserver with a graphics card or display device, you can skip this step without installing this dependency.
If you are using
Centos,
Redhat,
Fedora system, you can use
yum to install.
sudo yum install gcc-c++ cairo-devel pango-devel libjpeg-turbo-devel giflib-devel
sudo yum install mesa-dri-drivers Xvfb libXi-devel libXinerama-devel libX11-devel
If you are using
Debian,
ubuntu system, you can use
apt to install.
sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++
sudo apt-get install libgl1-mesa-dev xvfb libxi-dev libx11-dev
FFmpeg, you need to install a regular version of
FFmpeg
If it is a computer with a display device, such as a personal pc computer or a server server with a graphics card or display device, start normally
npm start
xvfb-run script command to start the program to use webgl under the Linux server
xvfb-run more detailed command parameters http://manpages.ubuntu.com/manpages/xenial/man1/xvfb-run.1.html
xvfb-run -s "-ac -screen 0 1280x1024x24" npm start
No package 'xi'
foundgyp: Call to 'pkg-config --libs-only-l x11 xi xext' returned exit status 1 while in angle/src/angle.gyp. while loading dependencies of binding.gyp while trying to load binding.gyp
yum install libXi-devel libXinerama-devel libX11-devel
doesn't support WebGL....
The node app should be started as follows.
xvfb-run -s "-ac -screen 0 1280x1024x24" npm start
ERR! command sh -c node-pre-gyp install --fallback-to-build
It may be caused by your node version. If it is node
v15, there will be this problem. https://github.com/Automattic/node-canvas/issues/1645 . Please use the stable version of node.js. For example, node
v14 (even version).
You are very welcome to join us in developing
FFCreator, if you want to contribute code, please read here.