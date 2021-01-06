FetchQL is a query client for GraphQL server works on both browser and Node(need fetch support, eg. node-fetch)

New TypeScript declaration file(.tsd). #9

Now FetchQL distributes an ES module( ./lib/fetchql.es.js ) by default and you can simply import FetchQL by import fetchql from 'fetchql' .

For details, please refer to PR: Added support for ES modules by default.

FetchQL distributes both ES module and CommonJS module

Import FetchQL:

ES module support is determined by your bundler tool(webpack, rollup, etc.).

interceptors is an optional parameter of the class. It can be an Array or an Object.

It will return a function to remove added interceptors .

Add more interceptors. Arguments are same with interceptors of class.

FetchQL.query() Query.query({operationName: '', query: '', variables: {}, opts: {}}) => Promise Method for query data from the server. operationName must be provided. query and variables are followed the specification fo GraphQL. If Data was missing or null , or if all fields of data was null, will reject the promise. opts - additional options(will not be passed to server) opts.omitEmptyVariables - similar to omitEmptyVariables global settings, remove null props(null or '') from the variables



FetchQL.getEnumTypes() Query.getEnumTypes(['array', 'of', 'enum', 'name']) => Promise Will get enums' information from the server. Then you can get the following Object in the promise: { array : { name : '' , kind : '' , description : '' , enumValues : { name : '' , description : '' , } }, of : {...}, enum : {...}, name : {...} } This method currently supports caching. All enum will be cached after first querying.

FetchQL.getUrl() Return current server address.

FetchQL.setUrl() Query.setUrl('') Set a new server address.

callback - onStart(requestQueueLength), onEnd(requestQueueLength) When FetchQL make a new request, if it belongs to a new queue(means there are no requests before), will call onStart() . By this, you can know that now there are some network requests within FetchQL. When FetchQL finishes a request and find that there are no requests anymore, will call onEnd() . By this, you can know that all requests within FetchQL have been finished. These two callbacks are useful when you want to watch the state of FetchQL's network requesting. For example, you may have an indicator(loading spinner, loading bar) in your web application, with this feature you can easily manage the indicator's state(display or not);

omitEmptyVariables - Boolean(default to false) remove null props(null or '') from the variables in query Sometimes null or '' could be different meanings in backend logic. And if you just want the backend to ignore these variables, use this option to remove them. Notice: Only properties those in an object of 'variables', will be removed. { willNotRemove: '' , obj: { emptyString: '' , nullProp: null } } => { willNotRemove: '' , obj: {} } // remove them