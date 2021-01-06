FetchQL is a query client for GraphQL server works on both browser and Node(need fetch support, eg. node-fetch)
New TypeScript declaration file(.tsd). #9
Now FetchQL distributes an ES module(
./lib/fetchql.es.js) by default and you can simply import FetchQL by
import fetchql from 'fetchql'.
For details, please refer to PR: Added support for ES modules by default.
./src and distributed file goes to
./lib;
./lib/fetchql.js) is unminified now.
FetchQL distributes both ES module and CommonJS module
Import FetchQL:
import FetchQL from 'fetchql'
const FetchQL = require('fetchql')
ES module support is determined by your bundler tool(webpack, rollup, etc.).
Class FetchQL
var Query = new FetchQL({ url, interceptors, headers, onStart, onEnd, omitEmptyVariables })
{
url: '', // GraphQL server address
interceptors: [],
headers: {}, // customized headers of all requests,
onStart: function (requestQueueLength) {}, // callback of a new request queue
onEnd: function (requestQueueLength) {} // callback of a request queue finished
omitEmptyVariables: false, // remove null props(null or '') from the variables
}
interceptor
interceptors is an optional parameter of the class. It can be an Array or an Object.
{
url: '',
interceptors: [interceptor]
// or
// interceptors: interceptor
}
// interceptor
{
request: function (url, config) {
// Modify the url or config here
return [url, config];
},
requestError: function (error) {
// Called when an error occured during another 'request' interceptor call
return Promise.reject(error);
},
response: function (response) {
// Modify the reponse object
return response;
},
responseError: function (error) {
// Handle an fetch error
return Promise.reject(error);
}
}
FetchQL.addInterceptors(interceptor[]|interceptor) => function
Add more interceptors. Arguments are same with
interceptors of class.
It will return a function to remove added interceptors.
FetchQL.clearInterceptors() => void
Remove all interceptors.
FetchQL.query()
Query.query({operationName: '', query: '', variables: {}, opts: {}}) => Promise
Method for query data from the server.
operationName must be provided.
query and
variables are followed the specification fo GraphQL.
If
Data was missing or
null, or if all fields of data was null, will reject the promise.
opts - additional options(will not be passed to server)
FetchQL.getEnumTypes()
Query.getEnumTypes(['array', 'of', 'enum', 'name']) => Promise
Will get enums' information from the server. Then you can get the following Object in the promise:
{
array: {
name: '',
kind: '',
description: '',
enumValues: {
name: '',
description: '',
}
},
of: {...},
enum: {...},
name: {...}
}
This method currently supports caching. All enum will be cached after first querying.
FetchQL.getUrl()
Return current server address.
FetchQL.setUrl()
Query.setUrl('')
Set a new server address.
callback - onStart(requestQueueLength), onEnd(requestQueueLength)
When FetchQL make a new request, if it belongs to a new queue(means there are no requests before), will call
onStart().
By this, you can know that now there are some network requests within FetchQL.
When FetchQL finishes a request and find that there are no requests anymore, will call
onEnd().
By this, you can know that all requests within FetchQL have been finished.
These two callbacks are useful when you want to watch the state of FetchQL's network requesting.
For example, you may have an indicator(loading spinner, loading bar) in your web application, with this feature you can easily manage the indicator's state(display or not);
omitEmptyVariables - Boolean(default to false) remove null props(null or '') from the variables in query
Sometimes
null or
'' could be different meanings in backend logic.
And if you just want the backend to ignore these variables, use this option to remove them.
Notice: Only properties those in an object of 'variables', will be removed.
{ willNotRemove: '', obj: { emptyString: '', nullProp: null } } => { willNotRemove: '', obj: {} } // remove them
requestOptions - Object change request options of fetch in FetchQL.
var ql = new FetchQL(
{
requestOptions: {
credentials: 'include',
},
}
);
ql.query(
{
requestOptions: {
credentials: 'same-origin',
},
}
);
requestOptions in FetchQL's
new constructor or
query is used to change request options of
fetch method in FetchQL.
Set it in the new constructor will change default request options in all query in FetchQL.
Set it in query method will only change request options of the current query.
index.js in any ES2015 environment.
index.mjs for Node (version >= 6.0) without babel, because Node doesn't support ES2015 modules natively.
npm install
./test/server.js could be used as a development server.
