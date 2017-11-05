Makes writing JSON requests with fetch easier
Fetchival is a tiny (0.5kb min/gz) fetch wrapper that can be used in the browser (IE9+) and Node.
Before
// POST /users
fetch('/users', {
method: 'post',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'Typicode',
login: 'typicode',
})
})
.then(function(response) {
if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
return response.json()
}
throw new Error(response.statusText)
})
.then(function(json) {
// ...
})
After
// POST /users
fetchival('/users').post({
name: 'Typicode',
login: 'typicode'
})
.then(function(json) {
// ...
})
.get(),
.put(),
.patch() and
.delete() methods are also available.
Fetchival is available on Bower and npm
Browser
bower install es6-promise fetch # polyfills
bower install fetchival
npm install es6-promise whatwg-fetch --save # polyfills
npm install fetchival --save # Browserify
Node
npm install node-fetch fetchival --save
var posts = fetchival('/posts')
//posts
posts.get()
posts.post({ title: 'Fetchival' })
//posts?category=javascript
posts.get({ category: 'javascript' })
//posts/1
posts(1).get()
posts(1).put({ title: 'Fetchival is simple' })
posts(1).patch({ title: 'Fetchival is simple' })
posts(1).delete()
var comments = posts('1/comments')
//posts/1/comments
comments.get()
//posts/1/comments/1
comments(1).get()
You can also pass fetch options to
fetchival()
var posts = fetchival('/posts', fetchOptions)
var comments = posts('1/comments') // Will inherit fetchOptions
To catch errors
fetchival('/posts')
.get()
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err)
})
To enable CORS
var request = fetchival('/', { mode: 'cors' })
var posts = request('posts')
To fetch plain text (for example, HTML views)
var request = fetchival('/', { responseAs: 'text' })
var posts = request('posts')
responseAs can be
response,
text or
json (default)
To use fetchival in Node, you need to install
node-fetch and configure fetchival to use it
var fetchival = require('fetchival')
fetchival.fetch = require('node-fetch')
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|6.1+ ✔
MIT - Typicode