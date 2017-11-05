openbase logo
fet

fetchival

by Typicode
0.3.3 (see all)

Easy window.fetch requests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

511

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fetchival.js Travis

Makes writing JSON requests with fetch easier

Fetchival is a tiny (0.5kb min/gz) fetch wrapper that can be used in the browser (IE9+) and Node.

Before

// POST /users
fetch('/users', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: {
    'Accept': 'application/json',
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    name: 'Typicode',
    login: 'typicode',
  })
})
.then(function(response) {
  if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
    return response.json()
  }
  throw new Error(response.statusText)
})
.then(function(json) {
  // ...
})

After

// POST /users
fetchival('/users').post({
  name: 'Typicode',
  login: 'typicode'
})
.then(function(json) {
  // ...
})

.get(), .put(), .patch() and .delete() methods are also available.

Installation

Fetchival is available on Bower and npm

Browser

bower install es6-promise fetch # polyfills
bower install fetchival

npm install es6-promise whatwg-fetch --save # polyfills
npm install fetchival --save # Browserify

Node

npm install node-fetch fetchival --save

Usage examples

var posts = fetchival('/posts')

//posts
posts.get()
posts.post({ title: 'Fetchival' })

//posts?category=javascript
posts.get({ category: 'javascript' })

//posts/1
posts(1).get()
posts(1).put({ title: 'Fetchival is simple' })
posts(1).patch({ title: 'Fetchival is simple' })
posts(1).delete()

var comments = posts('1/comments')

//posts/1/comments
comments.get()

//posts/1/comments/1
comments(1).get()

You can also pass fetch options to fetchival()

var posts = fetchival('/posts', fetchOptions)
var comments = posts('1/comments') // Will inherit fetchOptions

To catch errors

fetchival('/posts')
  .get()
  .catch(function(err) {
    console.log(err)
  })

To enable CORS

var request = fetchival('/', { mode: 'cors' })
var posts = request('posts')

To fetch plain text (for example, HTML views)

var request = fetchival('/', { responseAs: 'text' })
var posts = request('posts')

responseAs can be response, text or json (default)

To use fetchival in Node, you need to install node-fetch and configure fetchival to use it

var fetchival = require('fetchival')
fetchival.fetch = require('node-fetch')

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxIEOperaSafari
Latest ✔Latest ✔9+ ✔Latest ✔6.1+ ✔

License

MIT - Typicode

