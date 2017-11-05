Makes writing JSON requests with fetch easier

Fetchival is a tiny (0.5kb min/gz) fetch wrapper that can be used in the browser (IE9+) and Node.

Before

fetch( '/users' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ name : 'Typicode' , login : 'typicode' , }) }) .then( function ( response ) { if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300 ) { return response.json() } throw new Error (response.statusText) }) .then( function ( json ) { })

After

fetchival( '/users' ).post({ name : 'Typicode' , login : 'typicode' }) .then( function ( json ) { })

.get() , .put() , .patch() and .delete() methods are also available.

Installation

Fetchival is available on Bower and npm

Browser

bower install es6-promise fetch bower install fetchival

npm install es6-promise whatwg-fetch --save npm install fetchival --save

Node

npm install node-fetch fetchival --save

Usage examples

var posts = fetchival( '/posts' ) posts.get() posts.post({ title : 'Fetchival' }) posts.get({ category : 'javascript' }) posts( 1 ).get() posts( 1 ).put({ title : 'Fetchival is simple' }) posts( 1 ).patch({ title : 'Fetchival is simple' }) posts( 1 ).delete() var comments = posts( '1/comments' ) comments.get() comments( 1 ).get()

You can also pass fetch options to fetchival()

var posts = fetchival( '/posts' , fetchOptions) var comments = posts( '1/comments' )

To catch errors

fetchival( '/posts' ) .get() .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err) })

To enable CORS

var request = fetchival( '/' , { mode : 'cors' }) var posts = request( 'posts' )

To fetch plain text (for example, HTML views)

var request = fetchival( '/' , { responseAs : 'text' }) var posts = request( 'posts' )

responseAs can be response , text or json (default)

To use fetchival in Node, you need to install node-fetch and configure fetchival to use it

var fetchival = require ( 'fetchival' ) fetchival.fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' )

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 9+ ✔ Latest ✔ 6.1+ ✔

License

MIT - Typicode