Aim of this project is to provide a thin type-safe wrapper around fetch API, useful for working with JSON REST APIs.
npm install --save fetcher-ts
As this project is a part of
fp-ts ecosystem, you'll also need
fp-ts and
io-ts as a peer dependencies. And don't forget to install a cross-fetch as a peer dependency as well – it provides an isomorphic implementation of
fetch using
whatwg-fetch and
node-fetch:
npm install --save fp-ts io-ts cross-fetch
Let's dive into an example right away!
// This is main business model – basically, any interface serializable to JSON you can imagine
type User = { name: string };
// And this is a model for HTTP 422 response code – it contains some internal code plus correlation ID from logging system
type FourTwoTwo = { code: number; correlationId: string };
// Type of possible server responses. It should extend `Result<Code, T>` from `fetcher`:
type GetUserResult =
| { code: 200, payload: User[] } // 200 OK – we got the result
| { code: 400, payload: Error } // 400 Bad Request – we did something wrong
| { code: 401, payload: [Error, string] } // 401 Unauthorized – we tried requesting a resource we don't have access to
| { code: 422, payload: FourTwoTwo }; // 422 Unprocessable entity – business logic error from some internal system
// `io-ts` validators for 200 and 422 responses.
// Please note that they are optional – if they are not passed to `.handle()`, the validation stage will be skipped.
const TUsers = io.array(io.type({ name: io.string }));
const TFourTwoTwo = io.type({ code: io.number, correlationId: io.string });
const [n, errors] =
// We create an instance of `Fetcher` class and parameterize it with our response type and final transformation result we want:
await new Fetcher<GetUserResult, string>('https://example.com')
// In 200 handler we need to pass a function from `User[]` to `string`, as specified in `Fetcher` parameters:
.handle(200, (users) => users.map((u) => u.name).join(', '), TUsers)
// In 400 handler we need to handle plain `Error`:
.handle(400, (err) => err.message)
// In 422 we need to deal with internal error code and correlation ID:
.handle(
422,
({ correlationId }) => correlationId,
TFourTwoTwo,
// For the sake of brewity I use non-null assertion here; in real code you should check for presence:
async (res) => ({ code: +res.headers.get('x-code')!, correlationId: res.headers.get('x-correlation-id')! }),
)
// In 401 handler we get as a response name of permission we lack:
.handle(401, ([err, permission]) => `You lack ${permission}. Also, ${err.message}`)
// We CANNOT specify explicit handlers for codes we didn't describe in the `GetUserResult` type:
// .handle(500, () => `Argument of type '500' is not assignable to parameter of type 'never'`)
// However, we can use `discardRest` to specify a "fallback" thunk which will be executed for any codes which are not explicitly handled:
.discardRest(() => '42')
// `Fetcher<T, A>` is a functor in `A`, i.e. could be transformed into `Fetcher<T, B>`:
.map((s) => s.length)
// Finally, we can use `run` to get a `Promise<[Result, Option<io.Errors>]>`:
.run();
// Here `n` will be a `number`, and `errors` will either be undefined, or an instance of `io.Errors`:
console.log(n, errors);
import { Fetcher } from 'fetcher-ts';
A
Fetcher class is a wrapper around
window.fetch with additional type safety. Its public API consists of:
TResult and
To
TResult
Sum type of possible API endpoint responses. Should consist of a
{ code: number, payload: T } entries:
type MyMethodResults =
| { code: 200, payload: string[] }
| { code: 500, payload: Error };
To
A type into which the response will be transformed. Could easily be the same type as in
200 response – given that you can construct a fallback instance for all other reponse codes.
Creates a new instance of a
Fetcher class. Parameters are exactly the same you would normally use for
window.fetch.
Please note that you'll need to pass type parameters to the constructor as well in order to ensure type inference works correctly:
type MyMethodResults =
| { code: 200, payload: string[] }
| { code: 500, payload: Error };
const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string>('https://example.com');
Register a handler for given
code, using optional
extractor to conver the raw
Response into target type
From. Please note that
code should be present in the passed to the constructor type parameter:
type MyMethodResults =
| { code: 200, payload: string[] }
| { code: 500, payload: Error };
const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string>('https://example.com')
.handle(400, () => 'no way'); // compilation error: Argument of type '400' is not assignable to parameter of type 'never'
Also an io-ts codec could be passed for each handler, providing validation capability for each handler:
type MyOtherMethod = { code: 400, payload: string }; // this enpoint can only fail with a text of an error :(
const [result, errors] = await new Fetcher<MyOtherMethod, string>('https://example.com/other')
.handle(400, (msg) => `Oh noes, error: ${msg}`, io.string)
.run();
// If the server responds not with string, an `io-ts` validation error will be present in `errors` (`Some<Errors>`).
Register a fallback handler for all HTTP status codes not registered explicitly using
.handle():
type MyMethodResults =
| { code: 200, payload: string[] }
| { code: 500, payload: Error };
const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string>('https://example.com')
.handle(200, (strings) => string.join(', '))
.discardRest(() => 'no way'); // code 500 and any other will be handled by this thunk
The main method to actually consume the built fetch handling chain and execute the request:
type MyMethodResults =
| { code: 200, payload: string[] }
| { code: 500, payload: Error };
const [result, validationErrors] = await new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string>('https://example.com')
.handle(200, (strings) => string.join(', '))
.discardRest(() => 'no way')
.run(); // => result: string, validationErrors: Option<io.Errors>
A convenience method to transform built fetcher chain into a TaskEither.
Such fetcher design will be beneficial for autogenerated APIs – i.e. if your result sum type is generated from something akin to OpenAPI specification. In this case the developer who uses
fetcher with such sum type will always be sure that he/she handled all possible codes, as the type system will serve as a guide.