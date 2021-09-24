Type-Safe Fetcher

Motivation

Aim of this project is to provide a thin type-safe wrapper around fetch API, useful for working with JSON REST APIs.

Installation

npm install --save fetcher-ts

As this project is a part of fp-ts ecosystem, you'll also need fp-ts and io-ts as a peer dependencies. And don't forget to install a cross-fetch as a peer dependency as well – it provides an isomorphic implementation of fetch using whatwg-fetch and node-fetch :

npm install --save fp-ts io-ts cross-fetch

Usage example

Let's dive into an example right away!

type User = { name: string }; type FourTwoTwo = { code: number ; correlationId: string }; type GetUserResult = | { code: 200 , payload: User[] } | { code: 400 , payload: Error } | { code: 401 , payload: [ Error , string ] } | { code: 422 , payload: FourTwoTwo }; const TUsers = io.array(io.type({ name: io.string })); const TFourTwoTwo = io.type({ code: io.number, correlationId: io.string }); const [n, errors] = await new Fetcher<GetUserResult, string >( 'https://example.com' ) .handle( 200 , ( users ) => users.map( ( u ) => u.name).join( ', ' ), TUsers) .handle( 400 , ( err ) => err.message) .handle( 422 , ( { correlationId } ) => correlationId, TFourTwoTwo, async (res) => ({ code: +res.headers.get( 'x-code' )!, correlationId: res.headers.get( 'x-correlation-id' )! }), ) .handle( 401 , ( [err, permission] ) => `You lack ${permission} . Also, ${err.message} ` ) .discardRest( () => '42' ) .map( ( s ) => s.length) .run(); console .log(n, errors);

Public API

import { Fetcher } from 'fetcher-ts' ;

A Fetcher class is a wrapper around window.fetch with additional type safety. Its public API consists of:

Type parameters: TResult and To

TResult

Sum type of possible API endpoint responses. Should consist of a { code: number, payload: T } entries:

type MyMethodResults = | { code: 200 , payload: string [] } | { code: 500 , payload: Error };

To

A type into which the response will be transformed. Could easily be the same type as in 200 response – given that you can construct a fallback instance for all other reponse codes.

Creates a new instance of a Fetcher class. Parameters are exactly the same you would normally use for window.fetch .

Please note that you'll need to pass type parameters to the constructor as well in order to ensure type inference works correctly:

type MyMethodResults = | { code: 200 , payload: string [] } | { code: 500 , payload: Error }; const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string >( 'https://example.com' );

Register a handler for given code , using optional extractor to conver the raw Response into target type From . Please note that code should be present in the passed to the constructor type parameter:

type MyMethodResults = | { code: 200 , payload: string [] } | { code: 500 , payload: Error }; const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string >( 'https://example.com' ) .handle( 400 , () => 'no way' );

Also an io-ts codec could be passed for each handler, providing validation capability for each handler:

type MyOtherMethod = { code: 400 , payload: string }; const [result, errors] = await new Fetcher<MyOtherMethod, string >( 'https://example.com/other' ) .handle( 400 , ( msg ) => `Oh noes, error: ${msg} ` , io.string) .run();

Register a fallback handler for all HTTP status codes not registered explicitly using .handle() :

type MyMethodResults = | { code: 200 , payload: string [] } | { code: 500 , payload: Error }; const fetcher = new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string >( 'https://example.com' ) .handle( 200 , ( strings ) => string .join( ', ' )) .discardRest( () => 'no way' );

The main method to actually consume the built fetch handling chain and execute the request:

type MyMethodResults = | { code: 200 , payload: string [] } | { code: 500 , payload: Error }; const [result, validationErrors] = await new Fetcher<MyMethodResults, string >( 'https://example.com' ) .handle( 200 , ( strings ) => string .join( ', ' )) .discardRest( () => 'no way' ) .run();

A convenience method to transform built fetcher chain into a TaskEither.

Use cases for this project