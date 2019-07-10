extend WHATWG fetch API with middleware

transparent, your extended fetch mantains fetch API fetch(url, options)

recursive, extend fetch, extend extended fetch, ...

use over any fetch implementation you like (native fetch, fetch-ponyfill, fetch-polyfill, etc.)

pick from built-in middleware and/or write yours

unit tested and benchmarked against plain fetch

isomorphic

Install

npm install fetch-wrap --save

Usage

const fetchWrap = require ( 'fetch-wrap' ); let fetch = require ( 'fetch-ponyfill' )(); fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [ function middleware1 ( url, options, innerFetch ) { return innerFetch(url, options); }, middleware2, middleware3, ]); fetch( 'http://localhost:8080/file.json' ).then( result => console .log(result));

Built-in Middleware

There's some useful middleware in this package that you can optionally import see src/middleware.js for details, here's a full example:

var fetchWrap = require ( 'fetch-wrap' ); var middleware = require ( 'fetch-wrap/middleware' ); var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [ middleware.urlParams({ host : 'localhost' }), middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([ { for : 'http://localhost*' , options : { headers : { Authorization : 'Token 1234' }, timeouts : { 2 : 'warn' , 5 : 'error' } } } ]), middleware.sendJson(), middleware.receiveJson() middleware.logger() ]); fetch( 'http://{host}:8080/test.json' , { params : { utm_source : 'nodejs' } }).then( result => console .log(result));

Write your own Middleware!

const fetchWrap = require ( 'fetchWrap' ); fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [ function ( url, options, fetch ) { return fetch(url.replace( /^(http:)?/ , 'https:' ), options); }, function ( url, options, fetch ) { return fetch(url, fetchWrap.merge({}, options, { headers : { Authorization : 'Token 123456' } }); } function ( url, options, fetch ) { return fetch(url, options).then( function ( response ) { if (!response.ok) { throw new Error (result.status + ' ' + result.statusText); } if ( /application\/json/ .test(result.headers.get( 'content-type' ))) { return response.json(); } return response.text(); }); } function ( url, options, fetch ) { return fetch(url, options).catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); throw err; }); } ]); fetch( 'http://somedomain.com/news.json' ).then( function ( news ) { console .log(news.items); });

Testing

For unit testing, you can use the built-in testing middleware to mock or spy fetch calls.

var fetchWrap = require ( 'fetch-wrap' ); var middleware = require ( 'fetch-wrap/middleware' ); var spyLog = []; var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [ middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([ { for : 'http://localhost*' , options : { mock : { name : 'john' } } } ]) middleware.testing({ spy(url, options) { spyLog.push({ url : url, options : options }) } }) ]); fetch( 'http://localhost:8080' ).then( function ( result ) { expect(spyLog[ 0 ].url).to.eql( 'http://localhost:8080' ); expect(result).to.eql({ name : 'john' }); })

For details on built-in middleware check src/middleware.js

Benchmark

node src/benchmark

compares fetch (fetch-ponyfill, not extended), with extended fetch (fetch-ponyfill extended with some of the built-in middleware).

Typically results show performance cost is neglectable, example: