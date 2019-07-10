openbase logo
fw

fetch-wrap

by Benjamín Eidelman
0.1.2 (see all)

extend WHATWG fetch wrapping it with middlewares

Overview

Readme

fetch-wrap

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage NPM version NPM dependencies

extend WHATWG fetch API with middleware

  • transparent, your extended fetch mantains fetch API fetch(url, options)
  • recursive, extend fetch, extend extended fetch, ...
  • use over any fetch implementation you like (native fetch, fetch-ponyfill, fetch-polyfill, etc.)
  • pick from built-in middleware and/or write yours
  • unit tested and benchmarked against plain fetch
  • isomorphic

Install

npm install fetch-wrap --save

Usage

const fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');

// you can use native fetch(), or the implementation you prefer
let fetch = require('fetch-ponyfill')();

// extend fetch with a list of wrappers
fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
  function middleware1(url, options, innerFetch) {
    // this middleware does nothing
    return innerFetch(url, options);
  },
  middleware2,
  middleware3,
]);

// use your extended fetch
fetch('http://localhost:8080/file.json').then(result => console.log(result));

Built-in Middleware

There's some useful middleware in this package that you can optionally import see src/middleware.js for details, here's a full example:

var fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');
var middleware = require('fetch-wrap/middleware');
var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
  // support options.params, replace tokens in url and adds query string params
  middleware.urlParams({
    host: 'localhost'
  }),
  // apply options based on url (supports wildcards)
  middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([
    {
      for: 'http://localhost*',
      options: {
        headers: {
          Authorization: 'Token 1234'
        },
        timeouts: {
          // will send log events at 2s and 5s with these levels
          2: 'warn',
          5: 'error' // 5sec timeout from localhost, error!
        }
      }
    }
  ]),
  // automatically serialize body to JSON if needed
  middleware.sendJson(),
  // automatically parse JSON (revives Dates), optionally send Accept header
  //   throws on http errors
  middleware.receiveJson()
  // logs events (start, success, fail, timeouts), defaults to console but supports custom .log handler
  middleware.logger()
]);

fetch('http://{host}:8080/test.json', {
  params: {
    utm_source: 'nodejs'
  }
}).then(result => console.log(result));

Write your own Middleware!

const fetchWrap = require('fetchWrap');
fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [

  function(url, options, fetch) {
    // modify url or options
    return fetch(url.replace(/^(http:)?/, 'https:'), options);
  },

  function(url, options, fetch) {
    // add headers
    return fetch(url, fetchWrap.merge({}, options, {
      headers: {
        Authorization: 'Token 123456'
      }
    });
  }

  function(url, options, fetch) {
    // modify result
    return fetch(url, options).then(function(response) {
      if (!response.ok) {
        throw new Error(result.status + ' ' + result.statusText);
      }
      if (/application\/json/.test(result.headers.get('content-type'))) {
        return response.json();
      }
      return response.text();
    });
  }

  function(url, options, fetch) {
    // catch errors
    return fetch(url, options).catch(function(err) {
      console.error(err);
      throw err;
    });
  }

]);

// use your customized fetch!

fetch('http://somedomain.com/news.json').then(function(news) {
  // GET https://somedomain.com/news.json with Authorization header, and parsed to json
  console.log(news.items);
});

Testing

For unit testing, you can use the built-in testing middleware to mock or spy fetch calls.

var fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');
var middleware = require('fetch-wrap/middleware');
var spyLog = [];
var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
  middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([
    {
      for: 'http://localhost*',
      options: {
        // mock every request to this url
        mock: { name: 'john' }
      }
    }
  ])
  middleware.testing({
    // optional spy function
    spy(url, options) {
      spyLog.push({ url: url, options: options })
    }
  })
]);

// it will fail if no `options.mock` is found, to prevent real requests during unit-testing
fetch('http://localhost:8080').then(function(result) {
  expect(spyLog[0].url).to.eql('http://localhost:8080');
  expect(result).to.eql({ name: 'john' });
})

For details on built-in middleware check src/middleware.js

Benchmark

node src/benchmark

compares fetch (fetch-ponyfill, not extended), with extended fetch (fetch-ponyfill extended with some of the built-in middleware).

Typically results show performance cost is neglectable, example:

fetch GET json x 435 ops/sec ±1.52% (80 runs sampled)
extended fetch GET json x 438 ops/sec ±1.24% (81 runs sampled)

