extend WHATWG fetch API with middleware
fetch(url, options)
npm install fetch-wrap --save
const fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');
// you can use native fetch(), or the implementation you prefer
let fetch = require('fetch-ponyfill')();
// extend fetch with a list of wrappers
fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
function middleware1(url, options, innerFetch) {
// this middleware does nothing
return innerFetch(url, options);
},
middleware2,
middleware3,
]);
// use your extended fetch
fetch('http://localhost:8080/file.json').then(result => console.log(result));
There's some useful middleware in this package that you can optionally import see src/middleware.js for details, here's a full example:
var fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');
var middleware = require('fetch-wrap/middleware');
var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
// support options.params, replace tokens in url and adds query string params
middleware.urlParams({
host: 'localhost'
}),
// apply options based on url (supports wildcards)
middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([
{
for: 'http://localhost*',
options: {
headers: {
Authorization: 'Token 1234'
},
timeouts: {
// will send log events at 2s and 5s with these levels
2: 'warn',
5: 'error' // 5sec timeout from localhost, error!
}
}
}
]),
// automatically serialize body to JSON if needed
middleware.sendJson(),
// automatically parse JSON (revives Dates), optionally send Accept header
// throws on http errors
middleware.receiveJson()
// logs events (start, success, fail, timeouts), defaults to console but supports custom .log handler
middleware.logger()
]);
fetch('http://{host}:8080/test.json', {
params: {
utm_source: 'nodejs'
}
}).then(result => console.log(result));
const fetchWrap = require('fetchWrap');
fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
function(url, options, fetch) {
// modify url or options
return fetch(url.replace(/^(http:)?/, 'https:'), options);
},
function(url, options, fetch) {
// add headers
return fetch(url, fetchWrap.merge({}, options, {
headers: {
Authorization: 'Token 123456'
}
});
}
function(url, options, fetch) {
// modify result
return fetch(url, options).then(function(response) {
if (!response.ok) {
throw new Error(result.status + ' ' + result.statusText);
}
if (/application\/json/.test(result.headers.get('content-type'))) {
return response.json();
}
return response.text();
});
}
function(url, options, fetch) {
// catch errors
return fetch(url, options).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
throw err;
});
}
]);
// use your customized fetch!
fetch('http://somedomain.com/news.json').then(function(news) {
// GET https://somedomain.com/news.json with Authorization header, and parsed to json
console.log(news.items);
});
For unit testing, you can use the built-in
testing middleware to mock or spy fetch calls.
var fetchWrap = require('fetch-wrap');
var middleware = require('fetch-wrap/middleware');
var spyLog = [];
var fetch = fetchWrap(fetch, [
middleware.optionsByUrlPattern([
{
for: 'http://localhost*',
options: {
// mock every request to this url
mock: { name: 'john' }
}
}
])
middleware.testing({
// optional spy function
spy(url, options) {
spyLog.push({ url: url, options: options })
}
})
]);
// it will fail if no `options.mock` is found, to prevent real requests during unit-testing
fetch('http://localhost:8080').then(function(result) {
expect(spyLog[0].url).to.eql('http://localhost:8080');
expect(result).to.eql({ name: 'john' });
})
For details on built-in middleware check src/middleware.js
node src/benchmark
compares fetch (fetch-ponyfill, not extended), with extended fetch (fetch-ponyfill extended with some of the built-in middleware).
Typically results show performance cost is neglectable, example:
fetch GET json x 435 ops/sec ±1.52% (80 runs sampled)
extended fetch GET json x 438 ops/sec ±1.24% (81 runs sampled)