Use fetch behind a proxy

A wrapper of fetch that can be use behind a proxy.

It detect standard environment variables (HTTP_PROXY, https_proxy, etc.) to choose and use the proxy.

Unlike many similar packages, this one does not use tunnel in HTTP, like request, like browsers.

Example

import fetch from 'fetch-with-proxy' ; const url = 'https://nodejs.org/' ; fetch(url) .then( ( response ) => response.text()); .then( console .log) .catch( console .error)

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install fetch - with -proxy

Tests

Use mocha to run the tests.

mocha test

Environment variables

HTTP_PROXY

http_proxy

HTTPS_PROXY

https_proxy

ALL_PROXY

NO_PROXY

API Documentation

see https://github.com/matthew-andrews/isomorphic-fetch

License

MIT/X11