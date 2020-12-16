openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fwp

fetch-with-proxy

by Nicolas Thouvenin
3.0.1 (see all)

Wrap isomorphic-fetch to enable a proxy use.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Use fetch behind a proxy

A wrapper of fetch that can be use behind a proxy.

It detect standard environment variables (HTTP_PROXY, https_proxy, etc.) to choose and use the proxy.

Unlike many similar packages, this one does not use tunnel in HTTP, like request, like browsers.

Example


import fetch from 'fetch-with-proxy';

const url = 'https://nodejs.org/';
fetch(url)
      .then((response) => response.text());
      .then(console.log)
      .catch(console.error)

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install fetch-with-proxy

Tests

Use mocha to run the tests.

$ mocha test

Environment variables

  • HTTP_PROXY
  • http_proxy
  • HTTPS_PROXY
  • https_proxy
  • ALL_PROXY
  • NO_PROXY

API Documentation

see https://github.com/matthew-andrews/isomorphic-fetch

Related projects

License

MIT/X11

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial