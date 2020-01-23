openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fv

fetch-vcr

by Philip Schatz
3.2.0 (see all)

📼 Stop mocking HTTP Requests! Just record and then play them back

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fetch-vcr

gh-board NPM version Downloads build status dependency status dev dependency status

Stop mocking HTTP Requests. Just record and then play them back. See vcr/vcr for the main idea.

Usage

After setting up (see below), the basics are:

  1. set the VCR_MODE=cache environment variable before running your tests
  2. run your tests

This will record (and load) all the HTTP responses into the ./_fixtures/ directory.

And when you run the steps again, viola! no network traffic happens.

What are the different modes?

  • playback: (default) only uses the local fixture files
  • cache: tries to use the recorded response and if not found then it is fetched and then saved (useful when adding new tests)
  • record: forces HTTP requests and responses are saved to the filesystem (useful for regenerating all the fixtures)

How can I set the VCR mode?

You can set the mode either by:

  • setting the VCR_MODE=record environment variable when running tests (NodeJS)
  • explicitly running fetch.configure({mode: 'record'}) (NodeJS or browser)

How do I set this up?

There are separate examples for NodeJS, Jest, and in a browser (PhantomJS or Selenium)

NodeJS Setup

Here is how you would use it in a typical NodeJS app:

// import fetch from 'fetch';
import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';

// Configure where the recordings should be loaded/saved to.
// The path is relative to `process.cwd()` but can be absolute.
fetch.configure({
  fixturePath: './_fixtures',
  // mode: 'record'     <-- This is optional
})

// Use fetch like you would normally
fetch('http://openstax.org')
.then(response => {
  console.log(response.ok)
})

How do I ignore calls?

Here is how you would configure it to ignore certain request:

// import fetch from 'fetch';
import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';

// Configure where the recordings should be loaded/saved to.
// The path is relative to `process.cwd()` but can be absolute.
fetch.configure({
  fixturePath: './_fixtures',
  ignoreUrls: [/.+weedmaps\.com.+/] // <-- This is an array of Regular Expressions
  // mode: 'record'     <-- This is optional
})

fetch('https://weedmaps.com/sitemap') // <-- This will be ignored from vcr
.then(response => {
  console.log(response)
})

How can I tell if the response was from the cache?

You can check response.wasCached. It will be true if the response was loaded from the cache.

import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';

fetch('https://philschatz.com').then(response => {
  if (!response.wasCached) {
    sleep(1000) // wait before making another request
  }
})

Jest Setup

Just add the following to package.json:

  "jest": {
    "moduleNameMapper": {
      "hack-node-fetch": "node-fetch",
      "node-fetch": "fetch-vcr"
    }
  }

If you want to check which calls were made, you can use the following:

// Returns an array of {url, args, hash, bodyFilename, response, optionsFilename}
const allCalls = fetchVCR.getCalled()

// Clears the array of calls made
fetchVCR.clearCalled()

jsdom Setup

Many apps use jsdom for testing which makes it really easy to add fetch-vcr. Just replace the global fetch function with fetchVCR and you can record/play back the cassettes. See below for an example:

var fs = require('fs')
var jsdom = require('jsdom')
var fetchVCR = require('fetch-vcr')

// Configure the path to find cassettes
fetchVCR.configure({
  fixturePath: './_fixtures/'
})

var dom = new jsdom.JSDOM(fs.readFileSync('./jsdom-example.html'), {
  runScripts: 'dangerously',
  beforeParse: (window) => {
    // This changes the fetch global to be fetchVCR
    window.fetch = fetchVCR
  }
})

How can I use this in a browser?

It is easy to record HTTP requests in NodeJS and play them back in the browser.

To play them back in a browser, just run fetchVCR.configure({fixturePath: './path/to/_fixtures'}) and fetchVCR will use that path to load the files via AJAX requests.

To record HTTP requests in a browser you will need to do a little bit of work. Loading fixture files is relatively painless (using XMLHTTPRequest) but saving them to disk is non-trivial.

In order to save the fixture files to disk you will need to override fetchVCR.saveFile(rootPath, filename, contents) => Promise.

If you are using PhantomJS you will likely need to use the alert(msg) to get data out of PhantomJS and then save it to the filesystem (using fs.writeFile(...))

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial