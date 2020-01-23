Stop mocking HTTP Requests. Just record and then play them back. See vcr/vcr for the main idea.
After setting up (see below), the basics are:
VCR_MODE=cache environment variable before running your tests
This will record (and load) all the HTTP responses into the
./_fixtures/ directory.
And when you run the steps again, viola! no network traffic happens.
playback: (default) only uses the local fixture files
cache: tries to use the recorded response and if not found then it is fetched and then saved (useful when adding new tests)
record: forces HTTP requests and responses are saved to the filesystem (useful for regenerating all the fixtures)
You can set the mode either by:
VCR_MODE=record environment variable when running tests (NodeJS)
fetch.configure({mode: 'record'}) (NodeJS or browser)
There are separate examples for NodeJS, Jest, and in a browser (PhantomJS or Selenium)
Here is how you would use it in a typical NodeJS app:
// import fetch from 'fetch';
import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';
// Configure where the recordings should be loaded/saved to.
// The path is relative to `process.cwd()` but can be absolute.
fetch.configure({
fixturePath: './_fixtures',
// mode: 'record' <-- This is optional
})
// Use fetch like you would normally
fetch('http://openstax.org')
.then(response => {
console.log(response.ok)
})
Here is how you would configure it to ignore certain request:
// import fetch from 'fetch';
import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';
// Configure where the recordings should be loaded/saved to.
// The path is relative to `process.cwd()` but can be absolute.
fetch.configure({
fixturePath: './_fixtures',
ignoreUrls: [/.+weedmaps\.com.+/] // <-- This is an array of Regular Expressions
// mode: 'record' <-- This is optional
})
fetch('https://weedmaps.com/sitemap') // <-- This will be ignored from vcr
.then(response => {
console.log(response)
})
You can check
response.wasCached. It will be
true if the response was loaded from the cache.
import fetch from 'fetch-vcr';
fetch('https://philschatz.com').then(response => {
if (!response.wasCached) {
sleep(1000) // wait before making another request
}
})
Just add the following to
package.json:
"jest": {
"moduleNameMapper": {
"hack-node-fetch": "node-fetch",
"node-fetch": "fetch-vcr"
}
}
If you want to check which calls were made, you can use the following:
// Returns an array of {url, args, hash, bodyFilename, response, optionsFilename}
const allCalls = fetchVCR.getCalled()
// Clears the array of calls made
fetchVCR.clearCalled()
Many apps use
jsdom for testing which makes it really easy to add
fetch-vcr. Just replace the global
fetch function with
fetchVCR and you can record/play back the cassettes. See below for an example:
var fs = require('fs')
var jsdom = require('jsdom')
var fetchVCR = require('fetch-vcr')
// Configure the path to find cassettes
fetchVCR.configure({
fixturePath: './_fixtures/'
})
var dom = new jsdom.JSDOM(fs.readFileSync('./jsdom-example.html'), {
runScripts: 'dangerously',
beforeParse: (window) => {
// This changes the fetch global to be fetchVCR
window.fetch = fetchVCR
}
})
It is easy to record HTTP requests in NodeJS and play them back in the browser.
To play them back in a browser, just run
fetchVCR.configure({fixturePath: './path/to/_fixtures'}) and
fetchVCR will use that path to load the files via AJAX requests.
To record HTTP requests in a browser you will need to do a little bit of work. Loading fixture files is relatively painless (using
XMLHTTPRequest) but saving them to disk is non-trivial.
In order to save the fixture files to disk you will need to override
fetchVCR.saveFile(rootPath, filename, contents) => Promise.
If you are using PhantomJS you will likely need to use the
alert(msg) to get data out of PhantomJS and then save it to the filesystem (using
fs.writeFile(...))