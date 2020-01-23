Stop mocking HTTP Requests. Just record and then play them back. See vcr/vcr for the main idea.

Usage

After setting up (see below), the basics are:

set the VCR_MODE=cache environment variable before running your tests run your tests

This will record (and load) all the HTTP responses into the ./_fixtures/ directory.

And when you run the steps again, viola! no network traffic happens.

What are the different modes?

playback : (default) only uses the local fixture files

: (default) uses the local fixture files cache : tries to use the recorded response and if not found then it is fetched and then saved (useful when adding new tests)

: tries to use the recorded response and if not found then it is fetched and then saved (useful when adding new tests) record : forces HTTP requests and responses are saved to the filesystem (useful for regenerating all the fixtures)

How can I set the VCR mode?

You can set the mode either by:

setting the VCR_MODE=record environment variable when running tests (NodeJS)

environment variable when running tests (NodeJS) explicitly running fetch.configure({mode: 'record'}) (NodeJS or browser)

How do I set this up?

There are separate examples for NodeJS, Jest, and in a browser (PhantomJS or Selenium)

NodeJS Setup

Here is how you would use it in a typical NodeJS app:

import fetch from 'fetch-vcr' ; fetch.configure({ fixturePath : './_fixtures' , }) fetch( 'http://openstax.org' ) .then( response => { console .log(response.ok) })

How do I ignore calls?

Here is how you would configure it to ignore certain request:

import fetch from 'fetch-vcr' ; fetch.configure({ fixturePath : './_fixtures' , ignoreUrls : [ /.+weedmaps\.com.+/ ] }) fetch( 'https://weedmaps.com/sitemap' ) .then( response => { console .log(response) })

How can I tell if the response was from the cache?

You can check response.wasCached . It will be true if the response was loaded from the cache.

import fetch from 'fetch-vcr' ; fetch( 'https://philschatz.com' ).then( response => { if (!response.wasCached) { sleep( 1000 ) } })

Jest Setup

Just add the following to package.json :

"jest" : { "moduleNameMapper" : { "hack-node-fetch" : "node-fetch" , "node-fetch" : "fetch-vcr" } }

If you want to check which calls were made, you can use the following:

const allCalls = fetchVCR.getCalled() fetchVCR.clearCalled()

jsdom Setup

Many apps use jsdom for testing which makes it really easy to add fetch-vcr . Just replace the global fetch function with fetchVCR and you can record/play back the cassettes. See below for an example:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var jsdom = require ( 'jsdom' ) var fetchVCR = require ( 'fetch-vcr' ) fetchVCR.configure({ fixturePath : './_fixtures/' }) var dom = new jsdom.JSDOM(fs.readFileSync( './jsdom-example.html' ), { runScripts : 'dangerously' , beforeParse : ( window ) => { window .fetch = fetchVCR } })

How can I use this in a browser?

It is easy to record HTTP requests in NodeJS and play them back in the browser.

To play them back in a browser, just run fetchVCR.configure({fixturePath: './path/to/_fixtures'}) and fetchVCR will use that path to load the files via AJAX requests.

To record HTTP requests in a browser you will need to do a little bit of work. Loading fixture files is relatively painless (using XMLHTTPRequest ) but saving them to disk is non-trivial.

In order to save the fixture files to disk you will need to override fetchVCR.saveFile(rootPath, filename, contents) => Promise .