HTTP/S fetch wrapper that adds the possibility to set a timeout after which a custom error is returned. If used in NodeJS, this package is dependent on node-fetch, altough it will always try to use window.fetch.
npm install --save fetch-timeout
Also add the following package, since the standard window.fetch isn't accessible from node.
npm install --save node-fetch
var fetchTimeout = require('fetch-timeout');
fetchTimeout('https://api.github.com/', {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
}, 5000, 'My custom timeout error string')
.then(function(res) {
if (res.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('Status code not OK', res.status);
} else {
return res.json();
}
})
.then(function(json) {
console.log("json returned from response");
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log("error", err);
});
import fetchTimeout from 'fetch-timeout';
fetchTimeout('https://api.github.com/', {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
}, 5000, 'My custom timeout error string')
.then(res => {
if (res.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('Status code not OK', res.status);
} else {
return res.json();
}
})
.then(json => {
console.log("json returned from response");
})
.catch(err => {
console.log("error", err);
});
|Arguments
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|url
|string
|false
|url to pass to node-fetch
|options
|object
|true
|{}
|standard options to pass to node-fetch
|timeout
|number
|true
|10000
|maximum acceptable timeout before throwing the timeout error
|error
|string
|true
|'Timeout error'
|custom error string after the timeout is expired
npm test
Pull requests and suggestions are more than welcome!