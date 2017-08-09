openbase logo
fetch-timeout

by Alberto Schiabel
0.0.2 (see all)

HTTP/S fetch wrapper that adds the possibility to set a timeout after which a custom error is returned.

Readme

fetch-timeout

HTTP/S fetch wrapper that adds the possibility to set a timeout after which a custom error is returned. If used in NodeJS, this package is dependent on node-fetch, altough it will always try to use window.fetch.

Installation

npm install --save fetch-timeout

Nodejs environment only

Also add the following package, since the standard window.fetch isn't accessible from node.

npm install --save node-fetch

Usage

ES5

  var fetchTimeout = require('fetch-timeout');

  fetchTimeout('https://api.github.com/', {
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
      'Accept': 'application/json',
      'Content-Type': 'application/json'
    },
  }, 5000, 'My custom timeout error string')
  .then(function(res) {
    if (res.status !== 200) {
      throw new Error('Status code not OK', res.status);
    } else {
      return res.json();
    }
  })
  .then(function(json) {
    console.log("json returned from response");
  })
  .catch(function(err) {
      console.log("error", err);
  });

ES6

  import fetchTimeout from 'fetch-timeout';

  fetchTimeout('https://api.github.com/', {
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
      'Accept': 'application/json',
      'Content-Type': 'application/json'
    },
  }, 5000, 'My custom timeout error string')
  .then(res => {
    if (res.status !== 200) {
      throw new Error('Status code not OK', res.status);
    } else {
      return res.json();
    }
  })
  .then(json => {
    console.log("json returned from response");
  })
  .catch(err => {
      console.log("error", err);
  });

API

ArgumentsTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
urlstringfalseurl to pass to node-fetch
optionsobjecttrue{}standard options to pass to node-fetch
timeoutnumbertrue10000maximum acceptable timeout before throwing the timeout error
errorstringtrue'Timeout error'custom error string after the timeout is expired

Tests

npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and suggestions are more than welcome!

