HTTP/S fetch wrapper that adds the possibility to set a timeout after which a custom error is returned. If used in NodeJS, this package is dependent on node-fetch, altough it will always try to use window.fetch.

Installation

npm install --save fetch-timeout

Nodejs environment only

Also add the following package, since the standard window.fetch isn't accessible from node.

npm install --save node-fetch

Usage

ES5

var fetchTimeout = require ( 'fetch-timeout' ); fetchTimeout( 'https://api.github.com/' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, }, 5000 , 'My custom timeout error string' ) .then( function ( res ) { if (res.status !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( 'Status code not OK' , res.status); } else { return res.json(); } }) .then( function ( json ) { console .log( "json returned from response" ); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( "error" , err); });

ES6

import fetchTimeout from 'fetch-timeout' ; fetchTimeout( 'https://api.github.com/' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, }, 5000 , 'My custom timeout error string' ) .then( res => { if (res.status !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( 'Status code not OK' , res.status); } else { return res.json(); } }) .then( json => { console .log( "json returned from response" ); }) .catch( err => { console .log( "error" , err); });

API

Arguments Type Optional Default Description url string false url to pass to node-fetch options object true {} standard options to pass to node-fetch timeout number true 10000 maximum acceptable timeout before throwing the timeout error error string true 'Timeout error' custom error string after the timeout is expired

Tests

npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and suggestions are more than welcome!