Adds retry functionality to the
Fetch API.
It wraps any
Fetch API package (eg: isomorphic-fetch, cross-fetch, isomorphic-unfetch and etc.) and retries requests that fail due to network issues. It can also be configured to retry requests on specific HTTP status codes.
npm install fetch-retry --save
fetch-retry is used the same way as
fetch, but also accepts
retries,
retryDelay, and
retryOn on the
options object.
These properties are optional, and unless different defaults have been specified when requiring
fetch-retry, these will default to 3 retries, with a 1000ms retry delay, and to only retry on network errors.
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
var originalFetch = require('isomorphic-fetch');
var fetch = require('fetch-retry')(originalFetch);
fetch(url, {
retries: 3,
retryDelay: 1000
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json();
})
.then(function(json) {
// do something with the result
console.log(json);
});
or passing your own defaults:
var originalFetch = require('isomorphic-fetch');
var fetch = require('fetch-retry')(originalFetch, {
retries: 5,
retryDelay: 800
});
fetch-retryuses promises and requires you to polyfill the Promise API in order to support Internet Explorer.
The default behavior of
fetch-retry is to wait a fixed amount of time between attempts, but it is also possible to customize this by passing a function as the
retryDelay option. The function is supplied three arguments:
attempt (starting at 0),
error (in case of a network error), and
response. It must return a number indicating the delay.
fetch(url, {
retryDelay: function(attempt, error, response) {
return Math.pow(2, attempt) * 1000; // 1000, 2000, 4000
}
}).then(function(response) {
return response.json();
}).then(function(json) {
// do something with the result
console.log(json);
});
The default behavior of
fetch-retry is to only retry requests on network related issues, but it is also possible to configure it to retry on specific HTTP status codes. This is done by using the
retryOn property, which expects an array of HTTP status codes.
fetch(url, {
retryOn: [503]
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json();
})
.then(function(json) {
// do something with the result
console.log(json);
});
The
retryOn option may also be specified as a function, in which case it will be supplied three arguments:
attempt (starting at 0),
error (in case of a network error), and
response. Return a truthy value from this function in order to trigger a retry, any falsy value will result in the call to fetch either resolving (in case the last attempt resulted in a response), or rejecting (in case the last attempt resulted in an error).
fetch(url, {
retryOn: function(attempt, error, response) {
// retry on any network error, or 4xx or 5xx status codes
if (error !== null || response.status >= 400) {
console.log(`retrying, attempt number ${attempt + 1}`);
return true;
}
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json();
}).then(function(json) {
// do something with the result
console.log(json);
});
The
retryOn option may also be used with async and await for calling asyncronous functions:
fetch(url, {
retryOn: async function(attempt, error, response) {
if (attempt > 3) return false;
if (error !== null) {
var json = await response.json();
if (json.property !== undefined) {
return true;
}
}
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json();
}).then(function(json) {
// do something with the result
console.log(json);
});