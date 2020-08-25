Compatibility layer for efficient streaming of binary data using WHATWG Streams
This library provides a consistent, cross browser API for streaming a response from an HTTP server based on the WHATWG Streams specification. At the time of writing, Chrome is the only browser to nativley support returning a
ReadableStream from its
fetch implementation - all other browsers need to fall back to
XMLHttpRequest.
FireFox does provide the ability to efficiently retrieve a byte-stream from a server; however only via it's
XMLHttpRequest implementation (when using
responsetype=moz-chunked-arraybuffer). Other browsers do not provide access to the underlying byte-stream and must therefore fall-back to concatenating the response string and then encoding it into it's UTF-8 byte representation using the
TextEncoder API.
Nb: If you are happy using a node-style API (using callbacks and events) I would suggest taking a look at
stream-http.
This package can be installed with
npm:
$ npm install fetch-readablestream --save
Once installed you can import it directly:
import fetchStream from 'fetch-readablestream';
Or you can add a script tag pointing to the
dist/fetch-readablestream.js bundle and use the
fetchStream global:
<script src="./node_modules/fetch-readablestream/dist/fetch-readablestream.js"></script>
<script>
window.fetchStream('...')
</script>
The
fetchStream api provides a subset of the
fetch API; in particular, the ability to get a
ReadableStream back from the
Response object which can be used to efficiently stream a chunked-transfer encoded response from the server.
function readAllChunks(readableStream) {
const reader = readableStream.getReader();
const chunks = [];
function pump() {
return reader.read().then(({ value, done }) => {
if (done) {
return chunks;
}
chunks.push(value);
return pump();
});
}
return pump();
}
fetchStream('/endpoint')
.then(response => readAllChunks(response.body))
.then(chunks => console.dir(chunks))
AbortController is supported in many environments, and allows you to abort ongoing requests. This is fully supported in any environment that supports both ReadableStreams & AbortController directly (e.g. Chrome 66+), and has basic support in most other environments, though you may need a polyfill in your own code to use it. To abort a request:
const controller = new AbortController();
fetchStream('/endpoint', {
signal: controller.signal
}).then(() => {
// ...
});
// To abort the ongoing request:
controller.abort();
fetch-readablestream makes the following assumptions on the environment; legacy browsers will need to provide Polyfills for this functionality:
|Feature
|Browsers
|Polyfill
|ReadableStream
|Firefox, Safari, IE11, PhantomJS
|web-streams-polyfill
|TextEncoder
|Safari, IE11, PhantomJS
|text-encoding
|Promise, Symbol, Object.assign
|IE11, PhantomJS
|babel-polyfill
Use
npm run watch to fire up karma with live-reloading. Visit http://localhost:9876/ in a bunch of browsers to capture them - the test suite will run automatically and report any failures.