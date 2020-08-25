Compatibility layer for efficient streaming of binary data using WHATWG Streams

Why

This library provides a consistent, cross browser API for streaming a response from an HTTP server based on the WHATWG Streams specification. At the time of writing, Chrome is the only browser to nativley support returning a ReadableStream from its fetch implementation - all other browsers need to fall back to XMLHttpRequest .

FireFox does provide the ability to efficiently retrieve a byte-stream from a server; however only via it's XMLHttpRequest implementation (when using responsetype=moz-chunked-arraybuffer ). Other browsers do not provide access to the underlying byte-stream and must therefore fall-back to concatenating the response string and then encoding it into it's UTF-8 byte representation using the TextEncoder API.

Nb: If you are happy using a node-style API (using callbacks and events) I would suggest taking a look at stream-http .

Installation

This package can be installed with npm :

$ npm install fetch -readablestream

Once installed you can import it directly:

import fetchStream from 'fetch-readablestream' ;

Or you can add a script tag pointing to the dist/fetch-readablestream.js bundle and use the fetchStream global:

< script src = "./node_modules/fetch-readablestream/dist/fetch-readablestream.js" > </ script > < script > window .fetchStream( '...' ) </ script >

Usage

The fetchStream api provides a subset of the fetch API; in particular, the ability to get a ReadableStream back from the Response object which can be used to efficiently stream a chunked-transfer encoded response from the server.

function readAllChunks ( readableStream ) { const reader = readableStream.getReader(); const chunks = []; function pump ( ) { return reader.read().then( ( { value, done } ) => { if (done) { return chunks; } chunks.push(value); return pump(); }); } return pump(); } fetchStream( '/endpoint' ) .then( response => readAllChunks(response.body)) .then( chunks => console .dir(chunks))

AbortController is supported in many environments, and allows you to abort ongoing requests. This is fully supported in any environment that supports both ReadableStreams & AbortController directly (e.g. Chrome 66+), and has basic support in most other environments, though you may need a polyfill in your own code to use it. To abort a request:

const controller = new AbortController(); fetchStream( '/endpoint' , { signal : controller.signal }).then( () => { }); controller.abort();

Browser Compatibility

fetch-readablestream makes the following assumptions on the environment; legacy browsers will need to provide Polyfills for this functionality:

Feature Browsers Polyfill ReadableStream Firefox, Safari, IE11, PhantomJS web-streams-polyfill TextEncoder Safari, IE11, PhantomJS text-encoding Promise, Symbol, Object.assign IE11, PhantomJS babel-polyfill

