Fetch Ponyfill

WHATWG fetch ponyfill

This module wraps the github/fetch polyfill in a CommonJS module for browserification, and avoids appending anything to the window, instead returning a setup function when fetch-ponyfill is required. Inspired by object-assign.

When used in Node, delegates to node-fetch instead.

Usage

Browserify

const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = require ( 'fetch-ponyfill' )(options);

Webpack

import fetchPonyfill from 'fetch-ponyfill' ; const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = fetchPonyfill(options);

Options

Where options is an object with the following optional properties: