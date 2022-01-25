WHATWG
fetchponyfill
This module wraps the github/fetch polyfill in a CommonJS module
for browserification, and avoids appending anything to the window, instead returning a setup
function when
fetch-ponyfill is required. Inspired by
object-assign.
When used in Node, delegates to
node-fetch instead.
const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = require('fetch-ponyfill')(options);
import fetchPonyfill from 'fetch-ponyfill';
const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = fetchPonyfill(options);
Where
options is an object with the following optional properties:
|option
|description
Promise
|An A+ Promise implementation. Defaults to
window.Promise in the browser, and
global.Promise in Node.
XMLHttpRequest
|The XMLHttpRequest constructor. This is useful to feed in when working with Firefox OS. Defaults to
window.XMLHttpRequest. Has no effect in Node.