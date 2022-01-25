openbase logo
fp

fetch-ponyfill

by Mark S. Everitt
7.1.0 (see all)

WHATWG fetch ponyfill

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

246K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fetch Ponyfill

WHATWG fetch ponyfill

This module wraps the github/fetch polyfill in a CommonJS module for browserification, and avoids appending anything to the window, instead returning a setup function when fetch-ponyfill is required. Inspired by object-assign.

When used in Node, delegates to node-fetch instead.

Usage

Browserify

const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = require('fetch-ponyfill')(options);

Webpack

import fetchPonyfill from 'fetch-ponyfill';
const {fetch, Request, Response, Headers} = fetchPonyfill(options);

Options

Where options is an object with the following optional properties:

optiondescription
PromiseAn A+ Promise implementation. Defaults to window.Promise in the browser, and global.Promise in Node.
XMLHttpRequestThe XMLHttpRequest constructor. This is useful to feed in when working with Firefox OS. Defaults to window.XMLHttpRequest. Has no effect in Node.

