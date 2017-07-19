fetch polyfill which supports all mainstream browsers, even IE6, IE7, IE8.....

$ npm install fetch -polyfill2 $ npm install bluebird $ npm install json3

HTML

< script src = 'path-to-node_modules/bulebird/bluebird.js' > </ script > < script src = 'path-to-node_modules/json3/json3.js' > </ script > < script src = 'path-to-node_modules/fetch-polyfill2/dist/index.js' > </ script > < script > fetch( '/users.html' ) .then( function ( response ) { return response.text() }).then( function ( body ) { document .body.innerHTML = body }) </ script >

It is strongly recommended that these three libraries be packaged together with webpack

JSON

fetch( '/users.json' ) .then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( json ) { console .log( 'parsed json' , json) }).catch( function ( ex ) { console .log( 'parsing failed' , ex) })

Response metadata

fetch( '/users.json' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.headers.get( 'Content-Type' )) console .log(response.headers.get( 'Date' )) console .log(response.status) console .log(response.statusText) })

Post form

var form = document .querySelector( 'form' ) fetch( '/users' , { method : 'POST' , body : new FormData(form) })

Post JSON

fetch( '/users' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ name : 'Hubot' , login : 'hubot' , }) })

File upload

var input = document .querySelector( 'input[type="file"]' ) var data = new FormData() data.append( 'file' , input.files[ 0 ]) data.append( 'user' , 'hubot' ) fetch( '/avatars' , { method : 'POST' , body : data })

###IE6-7 cors

涉及到的参数

jsonpCallbackFunction : 后端生成的函数名, 不传自动生成,与jQuery一致 jsonpCallback: 链接中的名字,不传为 callback ,与jQuery一致 charset: 设置script的字符集

所有情况下,想跨域,都需要手动设置 credentials: 'include' 所有情况下,如果想发送请求,想带着cookie, 都需要设置 credentials: 'include'

fetch( '/users' , { credentials : 'include' , }).then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( ) { })

###使用fetch下载HTML乱码问题

fetch( 'http://tieba.baidu.com' ) .then( res => res.blob()) .then( blob => { var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = function ( e ) { var text = reader.result; console .log(text) } reader.readAsText(blob, 'GBK' ) })

更多用法见这里 http://www.w3ctech.com/topic/854