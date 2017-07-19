fetch polyfill which supports all mainstream browsers, even IE6, IE7, IE8.....
$ npm install fetch-polyfill2 --save
$ npm install bluebird -- save
$ npm install json3 -- save
<script src='path-to-node_modules/bulebird/bluebird.js' ></script>
<!--or other promise polyfill library-->
<script src='path-to-node_modules/json3/json3.js' ></script>
<script src='path-to-node_modules/fetch-polyfill2/dist/index.js' ></script>
<script>
fetch('/users.html')
.then(function(response) {
return response.text()
}).then(function(body) {
document.body.innerHTML = body
})
</script>
It is strongly recommended that these three libraries be packaged together with webpack
fetch('/users.json')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetch('/users.json').then(function(response) {
console.log(response.headers.get('Content-Type'))
console.log(response.headers.get('Date'))
console.log(response.status)
console.log(response.statusText)
})
var form = document.querySelector('form')
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
body: new FormData(form)
})
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'Hubot',
login: 'hubot',
})
})
var input = document.querySelector('input[type="file"]')
var data = new FormData()
data.append('file', input.files[0])
data.append('user', 'hubot')
fetch('/avatars', {
method: 'POST',
body: data
})
###IE6-7 cors
涉及到的参数
jsonpCallbackFunction : 后端生成的函数名, 不传自动生成,与jQuery一致
jsonpCallback: 链接中的名字,不传为
callback,与jQuery一致
charset: 设置script的字符集
所有情况下,想跨域,都需要手动设置 credentials: 'include' 所有情况下,如果想发送请求,想带着cookie, 都需要设置 credentials: 'include'
fetch('/users', { //jsonp!!!
credentials: 'include',
}).then(function(response){
return response.json()
}).then(function(){
})
###使用fetch下载HTML乱码问题
fetch('http://tieba.baidu.com')
.then(res=> res.blob())
.then(blob => {
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = function(e) {
var text = reader.result;
console.log(text)
}
reader.readAsText(blob, 'GBK') //或 UTF8,逐个试
})
更多用法见这里 http://www.w3ctech.com/topic/854