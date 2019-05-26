openbase logo
fpx

fetch-plus-xml

by Rick Wong
3.10.4

🐕 Fetch API with middlewares

Readme

Fetch+

A convenient Fetch API library with first-class middleware support.

version license Package Quality installs

Features

  • Drop-in replacement for fetch().
  • Simple BREAD methods for consuming REST APIs.
  • A "queries" object option for building safe query strings more easily.
  • All options can be computed values: myHeaders: () => values
  • Custom middlewares to manipute requests, responses, and caught errors.
  • Useful middlewares and handlers (JSON/Auth/CSRF/Immutable etc) available as separate npm packages.
  • Fetch API Streams draft handler with an Observable interface.
  • Runs in Node and all browsers.

Installation

npm install --save fetch-plus  isomorphic-fetch

Additional middlewares

npm install --save fetch-plus-basicauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-bearerauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-csrf
npm install --save fetch-plus-immutable
npm install --save fetch-plus-json
npm install --save fetch-plus-oauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-stream
npm install --save fetch-plus-useragent
npm install --save fetch-plus-xml

Usage

import/require

import {fetch, createClient} from "fetch-plus";

fetch

fetch("http://some.api.example/v1", {
    query: {foo: "bar"},                // Query string object. So convenient.
    body: () => "R2-D2"                 // Computed values are computed.
});

createClient

Creates a RESTful client so middlewares can be added to it.

const client = createClient("http://some.api.example/v1");

client.addMiddleware

Create middlewares like: (request) => (response) => response

client.addMiddleware(
    (request) => {
        request.path += ".json";
        request.options.headers["Content-Type"] = "application/json; charset=utf-8";

        return (response) => response.json();
    }
);

client.request

request performs generic requests to the configured endpoint.

client.request("posts/25/comments", {
    method: "POST",
    body: {comment: "C-3PO"}
});

client.browse|read|edit|add|destroy|replace

BREAD helpers that perform requests to the configured endpoint.

client.browse(            
    "posts"                    // A string...
);

client.add(
    ["posts", 1, "comments"],  // ...or an array like ["posts", id, "comments"]
    {body: "C-3PO"}            // Regular Fetch API body option.
);

client.list|create|read|update|destroy

CRUD aliases that perform requests to the configured endpoint.

client.list(            
    "posts"                    // A string...
);

client.create(
    ["posts", 1, "comments"],  // ...or an array like ["posts", id, "comments"]
    {body: "C-3PO"}            // Regular Fetch API body option.
);

handlers

Handlers take configuration and return functions to pass to .then().

// Transform JSON with fetch-plus-json.
import plusJson from "fetch-plus-json";

fetch("http://some.api.example/v1/posts").then(plusJson.handler({some:"config"}));

See example for more.

Community

Let's start one together! After you ★Star this project, follow me @Rygu on Twitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.

