A convenient Fetch API library with first-class middleware support.

Features

Drop-in replacement for fetch().

Simple BREAD methods for consuming REST APIs.

A "queries" object option for building safe query strings more easily.

All options can be computed values: myHeaders: () => values

Custom middlewares to manipute requests, responses, and caught errors.

Useful middlewares and handlers (JSON/Auth/CSRF/Immutable etc) available as separate npm packages.

Fetch API Streams draft handler with an Observable interface.

Runs in Node and all browsers.

Installation

npm install --save fetch-plus isomorphic-fetch

Additional middlewares

npm install --save fetch-plus-basicauth npm install --save fetch-plus-bearerauth npm install --save fetch-plus-csrf npm install --save fetch-plus-immutable npm install --save fetch-plus-json npm install --save fetch-plus-oauth npm install --save fetch-plus-stream npm install --save fetch-plus-useragent npm install --save fetch-plus-xml

Usage

import/require

import {fetch, createClient} from "fetch-plus" ;

fetch

fetch( "http://some.api.example/v1" , { query : { foo : "bar" }, body : () => "R2-D2" });

createClient

Creates a RESTful client so middlewares can be added to it.

const client = createClient( "http://some.api.example/v1" );

client.addMiddleware

Create middlewares like: (request) => (response) => response

client.addMiddleware( ( request ) => { request.path += ".json" ; request.options.headers[ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json; charset=utf-8" ; return ( response ) => response.json(); } );

client.request

request performs generic requests to the configured endpoint.

client.request( "posts/25/comments" , { method : "POST" , body : { comment : "C-3PO" } });

client.browse|read|edit|add|destroy|replace

BREAD helpers that perform requests to the configured endpoint.

client.browse( "posts" ); client.add( [ "posts" , 1 , "comments" ], { body : "C-3PO" } );

client.list|create|read|update|destroy

CRUD aliases that perform requests to the configured endpoint.

client.list( "posts" ); client.create( [ "posts" , 1 , "comments" ], { body : "C-3PO" } );

handlers

Handlers take configuration and return functions to pass to .then() .

import plusJson from "fetch-plus-json" ; fetch( "http://some.api.example/v1/posts" ).then(plusJson.handler({ some : "config" }));

See example for more.

Community

Let's start one together! After you ★Star this project, follow me @Rygu on Twitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.