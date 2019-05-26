A convenient Fetch API library with first-class middleware support.
npm install --save fetch-plus isomorphic-fetch
npm install --save fetch-plus-basicauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-bearerauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-csrf
npm install --save fetch-plus-immutable
npm install --save fetch-plus-json
npm install --save fetch-plus-oauth
npm install --save fetch-plus-stream
npm install --save fetch-plus-useragent
npm install --save fetch-plus-xml
import/require
import {fetch, createClient} from "fetch-plus";
fetch
fetch("http://some.api.example/v1", {
query: {foo: "bar"}, // Query string object. So convenient.
body: () => "R2-D2" // Computed values are computed.
});
createClient
Creates a RESTful client so middlewares can be added to it.
const client = createClient("http://some.api.example/v1");
client.addMiddleware
Create middlewares like:
(request) => (response) => response
client.addMiddleware(
(request) => {
request.path += ".json";
request.options.headers["Content-Type"] = "application/json; charset=utf-8";
return (response) => response.json();
}
);
client.request
request performs generic requests to the configured endpoint.
client.request("posts/25/comments", {
method: "POST",
body: {comment: "C-3PO"}
});
client.browse|read|edit|add|destroy|replace
BREAD helpers that perform requests to the configured endpoint.
client.browse(
"posts" // A string...
);
client.add(
["posts", 1, "comments"], // ...or an array like ["posts", id, "comments"]
{body: "C-3PO"} // Regular Fetch API body option.
);
client.list|create|read|update|destroy
CRUD aliases that perform requests to the configured endpoint.
client.list(
"posts" // A string...
);
client.create(
["posts", 1, "comments"], // ...or an array like ["posts", id, "comments"]
{body: "C-3PO"} // Regular Fetch API body option.
);
handlers
Handlers take configuration and return functions to pass to
.then().
// Transform JSON with fetch-plus-json.
import plusJson from "fetch-plus-json";
fetch("http://some.api.example/v1/posts").then(plusJson.handler({some:"config"}));
See example for more.
BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.