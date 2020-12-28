Wrapper around fetch-mock - a comprehensive, isomorphic mock for the fetch api - which provides an interface that is more idiomatic when working in jest.
The example at the bottom of this readme demonstrates the intuitive API, but shows off only a fraction of fetch-mock's functionality. Features include:
fetch-mock-jest requires the following to run:
node-fetch is not included as a dependency of
fetch-mock.
fetch API either natively or via a polyfill/ponyfill
npm install -D fetch-mock-jest
const fetchMock = require('fetch-mock-jest')
jest.mock('node-fetch', () => require('fetch-mock-jest').sandbox())
const fetchMock = require('node-fetch')
Please refer to the fetch-mock documentation and cheatsheet
All jest methods for configuring mock functions are disabled as fetch-mock's own methods should always be used
All the built in jest function inspection assertions can be used, e.g.
expect(fetchMock).toHaveBeenCalledWith('http://example.com').
fetchMock.mock.calls and
fetchMock.mock.results are also exposed, giving access to manually inspect the calls.
The following custom jest expectation methods, proxying through to
fetch-mock's inspection methods are also available. They can all be prefixed with the
.not helper for negative assertions.
expect(fetchMock).toHaveFetched(filter, options)
expect(fetchMock).toHaveLastFetched(filter, options)
expect(fetchMock).toHaveNthFetched(n, filter, options)
expect(fetchMock).toHaveFetchedTimes(n, filter, options)
expect(fetchMock).toBeDone(filter)
filter and
options are the same as those used by
fetch-mock's inspection methods
Fetched replaced by any of the following verbs to scope to a particular method: + Got + Posted + Put + Deleted + FetchedHead + Patched
e.g.
expect(fetchMock).toHaveLastPatched(filter, options)
fetchMock.mockClear() can be used to reset the call history
fetchMock.mockReset() can be used to remove all configured mocks
Please report any bugs in resetting mocks on the issues board
const fetchMock = require('fetch-mock-jest');
const userManager = require('../src/user-manager');
test(async () => {
const users = [{ name: 'bob' }];
fetchMock
.get('http://example.com/users', users)
.post('http://example.com/user', (url, options) => {
if (typeof options.body.name === 'string') {
users.push(options.body);
return 202;
}
return 400;
})
.patch(
{
url: 'http://example.com/user'
},
405
);
expect(await userManager.getAll()).toEqual([{ name: 'bob' }]);
expect(fetchMock).toHaveLastFetched('http://example.com/users
get');
await userManager.create({ name: true });
expect(fetchMock).toHaveLastFetched(
{
url: 'http://example.com/user',
body: { name: true }
},
'post'
);
expect(await userManager.getAll()).toEqual([{ name: 'bob' }]);
fetchMock.mockClear();
await userManager.create({ name: 'sarah' });
expect(fetchMock).toHaveLastFetched(
{
url: 'http://example.com/user',
body: { name: 'sarah' }
},
'post'
);
expect(await userManager.getAll()).toEqual([
{ name: 'bob' },
{ name: 'sarah' }
]);
fetchMock.mockReset();
});
Great little library which helps write clearer code using assertions instead of having to dig deep into fetch-mock object. For the most part it works as expected but have come across bugs here and there being still a reasonably new library. Maintainer is generally active though and in the cases where I got stuck, I just reverted to the good old way of traversing the fetch-mock object to do my test assertions until the bug was resolved.