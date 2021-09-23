openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fm

fetch-mock

by Rhys Evans
9.11.0 (see all)

Mock http requests made using fetch

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

588K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
VasilyShelkov

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

fetch-mock

Mock http requests made using fetch.

Features include:

  • mocks most of the fetch API spec, even advanced behaviours such as streaming and aborting
  • declarative matching for most aspects of a http request, including url, headers, body and query parameters
  • shorthands for the most commonly used features, such as matching a http method or matching one fetch only
  • support for delaying responses, or using your own async functions to define custom race conditions
  • can be used as a spy to observe real network requests
  • can be extended with your own reusable custom matchers that can be used both for matching fetch-calls and inspecting the results
  • isomorphic, and supports either a global fetch instance or a locally required instance

New If using jest, try the new fetch-mock-jest wrapper.

New Cheatsheet

node version licence npm downloads CircleCI Code coverage Known Vulnerabilities

fetchMock.mock('http://example.com', 200);
const res = await fetch('http://example.com');
assert(res.ok);
fetchMock.restore();

Table of Contents

I devote a lot of time to maintaining fetch-mock for free. I don't ask for payment, but am raising money for a refugee charity - please consider donating

Requirements

fetch-mock requires the following to run:

  • Node.js 8+ for full feature operation
  • Node.js 0.12+ with limitations
  • npm (normally comes with Node.js)
  • Either of the following
    • node-fetch when testing in a nodejs
    • A browser that supports the fetch API when testing in a browser

Documentation and Usage

See the project website or cheatsheet

If you're using jest as your test runner, consider using fetch-mock-jest, a lightweight, jest-friendly wrapper around fetch-mock.

License

fetch-mock is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2019, Rhys Evans

Housekeeping

npm version maintainability

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Do you use fetch in your browser to make api requests. Do you like to write tests which aren't implementation detailed tests ? Then you'll love fetch-mock. It does exactly what it says on the tin, fetch-mock allows you stub out your responses to your apis in your unit tests with an easy to learn api and if you use typescript then even better! Before your tests, you just provide the url to mock and the data you'd like to respond with + the status in most cases. It also allows you to overwrite if you need to change the data that is provided by a particular URL. Just don't forget to reset your mocks between your tests, been caught out by that a couple of times which led to unexpected test behaviour. One thing that isn't that is is to test loading states. Mocking means that you get responses pretty much instantly and makes it difficult to make sure that the user is seeing feedback that a request is happening. There are ways to work around this by using promises, but it's not very intuitive and most UIs have a loading state of sorts so it doesn't feel that edge case either. Some reasonably simple helpers can sort you out, just feels like a missed opportunity of the library.

2
Smiter15
davymacca

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial