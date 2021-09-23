Mock http requests made using fetch.
Features include:
New If using jest, try the new fetch-mock-jest wrapper.
New Cheatsheet
fetchMock.mock('http://example.com', 200);
const res = await fetch('http://example.com');
assert(res.ok);
fetchMock.restore();
I devote a lot of time to maintaining fetch-mock for free. I don't ask for payment, but am raising money for a refugee charity - please consider donating
fetch-mock requires the following to run:
fetch API when testing in a browser
See the project website or cheatsheet
If you're using jest as your test runner, consider using fetch-mock-jest, a lightweight, jest-friendly wrapper around fetch-mock.
fetch-mock is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2019, Rhys Evans
Do you use fetch in your browser to make api requests. Do you like to write tests which aren't implementation detailed tests ? Then you'll love fetch-mock. It does exactly what it says on the tin, fetch-mock allows you stub out your responses to your apis in your unit tests with an easy to learn api and if you use typescript then even better! Before your tests, you just provide the url to mock and the data you'd like to respond with + the status in most cases. It also allows you to overwrite if you need to change the data that is provided by a particular URL. Just don't forget to reset your mocks between your tests, been caught out by that a couple of times which led to unexpected test behaviour. One thing that isn't that is is to test loading states. Mocking means that you get responses pretty much instantly and makes it difficult to make sure that the user is seeing feedback that a request is happening. There are ways to work around this by using promises, but it's not very intuitive and most UIs have a loading state of sorts so it doesn't feel that edge case either. Some reasonably simple helpers can sort you out, just feels like a missed opportunity of the library.