Fetch JSONP

JSONP is NOT supported in standard Fetch API, https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org. fetch-jsonp provides you same API to fetch JSONP like native Fetch, also comes with global fetchJsonp function.

If you need a fetch polyfill for old browsers, try github/fetch.

Installation

You can install with npm .

npm install fetch-jsonp

Promise Polyfill for IE

IE8/9/10/11 does not support ES6 Promise, run this to polyfill the global environment at the beginning of your application.

require ( 'es6-promise' ).polyfill();

Usage

JSONP only supports GET method, same as fetch-jsonp .

Fetch JSONP in simple way

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' ) .then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( json ) { console .log( 'parsed json' , json) }).catch( function ( ex ) { console .log( 'parsing failed' , ex) })

Set JSONP callback parameter name, default is 'callback'

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' , { jsonpCallback : 'custom_callback' , }) .then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( json ) { console .log( 'parsed json' , json) }).catch( function ( ex ) { console .log( 'parsing failed' , ex) })

Set JSONP callback function name, default is a random number with json_ prefix

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' , { jsonpCallbackFunction : 'function_name_of_jsonp_response' }) .then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( json ) { console .log( 'parsed json' , json) }).catch( function ( ex ) { console .log( 'parsing failed' , ex) })

Set JSONP request timeout, default is 5000ms

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' , { timeout : 3000 , }) .then( function ( response ) { return response.json() }).then( function ( json ) { console .log( 'parsed json' , json) }).catch( function ( ex ) { console .log( 'parsing failed' , ex) })

Difference between jsonpCallback and jsonpCallbackFunction

There two functions can easily be confused with each other, but there is a clear distinction.

Default values are

jsonpCallback , default value is callback . It's the name of the callback parameter

, default value is . It's the name of the callback parameter jsonpCallbackFunction , default value is null . It's the name of the callback function. In order to make it distinct, it's a random string with jsonp_ prefix like jsonp_1497658186785_39551 . Leave it blank if it's set by the server, set it explicitly if the callback function name is fixed.

Case 1:

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' , { jsonpCallback : 'cb' })

The request url will be /users.jsonp?cb=jsonp_1497658186785_39551 , and the server should respond with a function like:

jsonp_1497658186785_39551( { ...data here... } )

Case 2:

fetchJsonp( '/users.jsonp' , { jsonpCallbackFunction : 'search_results' })

The request url will be /users.jsonp?callback=search_results , and the server should always respond with a function named search_results like:

search_results( { ...data here... } )

Caveats

1. You need to call .then(function(response) { return response.json(); }) in order to keep consistent with Fetch API.

2. Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token : error

More than likely, you are calling a JSON api, which does not support JSONP. The difference is that JSON api responds with an object like {"data": 123} and will throw the error above when being executed as a function. On the other hand, JSONP will respond with a function wrapped object like jsonp_123132({data: 123}) .

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 8+ ✔ Latest ✔ 6.1+ ✔

License

MIT

Acknowledgement

Thanks to github/fetch for bring Fetch to old browsers.