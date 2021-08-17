JSONP is NOT supported in standard Fetch API, https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org.
fetch-jsonp provides you same API to fetch JSONP like native Fetch, also comes
with global
fetchJsonp function.
If you need a
fetch polyfill for old browsers, try github/fetch.
You can install with
npm.
npm install fetch-jsonp
IE8/9/10/11 does not support ES6 Promise, run this to polyfill the global environment at the beginning of your application.
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
JSONP only supports GET method, same as
fetch-jsonp.
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp', {
jsonpCallback: 'custom_callback',
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
json_ prefix
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp', {
jsonpCallbackFunction: 'function_name_of_jsonp_response'
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp', {
timeout: 3000,
})
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
jsonpCallback and
jsonpCallbackFunction
There two functions can easily be confused with each other, but there is a clear distinction.
Default values are
jsonpCallback, default value is
callback. It's the name of the callback parameter
jsonpCallbackFunction, default value is
null. It's the name of the callback function. In order to make it distinct, it's a random string with
jsonp_ prefix like
jsonp_1497658186785_39551. Leave it blank if it's set by the server, set it explicitly if the callback function name is fixed.
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp', {
jsonpCallback: 'cb'
})
The request url will be
/users.jsonp?cb=jsonp_1497658186785_39551, and the server should respond with a function like:
jsonp_1497658186785_39551(
{ ...data here... }
)
fetchJsonp('/users.jsonp', {
jsonpCallbackFunction: 'search_results'
})
The request url will be
/users.jsonp?callback=search_results, and the server should always respond with a function named
search_results like:
search_results(
{ ...data here... }
)
.then(function(response) { return response.json(); }) in order to keep consistent with Fetch API.
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token : error
More than likely, you are calling a JSON api, which does not support JSONP. The difference is that JSON api responds with an object like
{"data": 123} and will throw the error above when being executed as a function. On the other hand, JSONP will respond with a function wrapped object like
jsonp_123132({data: 123}).
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|8+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|6.1+ ✔
MIT
Thanks to github/fetch for bring Fetch to old browsers.